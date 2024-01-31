The best concerts in rome in 2024

The not-to-miss concerts this year in Rome

Looking to elevate your visit to Rome this year? Check out the variety of concerts the city has to offer in 2024! With tons of genres to choose from, there is something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the live music performances of some of the hottest artists, making your visit truly unforgettable.

Here’s a list of the best concerts that Rome has to offer this year. Let these musical highlights guide your trip planning for an exciting stay in the Eternal City!

Daniele Silvestri

Until April 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Daniele Silvestri is celebrating 30 years of his career with 30 concerts. He will play both his old and new hits, with each performance containing a unique setlist. This special snapshot of Italian music through the decades is you cannot miss!

Jethro Tull

February 11, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

A British rock band founded in 1967 in Blackpool, the band is led by lead singer and constant member Ian Anderson; a multi-instrumentalist that mainly plays flute and acoustic guitar. A great dose of British rock, Jethro Tull will keep you warm!

Claudio Baglioni

February 22-26, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

If there’s an Italian singer that can bring different generations together in the same room, it’s Claudio Baglioni. With a career that spans decades, join Claudio Baglioni’s and everyone else singing his hits top of their lungs.

Giovanni Allevi

March 3, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

The pianist and composer Giovanni Allevi returns to the stage with his Piano Solo Tour. Allevi has contributed to a profound renewal of classical music, bringing the art of composition to the attention of new generations.

LP

March 12, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

LP is an American singer/songwriter who makes pop and alternative rock music. Both LP’s performance and visual effects are completely captivating. Get pumped because her presence on stage is electrifying.

Renato Zero

March 13-17, 20-24, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

Renato Zero is an incredibly creative artist who stands out for the intimate nature of his songs. His live performances are touching and passionate.

Subsonica

April 8, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

This Italian rock band has been around since 1996. Quirky, upbeat, and exciting are just a few words to describe their music style! The group will be touring after the release of their latest album, “Realtà Aumentata”.

Fulminacci

April 13, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

Fulminacci is a beloved Roman singer and songwriter. He will be performing songs from his latest album and his latest single release. This show will have some great energy from fans.

Annalisa

April 21, 2023

Palazzo dello Sport

Annalisa dominates Italian pop music scene with chart toping songs. For a chance to see this successful artist on while on tour, be sure to catch her at her stop in Rome!

Nicolas Jaar

April 27, 2024

Auditroum Parco della Musica

Nicolas Jaar’s music contains a fun variety of sounds. He ranges from pop to ambient and provides a mix of instrumental and electronic elements.

Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

May 7-11, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

A group that has risen to fame in recent years, their discography is incredible. A pop-indie band that will have you singing and humming their songs in no time.

Jimmy Sax

May 17, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

Jimmy Sax has redefined the sound of the saxophone by adding his own contemporary twist. He is a charismatic performer who can captivate any audience.

The National

June 3, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

The National is an American rock band and has been prominent in the music scene for the last 20 years. Their songs are filled with feeling, both good and bad. For a cathartic experience you must catch this performance.

Ariete

June 18, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Ariete is a young multi-faceted artist known for her touching lyrics. To see a moving performance experience Ariete perform live!

The Smile

June 23-24, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

The Smile, the new band of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) together with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet! They will be performing songs from their two latest album releases.

The Kolors

June 20, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

After the release of their hit song “Italodisco” last summer this pop band rose to great fame. You cannot miss The Kolors perform this hit live!

Air

June 21, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

On Friday, June 21, the French musical duo Air will take the stage at the Roma Summer Fest to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of “Moon Safari,” one of the albums that has made history in electronic music and left an indelible mark on pop culture.

Ultimo

June 22-24, 2024

Stadio Olimpico

His name translates to “last”, which is definitely the last thing that he is on the billboards. A concert filled with romantic melodies and lyrics, Ultimo is a show to see with your significant other!

Max Pezzali

June 27, 2024

Stadio Olimpico

A concert that will have all of Rome buzzing, Max Pezzali has an infinite list of songs that people know every word to. A concert that will revisit only the hit songs, get ready to go back to the Italian 90s.

Simple Minds

June 28, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Simple Minds began in the late 70s and have dominated the rock music scene ever since. You may know their most popular hit, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” from The Breakfast Club. Don’t miss this iconic group perform live!

Calcutta

June 30, 2024

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

This indie pop artist is known for his great vocals and guitar playing. Attend this concert for some groovy melodies.

Queen of the stone age

July 4, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

The Queens of the Stone Age are ready to bring to the stage of the Roma Summer Fest the songs that have written the best pages of rock over the last twenty years, including those from their latest album “In Times New Roman…”.

Tommaso Paradiso

July 4, 2024

Ippodromo Capannelle

Prepare for a fully immersive experience at Tommaso Paradiso’s live performance. This contemporary singer takes his audience on a journey with every song.

Bruce Dickinson

July 5, 2024

Ippodromo Capannelle

This English singer is known for his mind-blowing vocals and charismatic energy on stage. Be sure to attend this thrilling performance.

Fabi-Silvestri-Gazzè

July 6, 2024

Circo Massimo

These three amazing artists previously collaborated on one hit album together. Now, ten years later they are back together and ready to revive their sound.

Take That

July 8, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

This British group dominated the pop scene throughout the 90s. For some throwbacks that never get old, do not miss this highly anticipated concert.

Deep Purple

July 10, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Deep Purple is named as one of the pioneers of modern heavy metal rock. They will be performing all their classic hits.

Coldplay

July 12-16, 2024

Stadio Olimpico

This pop band is known all around the world. Not only is their music filled with passion, but their visual effects will transport you to a whole new world.

Deejay Time

July 20, 2024

Ippodromo delle Capannelle

The radio program that made history in dance music, DEEJAY TIME, is coming to Rome. Albertino, Fargetta, Molella, and Prezioso will be the protagonists of a unique show taking place at the Capannelle on Saturday, July 20th.

Achille Lauro

October 7, 2024

Palazzo dello Sport

Achille Lauro’s unique artistry stands out in the Italian music scene. This performance will be extra special as he is performing in his hometown of Rome!

Steve Hackett

October 31, 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Steve Hackett will be performing all the classics from his time with the iconic music group, Genesis. He will be joined by some of the group’s original members as well as some special guests!

Gianna Nannini

December 21, 2024

Palazzo Sport

This Italian songwriter is beloved for her heartfelt songs. You may recognize some of her most notable songs such as “America”, “Fotoromanza”, “I Maschi”, “Meravigliosa creatura” and “Bello e impossibile”. Do not miss this talented musician!

