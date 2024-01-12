Best restaurants with a view in Rome

Check out the best places to enjoy dinner whilst experiencing stunning views of Rome

Dine like a demigodnat these sky-high restaurants in Rome, as well as a few ground-dwelling joints with some seriously stunning backdrops.

RECOMMENDED:

Imàgo at Hassler Hotel

This Michelin-starred restaurant is sure to take your breath away. Located in the elegant Hassler Hotel, Imàgo graces you with unparalleled views coupled with delicious fine dining. Whether you come to experience Chef Andrea Antonini’s reinterpretation of Italian cuisine or simply share a glass with a loved one looking out into the vast cityscape of Rome, Imàgo is a must-see. A bonus addition to this five-star atmosphere, the staff is incredible and truly shapes the perfect Italian dining experience.

Aroma at Palazzo Manfredi

This intimately styled restaurant with less than 30 tables, sitting parallel to the Colosseum, and coupled with some of the most classic Roman and Italian dishes will give you one of the most quintessential Roman experiences imaginable. Many of us Roman tourists strive to have the perfect Eat, Pray, Love moment when we look up and think to ourselves, “Wow! I am in Italy”. This is exactly the experience you get whenever you visit Aroma. With one of the best views in Rome paired with Michelin-starred dining by Chef Giuseppe Di Iorio, it is truly a memory of a lifetime.

La Pergola at Rome Cavalieri

Not only does this restaurant have some of the most magnificent panoramic views and delectable gourmet Italian cuisine, but La Pergola is the only three-star Michelin restaurant in Rome. Under the guidance of world-famous Chef Heinz Beck, this restaurant is arguably the epitome of fine dining and the interior and exterior are beautiful beyond words. For many travelers, this is definitely the place to go to treat oneself.

Mirabelle at Hotel Splendide Royale

Although it is not essential that you be on a date when visiting this restaurant, it definitely helps. The romantic ambiance coupled with the breathtaking views, while enjoying a candlelit dinner of high-end Italian cuisine by Chef Stefano Marzetti, is a perfect night shared with any loved one. Unlike many other restaurants with a view, you aren’t solely graced with views of the city, but also the beautiful Villa Borghese gardens, which is slightly incorporated in some of their patio areas. With a truly panoramic view of Rome, you are bound to be breathless no matter where you sit.

47 Circus Roof Garden

The 47 Circus Roof Garden, flagship of the 47 Boutique Hotel, is a restaurant with a panoramic terrace in the heart of Rome. From the sixth floor, you can experience a 360 ° view of the ancient beauties of the city: Piazza della Bocca della Verità with the basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin, the temples of the Foro Boario and, the Teatro Marcello.

Terrazza Les Etoiles

When you eat and drink at Les Etoiles at the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the four-star Atlante Star Hotel, you also bask in the glory of St. Peter’s Basilica, Prati’s Umbertine architecture and the Borgo Pio. The restaurant is also dominated by green, from the stems of flowers on the terrace and fresh vegetables on your plate. What’s more romantic than a candlelit dinner on a rooftop bar like that of Les Etoiles? (Hint: nothing!)

La Terrazza & Il Giardino at Hotel Eden

Il Giardino is a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant and bar, which has become another Roman hotspot with view of countless historic sites. An additional bonus that is really the cherry on top of this cake of elegance is their live music performances, hosting an array of different artists. While for the epitome of romance, head to the restaurant La Terrazza offering equally spectacular views of the Eternal City.

I Sofà Restaurant Roof Terrace

Situated in the 5 star luxury Hotel Indigo Rome – St. George, on one of Rome’s most historical and creative streets, Via Giulia, I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace provides a gastronomic treat for guests and visitors alike. Operating under the culinary hands of Chef Biagio Maiuri, the central maxim of I Sofà Bar Restaurant & Roof Terrace is to give patrons an authentically Italian experience by serving a mix of locally and regionally sourced products.

Masa Rooftop

Dine on meze (small plates) and sip on spritzes as you take in the view of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore from the rooftop of The Major Hotel at Masa, a Middle Eastern fusion restaurant with dishes so beautiful they rival the stunning sight of the city skyline. Even the seating will be unique: they plan on adding a pool to the final floor where you can lounge in luxury, even when beach season is over.

Il Fungo Quattordicesimo Piano

On the fourteenth floor of Il Fungo dell’Eur, or the mushroom, you’ll find one of the most beautiful and diverse views of the Eternal City. A circular-shaped restaurant offering 360-degree views of the stunning EUR neighborhood and beyond awaits you, paired with dishes you’ll remember! Whether it’s for lunch or dinner, the delicious food along the sight of Rome during the day or lit up at night will surely make your experience an unforgettable one.

Roof Garden at Hotel Forum

With arguably the best view of the Roman Forum, the Roof Garden at Hotel Forum is a must on this list. Although the restaurant is intimately styled, popular, and in the heart of the city, it thankfully lacks the overcrowded stuffy feeling you would expect. Whether you are just grabbing lunch between tours or settling down for the day with a nice meal, this is a guaranteed unforgettable stop.

Settimo Roman Cuisine & Terrace

If you’re in search of a restaurant with a contemporary and elegant style while still retaining authentic Roman cuisine, look no further: Settimo Roman Cuisine & Terrace has it all, plus an astonishing view from the Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese. They offer a 360° experience of the Borghese Gardens and the historic center of the Eternal City, no matter the time of day, weather or season. Another perk? You can book a private event for up to 45 people with exclusive access to the rooftop terrace and a tailor-made menu.

Oro Bistrot

Sicilian food gets renewed and reinvented at Oro Bistrot at the NH Collection Rome Fori Imperiali Hotel, home to a panoramic terrace and an all-encompassing view of the gigantic Vittoriano, the monument to Victor Emmanuel II. Elevated cocktails like herbed champagne spritzes and chinotto sloe gin fizzes will match the literal elevation of this combination restaurant-and-cocktail-bar, complete with a special snack menu for your aperitivo of choice.