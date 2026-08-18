The Gelateria Guide of Rome

Where to eat the best gelato in Rome

Here are the best gelato spots in Rome

Looking for the best gelato in Rome? From historic gelaterias in the city center to creative artisan shops in Trastevere, Prati, Monti and beyond, Rome is home to some of Italy’s finest gelato. Whether you’re craving classic flavours like pistachio, hazelnut and stracciatella, refreshing fruit sorbets, vegan gelato or bold gourmet combinations, the Eternal City offers endless spots for an unforgettable cone or cup. Here’s our guide to the best gelato shops in Rome, including must-try addresses loved by locals and visitors alike.

How to spot real gelato in Rome

Not all gelato in Rome is made the same. A few signs give away the industrial stuff: gelato piled high in fluffy mountains, unnaturally bright colours (banana should be greyish, pistachio dull green, not neon), and metal tins covered with lids rather than open display. Real artisan gelato is stored flat in covered pozzetti or low in the tray, changes with the seasons, and the shop will happily tell you where the pistachio or hazelnut comes from. Expect to pay around €3 to €4 for a small cone, more in the centre.

Gelato San Lorenzo

Top Location: Via Tiburtina, 6 (San Lorenzo); Circonvallazione Nomentana 282-286; Via Gargano, 6/8 (Piazza Sempione); Piazza Alessandria, 19 (Porta Pia); Kiosk at Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, 106 (Gatsby Cafè)

Why: The main focus of owners Maurizio and Flavia of Gelato San Lorenzo is to create a model of pure gelato in Rome, with 100% natural ingredients, free of the added, unnatural substitutes that are often used to give gelato its taste, sweetness and consistency. In place of the usual thickeners, natural plant fibers bring out the creaminess you look for in a good gelato, with less sugar and less fat, keeping the full intensity of the taste. Every flavor is made fresh in-house each day, and there’s a wide vegan and no-added-sugar selection too.

Romeing recommends: raspberry and basil; the vegan avocado with lime, black pepper and sea salt; and sorbets like lemon and Roman mint or passion fruit with dark chocolate shavings.

More Info: gelatosanlorenzo.com – www.romeing.it/gelato-san-lorenzo-rome/

I Mannari

Location: Via di Grotta Perfetta, 125 (Montagnola)

Why: Giuseppe Bassanelli is a “gelato maker by chance”: after a serious accident, he embraced the sweet world of gelato and opened I Mannari in 2001, now one of Rome’s most beloved artisan gelaterias. His recipes are made with high-quality fresh milk, cream, carob seed flour and guar gum, with a constant focus on fresh ingredients. Recently featured by CN Traveler’s “Where Chefs Eat” format.

Romeing Recommends: its many shades of chocolate, pistachio and, above all, its cremolati, to be enjoyed with whipped cream, yogurt, gelato or granita

More info: gelateriaimannari.com

Grezzo Raw Chocolate

Top Locations: Via Urbana, 130 (Monti); Piazza Mattei, 14 (Ghetto); Piazza Euclide, 39 (Parioli)

Since 2014, Grezzo has been winning awards for its vegan and raw pastries, chocolates, and ice cream. Here, the ice cream contains no eggs or milk, and all ingredients are processed at temperatures never exceeding 42°C. The base is made from dried fruit, organic coconut sugar, and whole grains. Try the pistachio, hazelnut, almond, and chocolate flavors. There are several locations in Monti, Ghetto, and Parioli.

Romeing Recommends: Go for the traditional: chocolate and pistachio!

More info: grezzorawchocolate.com

Cremilla

Top location: Via di Porta Castello, 39 (Prati)

Why: Cremilla tells us a story of local farmers and food artisans committed to creating a product where taste and quality meet naturally. Besides a great selection of ice cream, Cremilla offers fresh seasonal juices, crepes – either plain or chocolate, flavoured waffles, pancakes, smoothies, milkshakes and organic yoghurt.

Romeing Recommends: try yogurt, figs and nuts, and their tiramisu.

More info: gelateriacremilla.com – www.romeing.it/gelateria-cremilla-roma/

Gelateria Fatamorgana

Top Locations: Piazza degli Zingari, 5 (Monti), Via Roma Libera, 11 (Trastevere), Via della Croce, 46 (Via del Corso), Via dei Chiavari, 37 (centro Storico), Via Aosta 3 (Re di Roma), Via Lago di Lesina, 9/11 (Nemorense)

Why: Each visit to Fatamorgana is a new adventure for your taste buds. They change their selection frequently and their more creative flavors range from black rice and rose petal, to avocado, white wine, and lime, to their bestseller, basil, walnuts, and honey. Gelati made without sugar and dairy are available, as are gluten-free cones. For a lighter option opt for their yummy cialda-cono.

Romeing Recommends: The zaniest flavor they offer! Go wild!

More Info: gelateriafatamorgana.it

Günther Gelato Italiano

Top locations: Piazza di Sant’Eustachio, 47 (Pantheon); Via dei Pettinari, 43 (Campo de’ Fiori); Via Giolitti 36 (Mercato Centrale Stazione Termini)

Why: With three gelato shops scattered around the historic centre of Rome, there’s no excuse not to try Günther’s gelato in Rome. Top-notch ingredients, seasonality and fresh fruit are at the base of Gunther Rohregger’s philosophy. The milk used is exclusively micro filtered and organic; the water used for the sorbets is Plose; and the flavors absolutely unique.

Romeing Recommends: You can’t leave Günther without trying their extra dark chocolate, pino mugo and strawberry sorbet.

More info: gunthergelatoitaliano.com

Gelasio

Top Locations: Via Portuense, 727 F/G (Portuense)

Why: This new gelato spot in the Portuense area has a goal to make “gelato per tutti” – gelato for all. Their gelato is 100% gluten-free, including their cones, with minimal added sugars, no emulsifiers, hydrogenated fats, or artificial flavors. Everything is handmade daily in their small lab, and the flavors change with the seasons. They also offer a wide variety of vegan options.

Romeing Recommends: their popcorn flavor, a unique mix of salty and sweet.

Freddo Gelato

Top Locations: Piazza Tuscolo 7/8/9 (San Giovanni / Re di Roma)

Why: Their concept is based on simplicity and quality – all gelatos are prepared daily in their exposed laboratory and are 100% homemade. That means no preservatives or dyes – something I was able to spot right away from the metal tins they use. Like their name, their concept is simple, but the flavors are anything but. With unique options ranging from pineapple and curcuma, raspberry and basil, the options are extremely unique but always seasonal.

Romeing Recommends: Mango and Ginger.

More Info: romeing.it/freddo-gelato-rome/

Gelateria dei Gracchi

Top Locations: Via dei Gracchi, 272 (Prati), Via di Ripetta, 261 (Piazza del Popolo), Viale delle Province, 30 (Piazza Bologna)

Why: Skip the tourist traps around St.Peter’s Basilica and Piazza del Popolo, and make a beeline for Gelateria dei Gracchi, consistently rated as one of the best gelato in Rome. Gracchi’s flavors faithfully follow the seasons, and range from apple and mint, to rum spiked chocolate, to sweet melone, or cantaloupe.

Romeing Recommends: Pear and caramel. Sweet, sharp, and smooth all at the same time, and the pistachio, laced with toasted, Bronte nuts.

More Info: instagram.com/gelateriadeigracchi/

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La Gourmandise

Top location: Via Felice Cavallotti 36/B (Monteverde)

Why: La Gourmandise mixes exotic ingredients like lavender, saffron, ginger, and rose water with natural ingredients often sourced at the open-air market on the parallel street. For the lactose intolerant, there are water-based flavors such as honey mango, as well as gluten-free options. And guess what… only Maltese goat’s milk is used, which makes ice cream lighter and easily digestible. This gluten-free gelateria has also been awarded three cones by Gambero Rosso, a prestigious recognition in the world of Italian gelato.

Romeing Recommends: Combine their Roman mint and lemon zestes to their caramel meringue parfait, you won’t regret it.

More Info: instagram.com/gelaterialagourmandise/

Gelateria Fassi: Il Palazzo del Freddo

Top Location: Via Principe Eugenio, 65 (Esquilino)

Why: Established in 1880, this family-run gelateria is said to be the oldest in Rome! Over 100 years later, with ample seating and an even bigger array of flavours, Il Palazzo del Freddo is still as popular as ever. Gelato is freshly made daily and to this day remains faithful to the original recipes of founder Giovanni Fassi. Seeking authentic gelato in Rome? Why not start where it all began!

Romeing Recommends: The rice flavour seems an odd choice but is surprisingly delicious! Plain and simple and brought to life when coupled with a decadent hazelnut chocolate. Or, try their signature sampietrini, little squares of gelato coated in chocolate which are meant to resemble Rome’s cobblestones.

More Info: gelateriafassi.com

Gelateria del Teatro

Top Locations: Via San Simone, 70 (Navona), Lungotevere dei Vallati, 25 (Campo dei Fiori/Lungotevere)

Why: Conveniently located a short walk from Piazza Navona, Gelateria del Teatro concocts its gelato with high-quality ingredients like Avola almonds from Sicily and lemons from the Amalfi Coast. Flavors range from classics like strawberry and coffee, to wildcards like lavender with white peach, dark chocolate infused with red wine, and sage with raspberry.

Romeing Recommends: Rosemary, honey, and lemon, a refreshing and unique treat for the palate.

More info: gelateriadelteatro.it

Giolitti

Top Location: Via Uffici del Vicario, 40 (Pantheon)

Why: Established in 1900 and still a family run business to this day, Giolitti is arguably one of the most famous gelateria in Rome. Their location near the Pantheon is the original store, and is hands down the most elegant place to devour a gelato in Rome. They also have other sweets, such as ice cream cakes, pastries, and chocolates.

Romeing Recommends: The Coppa Giolitti, a gelato “sundae” with custard, chocolate, zabaione, cream, and hazelnut shavings.

More Info: giolitti.it

Pellegrino Gelateria Monteforte

Top Location: Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 148 (Navona)

The Monteforte bakery is expanding not only with Mons cocktail bar and La Quercia tavern, but also with Pellegrino Gelateria Monteforte. A small shop with a counter between Regola and Parione Pellegrino districts, offering a small but high-quality selection of delicious ice creams such as amarena cherry, bacio, coconut, peanut butter, and caramel. Ice cream cakes and ice cream bars are also available.

Romeing recommends: panè, their artisanal brioche, obviously filled with ice cream.

More info: fb_pellegrinogelateriamonteforte

Come il Latte

Top Location: Via Silvio Spaventa, 24 (Repubblica/Barberini)

Why: Come il Latte is dedicated to quality, and create their flavors with seasonal ingredients. If the richness of the gelato isn’t enough, you can add swirls of chocolate or flavored cream topping.

Romeing Recommends: Their summer fruit flavours, or, if you like something richer, their salted caramel.

More Info: facebook.com/comeillatte/

Otaleg

Top Location: Via di San Cosimato 14/a (Trastevere), Viale dei Quattro Venti, 70 (Monteverde)

Why: To understand Otaleg’s approach to gelato, just step into the store. Marco Radicioni is the most famous unconventional ice cream maker in Rome. In his Otaleg! shops in Trastevere and Monteverde, he offers classic evergreen flavors alongside more daring creations like guacamole, spicy ketchup, or salmon.

Romeing Recommends: A must-try is the Croccante Totale, made with fior di latte, toasted nuts, honey, and sesame.

More Info: otaleg.com

Criollo. Il bistrot del gelato

Top location: Via Giuseppe Bagnera, 59 (Portuense)

Criollo is Simona Papagno’s ice cream bistro, opened in the Portuense area after she studied at the Italian School of Gelato in Perugia. Not only ice cream but also aperitifs and food tastings enrich the offer. The flavors can also be tasted inside a brioche or on a waffle.

Romeing recommends: Try their sugar-free flavors, which are every bit as good as traditional gelatos.

More info: criollogelato.it

Fiordiluna

Top Location: Via della Lungaretta, 96 (Trastevere)

Why: Fior di Luna is composed of true, certified organic and fair trade gelato artisans. They source most of their ingredients locally, and sometimes offer gelato making courses.

Romeing Recommends: Fior di Luna prides itself on their sorbets – only fresh, seasonal fruit is used, and they serve as a perfect pick-me-up after a long day of sightseeing in the heat.

More Info: fiordiluna.com

La Romana

Top Locations: Via Ostiense 48, (Ostiense), Via Cola Di Rienzo 2 (Prati), Via Venti Settembre, 60 (Repubblica), Via Magna Grecia 47A (San Giovanni), Viale Europa 121 (EUR), Piazza Sant’Andrea della Valle, 1 (Centro storico)

Why: Established in 1947 as a family run gelateria, La Romana have now expanded all over Italy. They have strict production rules, eco-friendly packaging and they publish a full list of ingredients on their website. Creative artisan gelato with a conscience.

Romeing Recommends: Mascarpone, raspberry and toasted pine nuts, or cream scented with vanilla and lemon rind, or nougat with hazelnuts and chocolate….

More Info: gelateriaromana.com

Zelato

Top location: Via degli Aurunci, 40 (San Lorenzo)

Alberto Zezza, a former economist who opened Zelato in the San Lorenzo area, changed his life and started making ice cream, ethical and high quality, prepared with seasonal ingredients. Try the pistachio, also available in a vegan version, and the coffee flavor, made with beans from the Lazzarelle roastery inside the women’s prison in Pozzuoli.

Romeing recommends: Latte d’Oro, a turmeric, cinnamon, and honey ice cream flavor described as special and delicious.

More info: instagram.com/zelato_roma/

Frigidarium

Top Locations: Via del Governo Vecchio, 112 (Navona)

Why: Frigidarium is an artisanal gelateria that blends ancient and modern techniques to create intensive flavors. The balanced combination of quality ingredients – cherry-picked by the owners each day – creates a special tasting experience. Don’t expect your typical flavors at Frigidarium.

Romeing Recommends: Their pistachio and cream are a must-try! Don’t leave without having their chocolate sauce poured over your gelato, as to form a chocolate shell …

More info: facebook.com/frigidarium

Neve di Latte

Top Locations: Via Luigi Poletti, 6 (Flaminio), Via Federico Cesi, 1 (Prati), Via Nomentana, 335f, Via Veneto, 112 (Barberini), Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 140 (Centro Storico), Piazza Carlo Alberto Scotti, 12 (Colli Portuensi)

Why: Neve di Latte offers delicate, genuine and light flavors created through the use of organic products. From DOC and DOP hazelnuts, pistachios and peanuts to biodynamic milk from Upper Bavaria and strictly seasonal fruits, you can be sure that at this gelateria you’ll taste some creamy and intensive flavors. All flavors are absolutely free of dyes, refined sugars and chemical preservatives.

Romeing Recommends: Their dark chocolate with orange, pistachio, fig sorbet and basil sorbet are just some of their amazing flavors!

More info: instagram.com/nevedilattegelateria/

Gelateria Pasticceria Grué

Top locations: Viale Regina Margherita, 95-99 (Nomentana)

Why: beautiful and bright space with outdoor seating for the people watchers amongst us. They offer cakes, ice cream and savoury options, all with thoughtful and fresh ingredients. Marta Boccanera and Felice Venanzi’s lifelong love of pastry led them to create this meeting point where you can enjoy 100% artisan gelato and pastries. Summer is all about their semifreddi.

Romeing Recommends: The semifreddi are impressive: the mango alphonso and the raspberry with coconut praline

More info: pasticceriagrue

Gelateria Torcè

Top Location: Viale dell’Arte 9A (EUR), Viale Aventino, 59 (Circo Massimo), Viale Marconi, 449 (Ostiense), Piazza Euclide, 25 (Parioli)

Why: Found in various locations just outside of the city center, Il Gelato di Claudio Torcè offers a selection of flavors to fit anyone’s fancy. Boasting an impressive 13 different chocolate combinations alone, they also head in a savory direction, going as far as a spicy jalapeno or bold gorgonzola!

Romeing Recommends: Strange as it seems, celery is an ever-popular choice. Or why not take advantage of the endless chocolate combinations such as the chocolate and Himalayan salt?

Formaessenza di Stefano Ferrara

Top Location: Via Enrico Fermi, 102/104 (Marconi)

Why: Formaessenza is a unique gelateria with an industrial style, featuring earth-colored bricks and an open-view laboratory. It offers a new vision of gelato through innovative techniques and product lines, including Kelato®, completely sugar-free, ideal for those following specific diets such as people with obesity, type 1 and 2 diabetes, cancer patients, and those with cardiovascular diseases.

Romeing Recommends: Try their gelato in jars, on sticks, and in single servings.

Giuffrè

Top location: Viale Trastevere, 255 (Trastevere)

Why: the Giuffrè family has made gelato for over a century, starting with Giovanni Giuffrè in Sicily, continuing with his son Stellario and his son Giuseppe opening their first gelateria in Roma in 2018. Their gelato is fresh and genuine, obtained with local milk, delicious pistachio, sheep ricotta, Slow-Food honey, Valhrona chocolate and so forth.

Romeing Recommends: Try the Trasteverino flavor with salt cookies and gianduia, or Porta Portese with hazelnuts and toasted almonds and gianduia, or Portonovo with caramel chocolate and salty peanuts.

More info: gelateriagiuffre.it

Make your own gelato in Rome

If tasting isn’t enough, you can learn to make it. Our gelato-making experience takes you into a Roman gelateria to make your own batch from scratch with a professional gelatiere, while the pasta and gelato cooking class combines fresh pasta and gelato in one afternoon in the historic centre. Both end with eating what you’ve made.

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