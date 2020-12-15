The Best Mexican Restaurants in Rome

Where to eat Mexican Food in Rome

Feel like an enchanting mix of spicy flavours, color and texture? Then you’re surely craving Mexican food. Renowned for being one of the best in the world, Mexican cuisine is loved for its simplicity and explosion of flavours. While there aren’t many Mexican restaurants in Rome, we’ve selected three great ones for when you get that sudden urge for flavour-packed burritos, chili con carne, guacamole, nachos and Margaritas.

Maybu Margaritas y Burritos

Via Candia, 113 (Prati/ Vaticano)

Tuesday-Sunday 11am-11.30pm

maybu.it

Frozen margaritas, crunchy nachos, ensaladas and flavor-packed burritos with the best homemade sauces and fillings – this is what you get at Maybu’s: a gourmet Tex-Mex fast food restaurant footsteps from the Vatican. Maybu Margaritas y Burritos is the place to enjoy the perfect burrito: head to the burrito station, choose the size of your tortilla and start adding hearty ingredients. Choose from a variety of meats (beef, pork and chicken), rice, vegetables and cheese, then add dressings like jalapeno, pico de gallo and mais. Lastly, add their homemade sauces to finish off your burrito (their guacamole is to die for)! If you’re vegetarian, Maybu offers vegetarian alternatives, from quinoa to beans and vegetables. Another plus is that refills are free and they use eco-friendly packaging, 100% recyclable!

La Cucaracha

Via Mocenigo, 10a (Prati/ vaticano)

Monday-Saturday 6.30pm-12.30am

lacucaracha.it

Step inside La Cucaracha to live an authentic Mexican experience. Footsteps from the Vatican, this family-run restaurant greets you with a cheery atmosphere filled with vivid colors, festive piñatas and Mexican art. But it’s not just the vibe that gets you going – the aroma of burritos, chilli con carne, enchiladas verdes and tacos will make you travel back to Mexico. Absolutely order the nachos, the fajitas, the guacamole, the tampiqueña and, if you have a sweet tooth, don’t forget to save room for their fried churros. Run by the Beltran sisters, La Cucaracha is known all over town for being the best Mexican restaurant in Rome. They even have live mariachi music nights!

La Punta Expendio de Agave

Via di Santa Cecilia, 8 (Trastevere)

Monday-Saturday, 6.30pm-2am

lapuntaproject.com

Known as one of the best cocktail bars in Rome, La Punta is a place where you can relive the flavours of Mexico, not just with their drinks but through their food, too. In fact, at La Punta you can go on a gastronomic journey and pair your mezcal drinks with a selection of Mexican specialty dishes with a contemporary twist. Apart form the classic nachos with various sauces, check out the Botana del Dia, or tasting plates of the day. While their dinner menu offers the best Mexico has to offer: from tortillas, and tacos to burritos and ceviche. Don’t forget to order the fried churros! It’s surely the perfect Mexican restaurant to taste top-notch Mexican food and drinks in Rome.

Casa Sanchez

Via Catanzaro, 6B (Nomentano)

Daily 12.30pm – 10pm

casasanchezroma

This family-run Mexican restaurant, opened only in 2019, has quickly made a great name for itself. Footsteps from bustling Piazza Bologna, Casa Sanchez is captained by Elizabeth Sanchez and Lorenzo Casco and offers the best of Mexican cuisine. From the tacos to the quesadillas, from the nachos to the guacamole, all Mexican specialties are included in the menu. If you’re not in the mood for normal portions you can opt for small tasting plates too (that way you can have a bit of everything)! On the drinks menu you’ll also find Mexican craft beer! If you’re looking for the genuine and strong flavors of Mexican cuisine and a cozy setting, Casa Sanchez is a must.