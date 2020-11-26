The 2021 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

19 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

Rome isn’t just known for its breathtaking monuments, history and beauty. Its great restaurant scene makes it a marvel for foodies. And we’re not the only ones to say so, the Michelin guide seems to like Rome quite a bit. On November 25, 2020 the 66th edition of the Michelin Guide in Italy was presented – awarding 19 restaurants with a Michelin star in Rome! More specifically, one restaurant in Rome has three Michelin stars, one restaurant has two Michelin stars and 17 restaurants have one Michelin star.

Among the new restaurants to conquer the star in Rome you’ll find Antonio Ziantoni, chef of Zia in Trastevere. Mirabelle, the restaurant at Hotel Splendide Royal captained by Stefano Marzetti and director Luca Costanzi, were awarded the Michelin Place, a symbol that indicated high quality products and a highly skilled chef. So if it’s a great meal you’re after, check out the recently published 2021 Michelin guide, and more specifically, the Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome!

3 Michelin stars

La Pergola

2 Michelin stars

Il Pagliaccio

1 Michelin star

Aroma

Marco Martini Restaurant

Moma

Idylio by Apreda

La Terrazza

Imàgo

Glass Hostaria

Il Convivio – Troiani

Pipero Roma

Per Me Giulio Terrinoni

Acquolina

All’oro

Assaje

Enoteca la Torre

Tordomatto

Bistrot64

Zia (new)