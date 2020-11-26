The 2021 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

19 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome
Rome isn’t just known for its breathtaking monuments, history and beauty. Its great restaurant scene makes it a marvel for foodies. And we’re not the only ones to say so, the Michelin guide seems to like Rome quite a bit. On November 25, 2020 the 66th edition of the Michelin Guide in Italy was presented – awarding 19 restaurants with a Michelin star in Rome! More specifically, one restaurant in Rome has three Michelin stars, one restaurant has two Michelin stars and 17 restaurants have one Michelin star.
Among the new restaurants to conquer the star in Rome you’ll find Antonio Ziantoni, chef of Zia in Trastevere. Mirabelle, the restaurant at Hotel Splendide Royal captained by Stefano Marzetti and director Luca Costanzi, were awarded the Michelin Place, a symbol that indicated high quality products and a highly skilled chef. So if it’s a great meal you’re after, check out the recently published 2021 Michelin guide, and more specifically, the Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome!
3 Michelin stars
La Pergola
____________________________
2 Michelin stars
Il Pagliaccio
____________________________
1 Michelin star
Aroma
Marco Martini Restaurant
Moma
Idylio by Apreda
La Terrazza
Imàgo
Glass Hostaria
Il Convivio – Troiani
Pipero Roma
Per Me Giulio Terrinoni
Acquolina
All’oro
Assaje
Enoteca la Torre
Tordomatto
Bistrot64
Zia (new)