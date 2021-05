Best Concerts in Rome in June 2021

Summer music festival season is starting in Rome. Enjoy June with concerts featuring Italian Jazz musicians, classical music concerts by the Accademia di Santa Cecilia, and Italian singers like Vinicio Capossela, Emma Marrone, Niccolò Fabi and more.

Kazuki Yamada – Luigi Piovano

When: June 10 – 11 – 12

Where: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Sala Santa Cecilia

Tickets: from €19

Michael League-Bill Laurance Duo



When: June 13

Where: Casa del Jazz

Tickets: from €25

Spring Attitude presents Genera



When: June 18

Where: Eur Social Park

Tickets: free entrance

Emma Marrone

When: June 18 – 19

Where: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Tickets: na

Enrico Rava – Danilo Rea duo

When: June 19

Where: Casa del Jazz

Tickets: €20

Myss Keta

When: June 21

Where: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Tickets: from €23

Sergio Cammariere



When: June 22

Where: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Tickets: from €35

Vinicio Capossela



When: June 23

Where: Circo Massimo

Tickets: from €34

Niccolò Fabi



When: June 24

Where: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Tickets: from €40

James Senese Napoli Centrale



When: June 29

Where: Auditorium Parco della Musica, Cavea

Tickets: from €20

