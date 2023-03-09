Where to drink in Rome’s City Centre

After a day spent sightseeing and shopping, a nice aperitivo or an after-dinner drink is well deserved. Navigating Rome’s centro storico neighbourhood and don’t know where to go for a drink? We’ve got you covered with a selection of our favorite bars.

Zuma

Via della Fontanella di Borghese, 48

Sun-Thurs 6pm – 1am; Fri – Sat 6pm – 2am

zumarestaurant.com

Behold one of the most scenic locations for your cocktail hour. Located on top of Rome’s dear Fendi building, Zuma is known throughout the whole city. With a sprawling terrace and a menu that will have you flipping a coin on what to order, Zuma is a Japanese corner in the heart of Rome. Take a seat in the trendy bar lounge as you delight on one of the original concoctions the bar has carefully created for its guests.

Il Marchese

Via di Ripetta, 162

Daily 12.30pm-2am

ilmarcheseroma.it

Located on the scenic Via di Ripetta, il Marchese has a rich selection of different liquors and drinks to choose from. With the first ever “amaro bar” in Europe, Il Marchese sets itself apart from the rest thanks to the careful selection in choosing their drink menu. With an ongoing dedication towards only offering the best to their visitors, Il Marchese will have you feeling like you’ve just entered a top secret gentlemen’s club.

Read the full review

Drink Like Italians: Cocktail-Making Class in the heart of Rome Enjoy your mixology experience in Rome’s historic centre and learn how to prepare the most famous Italian cocktails: Spritz and Negroni. Next to that, our bartender will explain how to pair these drinks with food. Want to learn more? Get your answers in a cool atmosphere at Il Marchese while sipping on your own handmade Negroni and enjoying an italian aperitivo. BOOK NOW

Club Derriere

Piazza delle Coppelle, 55/56/57

Daily 10pm-4am

clubderriereroma

Could you ever imagine that behind a popular restaurant, in this case Osteria delle Coppelle, lies a hidden speakeasy club? If you hadn’t until now, Club Derriere will prove that it’s possible! With its entrance being a white closet door that you may not notice at first, getting in requires a secret password that you will discover as you make your way through. With delicious cocktails and music to sway to, Club Derriere is a fun and unique experience you’ll be talking about for a while!

Salotto 42

Piazza di Pietra, 42

Daily 10.30am-2am

salotto42.it

One of the main bars in Piazza di Pietra, Salotto 42, grows in popularity each year that goes by. One of the most frequented bars when it comes to grabbing a drink in the centro storico, Salotto 42 does not disappoint. Clean-cut, cosy, and modern, Salotto 42 offers original cocktails that keep people coming back to its doors. Booking a table is recommended, as well as trying one of their sophisticated original creations.

Stravinskij Bar

Via del Babuino, 9

Daily 10am-1am

roccofortehotels.com

A star-studded location that will catapult you in a world of glam and glitz, the Stravinskij Bar is the cocktail location you’ll want to visit to celebrate an important event. Nestled in the internal garden at the De Russie Hotel, Stravinskij Bar is an unbelievable setting that will have you smiling the whole time. The cocktail menu goes along with the incredible location, and the result is one that is hardly comparable to others.

Valentyne Restaurant & Club

Via della Fontanella, 15

Tuesday to Saturday 7:30pm-2am

HotelValadier.com

Step back in time and immerse yourself into some kind of prohibitionist era at the Valentyne. The club’s name embodied the idea of a romantic and luxurious place where you can sip spectacular cocktails and enjoy the retro vibes.

Baccano

Via Delle Muratte, 23

Daily 12pm-12am

RistoranteBaccano

Baccano is a Mediterranean Bistro that looks like it could be in Paris but tastes of Rome. A few steps from the Trevi Fountain, the sophisticated interior and extensive Italian menu appeal to locals as well as nearby tourists. But the real draw is the drinks! There is a wide selection of beverages to choose from, including the most quintessential Aperol Spritz.

Baja

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia

Sun-Thur 11.30am-3.30pm, 6pm-01am / Fri -Sat 11.30am-3.30pm, 6pm-02am

bajaroma.it

Located on the Tiber river, Baja is unique in its setting and vibe. Its motto is “the river experience”, which is fitting seeing how you will be sipping your drink on a boat! Great for a drink either before or after dinner, Baja is the place you want to be if you’re looking for good music, fresh produce to nibble on, and a cocktail to seal the deal. Make your way to Baja directly from Piazza del Popolo, perhaps after you’ve enjoyed the sunset from the Pincio!

Read the full review

Trinity College Pub

Via del Collegio Romano, 6

Sun-Wed 12pm-2am / Thur-Fri-Sat 12pm-3am

trinity-rome.com

Finding a good Irish Pub is not as easy as it may sound, but when in Rome, Trinity Pub is where you want to grab your next pint. Head here if you want to watch a sports game, make new friends, or just simply relax with a good drink after you’ve explored Rome all day. Located directly off of Via del Corso, enjoying a break here will help you recuperate your energies for your next roman adventure.

Ciampini

Piazza di S. Lorenzo in Lucina, 29

Daily 8am-10pm

ciampini.com

With three different spots, all located in the centro storico, Ciampini is a renowned name all over Rome. A bistro on Via della Fontanella Borghese, a bar with outdoor tables on Piazza S.Lorenzo in Lucina, and a space dedicated to the world of ice cream on Via del Leone 12.

Like this? Now read:

Where to eat in Rome’s Centro Storico

Rome’s Historic Centre Guide