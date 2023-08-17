The Gelateria Guide of Rome

The weather for licking sweet melting scoops of gelato from morning til night has come! These are our favourite ice-cream shop where to eat the best gelato in Rome.

Best Gelato in Rome

Allergy-Conscious Gelato

Gelato San Lorenzo

Top Location: Via Tiburtina, 6 (San Lorenzo);

Via delle Fornaci, 3 (San Pietro)

Via Stilicone, 147 (Tuscolana)

Why: The main focus of owners Maurizio and Flavia of Gelato San Lorenzo is to create a model of pure gelato, with 100% natural ingredients, free of the added, unnatural substitutes that are often used to give gelato its taste, sweetness and consistency. Every flavor served at Gelato San Lorenzo is clear of food coloring, unnatural flavors and trans fats. Natural fibers are used instead to bring out the thick creaminess that one looks for in a good ice cream and 25% less sugar is added to these already fruit, nut and honey-sweetened delights. All flavors are created every day in their laboratory from fresh ingredients.

Romeing recommends: walnuts with lime, honey and cinnamon pear crumble; raspberries and basil; and creamy avocado

More Info: gelatosanlorenzo.com – www.romeing.it/gelato-san-lorenzo-rome/

Gelateria Fatamorgana

Top Locations: Piazza degli Zingari, 5 (Monti), Via Leone IV, 50 (Prati), Via Roma Libera, 11 (Trastevere), Via Laurina, 10 (Via del Corso), Via dei Chiavari (centro Storico), Via Aosta 3 (Re di Roma), Via Lago di Lesina, 9/11 (Nemorense)

Why: Each visit to Fatamorgana is a new adventure for your taste buds. They change their selection frequently and their more creative flavors range from black rice and rose petal, to avocado, white wine, and lime, to their bestseller, basil, walnuts, and honey. Gelati made without sugar and dairy are available, as are gluten-free cones. For a lighter option opt for their yummy cialda-cono.

Romeing Recommends: The zaniest flavor they offer! Go wild!

More Info: gelateriafatamorgana.it

Freddo Gelato

Top Locations: Piazza Tuscolo 7/8/9 (San Giovanni / Re di Roma)

Why: Their concept is based on simplicity and quality – all gelatos are prepared daily in their exposed laboratory and are 100% homemade. That means no preservatives or dyes – something I was able to spot right away from the metal tins they use. Like their name, their concept is simple, but the flavors are anything but. With unique options ranging from pineapple and curcuma, raspberry and basil, the options are extremely unique but always seasonal.

Romeing Recommends: Mango and Ginger.

More Info: romeing.it/freddo-gelato-rome/

Gelateria dell’Angeletto



Top Location: Via dell’Angeletto, 15 (Monti)

Why: Tucked away in the Monti neighborhood, this gelateria has gluten-free and vegan friendly flavors. Putting spins on traditional and seasonal ingredients, Angeletto is the go-to spot for those looking to enjoy a generous helping of gelato while wandering around the district.

Romeing Recommends: Honey and rice. Similar to a rice pudding, this flavor is a healthier option that is surprisingly satisfying.

More info: gelateriadellangeletto.com/

Gelateria dei Gracchi

Top Locations: Via dei Gracchi, 272 (Prati), Via di Ripetta, 261 (Piazza del Popolo), Viale Regina Margherita, 212 (Nomentano), Viale delle Province, 30 (Piazza Bologna)

Why: Skip the tourist traps around St. Peter’s Basilica and Piazza del Popolo, and make a beeline for Gelateria dei Gracchi, consistently rated as one of the top gelato spots in the city. Gracchi’s flavors faithfully follow the seasons, and range from apple and mint, to rum spiked chocolate, to sweet melone, or cantaloupe.

Romeing Recommends: Pear and caramel. Sweet, sharp, and smooth all at the same time, and the pistachio, laced with toasted, Bronte nuts.

More Info: gelateriadeigracchi.it

La Gourmandise

Top location: Via Felice Cavallotti 36/B (Monteverde)

Why: La Gourmandise mixes exotic ingredients like lavender, saffron, ginger, and rose water to natural ingredients often sourced at the open-air market on the parallel street. For the lactose intolerant, there are water-based tastes such as honey mango as well as gluten-free options. And guess what… only Maltese goat’s milk is used, which makes ice cream lighter and easily digestible.

Romeing Recommends: Combine their Roman mint and lemon zestes to their caramel meringue parfait, you won’t regret it.

Established Gelato Institutions

Gelateria Fassi: Il Palazzo del Freddo

Top Location: Via Principe Eugenio, 65 (Esquilino)

Why: Established in 1880, this family-run gelateria is said to be the oldest in Rome! Over 100 years later, with ample seating and an even bigger array of flavours, Il Palazzo del Freddo is still as popular as ever. Gelato is freshly made daily and to this day remains faithful to the original recipes of founder Giovanni Fassi. Seeking authentic Roman gelato? Why not start where it all began!

Romeing Recommends: The rice flavour seems an odd choice but is surprisingly delicious! Plain and simple and brought to life when coupled with a decadent hazelnut chocolate. Or, try their signature sampietrini, little squares of gelato coated in chocolate which are meant to resemble Rome’s cobblestones.

More Info: gelateriafassi.com

Gelateria del Teatro

Top Locations: Via dei Coronari, 65 (Navona), Via San Simone, 70 (Navona), and Lungotevere dei Vallati, 25 (Campo dei Fiori/Lungotevere)

Why: Conveniently located a short walk from Piazza Navona, Gelateria del Teatro concocts its gelato with high-quality ingredients like Avola almonds from Sicily and lemons from the Amalfi Coast. Flavors range from classics like strawberry and coffee, to wildcards like lavender with white peach, dark chocolate infused with red wine, and sage with raspberry.

Romeing Recommends: Rosemary, honey, and lemon, a refreshing and unique treat for the palate.

More info: gelateriadelteatro.it

Giolitti

Top Locations: Via Uffici del Vicario, 40 (Pantheon); Viale Oceania, 90 (Eur)

Why: Established in 1900 and still a family run business to this day, Giolitti is arguably Rome’s best-known gelateria. Their Pantheon location is the original store, and is hands down the most elegant place to devour a gelato in the city. They also have other sweets, such as ice cream cakes, pastries, and chocolates.

Romeing Recommends: The Coppa Giolitti, a gelato “sundae” with custard, chocolate, zabaione, cream, and hazelnut shavings.

More Info: giolitti.it

True Artisan

Verde Pistacchio

Top Location: Via Nazionale, 239 (Monti)

Why: Yes, you guessed it, they make the most amazing pistachio gelato! But it’s not just the amazing flavours from chocolate, to mango and lime&mint that’ll make you come back for more, the coolest thing about this gelateria is that you can sign up for their gelato-making workshop, where in just 45 minutes you’ll learn how to make gelato! Book your gelato-making experience here.

Romeing Recommends: Pistachio, lime & mint

Book Now

Cremilla

Top location: Via di Porta Castello, 39 (Prati)

Why: Cremilla tells us a story of local farmers and food artisans committed to creating a product where taste and quality meet naturally. Besides a great selection of ice cream, Cremilla offers fresh seasonal juices, crepes – either plain or chocolate, flavoured waffles, pancakes, smoothies, milkshakes and organic yoghurt.

Romeing Recommends: try brand-new flavours such as mint and liquorice, although the salted caramel with crunchy almonds is hard to pass up.

More info: gelateriacremilla.com – www.romeing.it/gelateria-cremilla-roma/

Come il Latte

Top Location: Via Silvio Spaventa, 24 (Repubblica/Barberini)

Why: Come il Latte are dedicated to quality, and create their flavors with seasonal ingredients. If the richness of the gelato isn’t enough, you can add swirls of chocolate or flavored cream topping.

Romeing Recommends: Milk and honey or one of their new flavors for summer

More Info: facebook.com/comeillatte/

Otaleg

Top Location: Via di San Cosimato 14/a (Trastevere), Viale dei Quattro Venti, 70 (Monteverde)

Why: To understand Otaleg’s approach to gelato, just step into the store. It is fronted with their “gelato laboratory,” the self-proclaimed soul of the gelateria. Otaleg also offers professional and amateur courses, from how to become a gelato connoisseur, to how to make gelato at home.

Romeing Recommends: Choose simple, classic flavors; the hazelnut, pistachio, and almond are revelations.

More Info: otaleg.com

Fiordiluna

Top Location: Via della Lungaretta, 96 (Trastevere)

Why: Fior di Luna is composed of true, certified organic and fair trade gelato artisans. They source most of their ingredients locally, and sometimes offer gelato making courses.

Romeing Recommends: Fior di Luna prides itself on their sorbets – only fresh, seasonal fruit is used, and they serve as a perfect pick-me-up after a long day of sightseeing in the heat.

More Info: fiordiluna.com

La Romana

Top Locations: Via Ostiense 48, (Ostiense), Via Cola Di Rienzo 2 (Prati), Via Venti Settembre, 60 (Repubblica), Via Magna Grecia 47A (San Giovanni), Viale Europa 121 (EUR), Piazza Sant’Andrea della Valle, 1 (Centro storico)

Why: Established in 1947 as a family run gelateria, La Romana have now expanded all over Italy. They have strict production rules,eco-friendly packaging and they publish a full list of ingredients on their website. Creative artisan gelato with a conscience.

Romeing Recommends: Mascarpone, raspberry and toasted pine nuts, or cream scented with vanilla and lemon rind, or nougat with hazelnuts and chocolate….

More Info: gelateriaromana.com

Frigidarium

Top Locations: Via del Governo Vecchio, 112 (Navona)

Why: Frigidarium is an artisanal gelateria that blends ancient and modern techniques to create intensive flavors. The balanced combination of quality ingredients – cherry-picked by the owners each day – creates a special tasting experience. Don’t expect your typical flavors at Frigidarium

Romeing Recommends: Their pistachio and cream are a must-try! Don’t leave without having their chocolate sauce poured over your gelato, as to form a chocolate shell …

More info: facebook.com/frigidarium

Neve di Latte

Top Locations: Via Luigi Poletti, 6 (Flaminio), Via Federico Cesi, 1 (Prati), Via Nomentana, 335f, Via Veneto, 112 (Barberini), Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 140 (Centro Storico)

Why: Neve di Latte offers delicate, genuine and light flavors created though the use of organic products. From DOC and DOP hazelnuts, pistachios and peanuts to biodynamic milk from Upper Bavaria and strictly seasonal fruits, you can be sure that at this gelateria you’ll taste some creamy and intensive flavors. All flavors are absolutely free of dyes, refined sugars and chemical preservative.

Romeing Recommends: Their dark chocolate with orange, pistachio, fig sorbet and basil sorbet are just some of their amazing flavors!

More info: nevedilatte.it

Günther Gelato Italiano

Top locations: Piazza di Sant’Eustachio, 47 (Pantheon); Via dei Pettinari, 43 (Campo de’ Fiori); Via Due Macelli, 108 (Trevi), Via Giolitti 36 (Mercato Centrale Stazione Termini)

Why: With four gelato shops scattered around the historic center, there’s no excuse not to try Günther’s gelato. Top-notch ingredients, seasonality and fresh fruit are at the base of Gunther Rohregger’s philosophy. The milk used is exclusively micro filtered and organic; the water used for the sorbets is Plose; and the flavors absolutely unique.

Romeing Recommends: You can’t leave Günther without trying their extra dark chocolate, pino mugo and strawberry sorbet.

More info: gunthergelatoitaliano.com

Gelateria Pasticceria Grué

Top locations: Viale Regina Margherita, 95-99 (Nomentana)

Why: beautiful and bright space with outdoor seating for the people watchers amongst us. They offer cakes, ice cream and savoury options, all with thoughtful and fresh ingredients. Marta Boccanera and Felice Venanzi’s lifelong love of pastry led them to create this meeting point where you can enjoy 100% artisan gelato and pastries. Summer is all abut their semifreddi.

Romeing Recommends: The semifreddi are impressive: the mango alphonso and the raspberry with coconut praline

More info: pasticceriagrue

Giuffrè

Top location: Viale Trastevere, 255 (Trastevere)

Why: the Giuffrè family has made gelato for over a century, starting with Giovanni Giuffrè in Sicily, continuing with his son Stellario and his son Giuseppe opening their first gelateria in Roma in 2018. Their gelato is fresh and genuine, obtained with local milk, delicious pistachio, sheep ricotta, Slow-Food honey, Valhrona chocolate and so forth.

Romeing Recommends: Try the Trasteverino flavor with salt cookies and gianduia, or Porta Portese with hazelnuts and toasted almonds and gianduia, or Portonovo with caramel chocolate and salty peanuts.

More info: gelateriagiuffre.it

Gelateria Torcè

Top Location: Viale dell’Aeronautica, 105 (EUR), Viale Aventino, 59 (Circo Massimo), Viale Marconi, 445 (Ostiense), Piazza Euclide, 25 (Parioli)

Why: Found in various locations just outside of the city center, Il Gelato di Claudio Torcè offers a selection of flavors to fit anyone’s fancy. Boasting an impressive 13 different chocolate combinations alone, they also head in a savory direction, going as far as a spicy jalapeno or bold gorgonzola!

Romeing Recommends: Strange as it seems, celery is an ever-popular choice. Or why not take advantage of the endless chocolate combinations such as the chocolate and Himalayan salt?

See also: