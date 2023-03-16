Visit Rome in April

April is a great time to visit Rome. With the warm spring weather, the city (literally!) blooms and comes alive. Here are the top tips for making the most of your trip to the Eternal City.

Is April a good time to visit Rome?

April is a great time to visit Rome: the weather is pleasant, the city is radiant and in full bloom and bustling with various events and festivals, so there are plenty of things to see and do! It is also a great time to enjoy the city’s food culture, with many outdoor cafes and restaurants to choose from.

How crowded is Rome in April?

April is one of the busiest months for tourism in Rome, as many people come to enjoy the spring climate and Easter celebrations. However, the crowds are not as overwhelming as in the summer months and you can still find quiet places to relax and enjoy the beauty of the city. If you plan to visit popular sites such as the Colosseum or the Vatican, it is best to book tickets in advance to avoid long queues.

Weather and what to wear in Rome in April

In April the weather in Rome is mild and pleasant, with average temperatures ranging from 10 (50°F) to 20 (68°F) degrees. You will need to dress in layers because mornings and evenings can be cooler, while afternoons are usually warmer. Also remember to bring a light jacket, comfortable shoes and an umbrella in case of rain.

What to pack for visiting Rome in April

When packing your suitcase for Rome in April, be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes, because the best way to explore the city is on foot. You should also pack a hat to protect your head from the sun and perhaps a light scarf and jacket for the windiest days. You might also want to bring a swimming suit, just in case you stay a while and have time to visit one of the hot springs near town. Finally, don’t forget to bring a camera with you to capture the sights and memories of your trip.

What’s on in Rome in April?

Rome is full of events all year round and April is no exception! From festivals and national days to art exhibitions and music concerts, there is something for people from all walks of life to enjoy. The month begins with Easter, an important religious festival celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the capital, with the Pope leading the procession to the Colosseum on Good Friday and the famous public blessing on Easter Sunday. On 21 April each year, Rome celebrates its birthday with various festivities, parades and cultural events taking place throughout the city, including the opening of the famous Roseto (Rome’s rose garden). Another significant day is Liberation Day, 25 April, which commemorates the end of the Nazi occupation during World War II. These traditional events are complemented by numerous art exhibitions and live music concerts featuring national and international artists. Whether you are interested in tradition, music, art or history, the month of April in Rome is perfect for experiencing the city’s heritage and cultural vitality.

Check out our guide to Rome’s main events in April for more detailed info on all the of the city happenings!

The best things to do in Rome in April

There is no shortage of things to do in Rome in April. You can explore the ancient ruins, the city’s museums, or simply stroll through the charming neighbourhoods, gardens or parks. Another popular activity is to indulge in the city’s famous cuisine, from pizza and pasta to gelato and espresso. Finally, depending on how long you will be staying, you could take a trip out of town and discover the gems of the region just outside the city walls.

Here are some specific suggestions for you: