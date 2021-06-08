The Charm of 100 Painters

Via Margutta is a narrow, enchanted, beautiful street, located in the heart of Rome. The charming paved street is filled with unique art galleries, antique shops, fashion houses, and custom made marble shops perfect for strolling. It takes you back to one of the most memorable scene from the movie “Roman Holiday” where Gregory Peck, held Audrey Hepburn as refuge to his apartment. Also, the charming street was where the director Federico Fellini, and his Giulietta Masina lived.

“I Cento Pittori di via Margutta” (One hundred Painters of Via Margutta), is a must see open-air art exhibition that takes place from 10-13 June 2021. The annual event is free of charge featuring over 100 Italian and International artists organized by a society called “Associazione Cento Pittori via Margutta” since 1953. The 115th edition will be a perfect rendezvous for art lovers to discover breath taking art pieces and will be dedicated to the anniversary of the birth of the iconic Roman actor Alberto Sordi.

The exhibition goes back to the autumn of 1953 after the war, a group of artists decided to rejuvenate the street with colors and art.

Having Via Margutta as platform to present the art provides a warm authentic sphere for the public, there is no better experience than having “Rome” as a background view, and presenting endless pieces of contemporary art is the cherry on top of the icing. The art pieces include oil paintings, drawings, and watercolors in every expressive style. The encounter allows the public to chat freely with the artists and learn more about each individual piece. The arena captures the soul of previous and current artists, by keeping the historical tradition of what Via Margutta used to represent in the past by passing these values inwards in time. “The Association exhibits artists from all over the world, providing unforgettable cultural experience for artists to showcase their art and share it” says Alberto Vespaziani the president.