The best all you can eat sushi restaurants in Rome

The ultimate guide to the best Japanese all you can eat restaurants in Rome

Eating sushi is now part of our eating habits for most of us. Rome holds a wide number of places where you can taste oriental flavors of sushi and we have found for you the best Japanese restaurants where you can enjoy a all you can eat menu for lunch or dinner. Eating sushi is often expensive: this formula gives you the opportunity, at a fixed price, to have almost unlimited access to many delights prepared by the Japanese chefs.

Domò Sushi

Via Novara, 21 (Quartiere Trieste)

Open daily 12.15pm – 4.30pm, 7.15pm – 12.30am

domosushi.it

If we were to assign the first place on the podium of the best all you can eat sushi in Rome, it would go to Domò Sushi. This restaurant situated in the Trieste area host a modern and refined environment and is in fact excellence in terms of Japanese and fusion cuisine. Their all you can eat menu for lunch costs €19.90, dinner € 25.90 (desserts and drinks not included).

Jinja

Circonvallazione Trionfale, 59 (Prati) – Via Guidubaldo Del Monte, 6/8 (Parioli)

Open daily 12.15pm – 3pm, 7.15pm – 12am

jinjaristorante.it

With two restaurants (in Prati and Parioli areas) Jinja will take your senses on a journey through the atmospheres of the East. All you can eat menu is available for lunch (€18.90) and dinner (€23.90); and from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) the Light Menu is also available (€15.90). Desserts and drinks are not included.

Chopsticks

Chopstick Prati – Via dei Gracchi, 268

Chopstick Cassia – Via Cassia, 844

Chopstick Trastevere – Via Portuense, 76/78

Chopstick Parioli – Viale Regina Margherita, 17

Open daily 12.30pm – 2.30pm, 7.30pm – 11.45pm

chopstick.it

Chopsticks, a brand new chain of all you can eat sushi, has opened four restaurants in Rome with locations in Prati, Trastevere, Parioli and Via Cassia. Here you can enjoy fusion food, a mix of oriental flavors and local ingredients, cooked with a particular attention to raw materials. Try their all you can eat lunch (€ 18.90) or dinner (€ 25.90); in both cases desserts and drinks are not included.

Hokkaido

Via del Castro Pretorio 10/12 (Termini)

Open daily 11.15am – 3.00pm, 6pm – 12am

ristorantehokkaido.com

Hokkaido restaurant is located in the neighborhood of Stazione Termini. Here, in an intimate and cozy environment, you will enjoy traditional Japanese dishes served with the following all you can eat menù: lunch € 18.90, dinner € 24.90.



Konnichiwa Sushi & Wine Club

Via Otranto 9/11 (Prati)

Open daily 12.15am – 3pm, 6pm – 11.30pm

konnichiwarestaurant.com

Konnichiwa is a Japanese restaurant which opened in Rome 15 years ago. It has recently developed a complete makeover. As well as restaurant it is also a sushi wine bar, with aperitifs, wine tastings and burlesque evenings. In the menu you can find both traditional dishes and contemporary reinterpretations. The dishes included in their all you can eat formula change every month: lunch menu € 18.80, dinner € 24.80, drinks and desserts excluded. To accompany sushi, in addition to typical Japanese drinks, the restaurant offers a list of fine labels wines.

Ginza Gold

Via Emanule FIliberto 249/251 (Esquilino)

Open daily 12pm – 3pm, 7pm – 12am

ristoranteginza.com

Ginza restaurant, situated in Esquilino area, calls itself the keeper of the real soul of Japan. It is undoubtedly one of the most famous Japanese restaurants in the city and is the place to enjoy sushi prepared by chefs who are experts in cutting raw fish. Every detail of the restaurant is studied to offer a truly authentic experience regarding the oriental spirit and mood. Ginza offers all you can eat lunch menù (€17,90 for adults and €12,90 for children); dinner menu (€25.90 for adults and €16.90 for children). Drinks and desserts not included.

Moè Sushi Restaurant

Via Renato Fucini, 294 (Montesacro)

Open daily 12pm -3pm, 7pm – 11.30pm

moesushi.it

Moè is a very trendy Japanese restaurant in Montesacro area. Here you can enjoy your dinner in an elegant environment with refined furnishings, tasting the original dishes included in their menu. Try their all you can eat option for lunch (€15,90) or dinner (€22,90), desserts and drinks not included.enù all you can eat a pranzo (€15,90) o a cena (€22,90), dolci e bevande escluse.

Oishi

Via del Gazometro 40/B (Ostiense)

Open daily 12.30pm – 2.30pm, 7.30pm – 11.30pm

oishiroma.com

A few steps from Testaccio is Oishi, a Japanese restaurant with two open kitchens (a sushi counter and a teppanyaki counter, to separate raw food area from cooked one). Here you can enjoy fusion food in an atmosphere that recalls the 90s, characterized with the use of neon lights. All you can eat menu for lunch is €17.90 and € 24.90 for dinner, drinks and desserts not included.