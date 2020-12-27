The best Chinese restaurants in Rome

Where to eat Chinese food in Rome

Chinese food is one of the most famous in Rome – it’s been present in Italy for decades. It’s so well known that many restaurants actually serve a more Italianised version of it. But for those on the hunt for the pungent flavours that characterise Chinese cuisine, we have a selection of four authentic Chinese restaurants in Rome that will do just the trick.

Dao

Viale Jonio, 328/330 (Jonio)

Daily 12pm-3pm / 6pm – 10pm

daorestaurant.it

This modern and minimal Chinese restaurant offers great dishes directly from its open kitchen. On the menu you’ll find oriental dishes – from the steamed wontons to the steamed ravioli with various fillings, from the roast duck to the spicy pork. They also have a Dim Sum Bar, where you can stop by for aperitivo and enjoy the famous Chinese dumplings paired with a cocktail. If it’s an elegant and refined Chinese restaurant you’re searching for, Dao is the ideal place.

Hang Zhou da Sonia

Via Principe Eugenio, 82 (Piazza Vittorio Emanuele)

Daily, 12pm-3pm / 7pm-11.30pm

Hang-Zhou-da-Sonia-Sede-Unica

Hang Zhou da Sonia means business when it comes to Chinese cooking. Sonia – aka Fenxia Zhou – is the charismatic owner who has made her restaurant in Piazza Vittorio a magnet for Romans and celebrities. How? Her menu is classic Chinese, with some less obvious dishes included as well. In addition to the extensive fixed menu, be sure to sample the daily specials handwritten on paper. The steamed dumplings are fabulous, but don’t miss out on the Sichuan style chicken if you’re drawn to spicy flavors. The duck is phenomenal.

Green T

Via del Piè di Marmo, 28 (Pantheon)

Monday-Saturday, 12.30pm-3pm/ 7pm-12am

green-tea.it

Footsteps from the Pantheon, Green T is a true Chinese experience for discerning critics. While the setting is modern, the decor stays true to Chinese traditions. The menu is descriptive, with information on the ingredients and cooking techniques used for each dish. Be sure to sample the dumplings, which come either steamed, salted, or fried, and the outstanding Peking duck. To complete your gastronomic experience, allow tea sommelier Jiang Yan ti guide you through the selection of teas present in the “Tao of tea” tasting menu.

Damplings

Via Monte Pertica, 41 (Prati)

Tuesday – Saturday

damplings.it

If you’re a dumplings lover, you need to get yourself to Damplings. This small restaurant in the Prati neighbourhood is dedicated to 18 varieties of dumplings – from Northern China to Taiwan, passing through Sichuan up to distant Shanghai. Everything is handmade according to the street food and Asian Dim Sum traditions, but expect a Mediterranean twist. While they mostly focus on dumplings, you’ll also find other options on the menu, including wok noodles and rice. Don’t leave without tasting the five types of Gua-Bao!