The best concerts in rome in 2024

The not-to-miss concerts this year in Rome
Looking to elevate your visit to Rome this year? Check out the variety of concerts the city has to offer in 2024! With tons of genres to choose from, there is something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the live music performances of some of the hottest artists, making your visit truly unforgettable.
Here’s a list of the best concerts that Rome has to offer this year. Let these musical highlights guide your trip planning for an exciting stay in the Eternal City!
Jazz & Blues Venues in Rome
Rock & Indie Venues in Rome
Music Events in Rome
Daniele Silvestri
Until April 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Daniele Silvestri is celebrating 30 years of his career with 30 concerts. He will play both his old and new hits, with each performance containing a unique setlist. This special snapshot of Italian music through the decades is you cannot miss!
Jethro Tull
February 11, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
A British rock band founded in 1967 in Blackpool, the band is led by lead singer and constant member Ian Anderson; a multi-instrumentalist that mainly plays flute and acoustic guitar. A great dose of British rock, Jethro Tull will keep you warm!
Claudio Baglioni
February 22-26, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
If there’s an Italian singer that can bring different generations together in the same room, it’s Claudio Baglioni. With a career that spans decades, join Claudio Baglioni’s and everyone else singing his hits top of their lungs.
Giovanni Allevi
March 3, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
The pianist and composer Giovanni Allevi returns to the stage with his Piano Solo Tour. Allevi has contributed to a profound renewal of classical music, bringing the art of composition to the attention of new generations.
LP
March 12, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
LP is an American singer/songwriter who makes pop and alternative rock music. Both LP’s performance and visual effects are completely captivating. Get pumped because her presence on stage is electrifying.
Renato Zero
March 13-17, 20-24, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
Renato Zero is an incredibly creative artist who stands out for the intimate nature of his songs. His live performances are touching and passionate.
Subsonica
April 8, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
This Italian rock band has been around since 1996. Quirky, upbeat, and exciting are just a few words to describe their music style! The group will be touring after the release of their latest album, “Realtà Aumentata”.
Fulminacci
April 13, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
Fulminacci is a beloved Roman singer and songwriter. He will be performing songs from his latest album and his latest single release. This show will have some great energy from fans.
Annalisa
April 21, 2023
Palazzo dello Sport
Annalisa dominates Italian pop music scene with chart toping songs. For a chance to see this successful artist on while on tour, be sure to catch her at her stop in Rome!
Nicolas Jaar
April 27, 2024
Auditroum Parco della Musica
Nicolas Jaar’s music contains a fun variety of sounds. He ranges from pop to ambient and provides a mix of instrumental and electronic elements.
Pinguini Tattici Nucleari
May 7-11, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
A group that has risen to fame in recent years, their discography is incredible. A pop-indie band that will have you singing and humming their songs in no time.
Jimmy Sax
May 17, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
Jimmy Sax has redefined the sound of the saxophone by adding his own contemporary twist. He is a charismatic performer who can captivate any audience.
The National
June 3, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
The National is an American rock band and has been prominent in the music scene for the last 20 years. Their songs are filled with feeling, both good and bad. For a cathartic experience you must catch this performance.
Ariete
June 18, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Ariete is a young multi-faceted artist known for her touching lyrics. To see a moving performance experience Ariete perform live!
The Smile
June 23-24, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
The Smile, the new band of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) together with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet! They will be performing songs from their two latest album releases.
The Kolors
June 20, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
After the release of their hit song “Italodisco” last summer this pop band rose to great fame. You cannot miss The Kolors perform this hit live!
Air
June 21, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
On Friday, June 21, the French musical duo Air will take the stage at the Roma Summer Fest to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of “Moon Safari,” one of the albums that has made history in electronic music and left an indelible mark on pop culture.Get your ticket
Ultimo
June 22-24, 2024
Stadio Olimpico
His name translates to “last”, which is definitely the last thing that he is on the billboards. A concert filled with romantic melodies and lyrics, Ultimo is a show to see with your significant other!
Max Pezzali
June 27, 2024
Stadio Olimpico
A concert that will have all of Rome buzzing, Max Pezzali has an infinite list of songs that people know every word to. A concert that will revisit only the hit songs, get ready to go back to the Italian 90s.
Simple Minds
June 28, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Simple Minds began in the late 70s and have dominated the rock music scene ever since. You may know their most popular hit, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” from The Breakfast Club. Don’t miss this iconic group perform live!
Calcutta
June 30, 2024
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
This indie pop artist is known for his great vocals and guitar playing. Attend this concert for some groovy melodies.
Queen of the stone age
July 4, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
The Queens of the Stone Age are ready to bring to the stage of the Roma Summer Fest the songs that have written the best pages of rock over the last twenty years, including those from their latest album “In Times New Roman…”.
Tommaso Paradiso
July 4, 2024
Ippodromo Capannelle
Prepare for a fully immersive experience at Tommaso Paradiso’s live performance. This contemporary singer takes his audience on a journey with every song.
Bruce Dickinson
July 5, 2024
Ippodromo Capannelle
This English singer is known for his mind-blowing vocals and charismatic energy on stage. Be sure to attend this thrilling performance.
Roma Summer Fest at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Fabi-Silvestri-Gazzè
July 6, 2024
Circo Massimo
These three amazing artists previously collaborated on one hit album together. Now, ten years later they are back together and ready to revive their sound.
Take That
July 8, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
This British group dominated the pop scene throughout the 90s. For some throwbacks that never get old, do not miss this highly anticipated concert.
Deep Purple
July 10, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Deep Purple is named as one of the pioneers of modern heavy metal rock. They will be performing all their classic hits.
Rock in Rome Festival
Coldplay
July 12-16, 2024
Stadio Olimpico
This pop band is known all around the world. Not only is their music filled with passion, but their visual effects will transport you to a whole new world.
Deejay Time
July 20, 2024
Ippodromo delle Capannelle
The radio program that made history in dance music, DEEJAY TIME, is coming to Rome. Albertino, Fargetta, Molella, and Prezioso will be the protagonists of a unique show taking place at the Capannelle on Saturday, July 20th.
Achille Lauro
October 7, 2024
Palazzo dello Sport
Achille Lauro’s unique artistry stands out in the Italian music scene. This performance will be extra special as he is performing in his hometown of Rome!
Steve Hackett
October 31, 2024
Auditorium Parco della Musica
Steve Hackett will be performing all the classics from his time with the iconic music group, Genesis. He will be joined by some of the group’s original members as well as some special guests!
Gianna Nannini
December 21, 2024
Palazzo Sport
This Italian songwriter is beloved for her heartfelt songs. You may recognize some of her most notable songs such as “America”, “Fotoromanza”, “I Maschi”, “Meravigliosa creatura” and “Bello e impossibile”. Do not miss this talented musician!