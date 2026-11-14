The 2021 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

Discover the 22 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome
Rome isn’t just known for its breathtaking monuments, history and beauty. Its great restaurant scene makes it a marvel for foodies. And we’re not the only ones to say so, the Michelin guide seems to like Rome quite a bit.
The 72th edition of the Michelin Guide in Italy was presented recently, awarding 22 restaurants in Rome with Michelin stars! Specifically, one restaurant in Rome has three Michelin stars, four restaurants have two Michelin stars and 17 restaurants have one Michelin star.
Heinz Beck’s La Pergola keeps its three Michelin stars, and Anthony Genovese’s Il Pagliaccio, Daniele Lippi’s Acquolina at The First Roma Arte and Domenico Stile’s Enoteca La Torre at Villa Laetitia all hold on to their two. They are now joined by Roy Caceres’s Orma, which moves up to two stars this year.
Rome has two new Michelin stars this year: Quid and Nomos Ante. Quid sits on the rooftop of Palazzo Marignoli in Piazza San Silvestro, where Colombian chef Juan Camilo Quintero cooks alongside Enrico Bartolini. Only six months after opening, it also won the Opening of the Year award. Nomos Ante, in the Regola district a short walk from Campo de’ Fiori, is the restaurant of Giulio Zoli, a Roman chef who trained at Anthony Genovese’s Il Pagliaccio.
In total, there are 17 one-Michelin-star restaurants in Rome: Pulejo, INEO, Pipero Roma, Il Convivio Troiani, Per Me Giulio Terrinoni, Achilli al Parlamento, Imàgo, Moma, La Terrazza, Marco Martini Restaurant, Aroma, All’Oro, Glass Hostaria, Zia, Idylio by Apreda, Nomos Ante, Quid.
If it’s a great meal you’re after, check out the Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome!
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3 Michelin stars
La Pergola
Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101 – Rome Cavalieri
La Pergola is the fine dining restaurant of the Rome Cavalieri, famous for its highly creative cuisine and spectacular views over the city.
2 Michelin stars
Il Pagliaccio
Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 129/a
Il Pagliaccio offers contemporary, refined cuisine in an intimate dining room in the historic center, led by chef Anthony Genovese.
Enoteca la Torre
Lungotevere delle Armi, 23
Enoteca La Torre delivers an elegant gastronomic experience overlooking the Tiber, with signature dishes and an important wine cellar.
Acquolina
Via del Vantaggio, 14 – Hotel The First
Acquolina, inside The First hotel, is a gourmet restaurant with a strong maritime soul, serving modern, creative seafood dishes.
Orma
Via Boncompagni, 31
Orma is a fine dining restaurant on Via Boncompagni where technique, research and Mediterranean flavors blend in essential, contemporary dishes.
1 Michelin star
Aroma
Via Labicana, 125 – Palazzo Manfredi
Aroma is the restaurant of Palazzo Manfredi with a unique view of the Colosseum, where fine dining meets one of Rome’s most iconic panoramas.
Marco Martini Restaurant
Viale Aventino, 121
Marco Martini Restaurant combines contemporary, playful cuisine with a stylish setting and an outdoor space on the Aventine.
Moma
Via di S. Basilio, 42
Moma serves seasonal, creative author’s cuisine just a few steps from Via Veneto, in a modern and welcoming atmosphere.
Idylio by Apreda
Via di S. Chiara, 4/A – The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel
Idylio by Apreda, at The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel, reinterprets Italian cuisine with elegant, spice-driven and international influences.
Imàgo
Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 6 – Hotel Hassler
Imàgo, on the top floor of Hotel Hassler, offers refined gourmet cuisine with breathtaking views over Trinità dei Monti and central Rome.
Glass Hostaria
Vicolo del Cinque, 58
Glass Hostaria is the Trastevere gourmet address, serving contemporary, inventive cuisine in a sleek, design-forward setting.
Il Convivio – Troiani
Vicolo dei Soldati, 31
Il Convivio Troiani is a historic Roman restaurant, renowned for its author’s cuisine that enhances tradition and local ingredients.
Pipero Roma
Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 250
Pipero Roma pairs impeccable service with contemporary dishes that reinterpret Italian cuisine with elegance and precision.
Per Me Giulio Terrinoni
Vicolo del Malpasso, 9
Per Me Giulio Terrinoni is a creative seafood restaurant near Via Giulia, known for its relaxed style and high-level cuisine.
All’Oro
Via Giuseppe Pisanelli, 23/25 – The H’All Tailor Suite
All’Oro offers boldly personal cuisine, reimagining Roman flavors in a playful yet gourmet key.
Pulejo
Via dei Gracchi, 31
Pulejo is a contemporary restaurant in the Prati district, where signature cuisine dialogues with flavors rooted in memory.
Zia
Via Goffredo Mameli, 45
Zia, in the heart of Trastevere, is a gastronomic bistrot serving essential, refined dishes with great attention to technique.
Achilli al Parlamento
Via dei Prefetti, 15
Achilli al Parlamento combines a gourmet restaurant with a historic wine shop, offering contemporary cuisine and a prestigious cellar.
La Terrazza
Via Ludovisi, 49
La Terrazza, on the top floor of Hotel Eden, serves high-end Italian cuisine in an elegant setting with sweeping views over Rome’s rooftops.
Ineo
piazza della Repubblica, 46
Ineo, inside the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi in Piazza della Repubblica, offers modern fine dining that blends technique with international inspirations.
Nomos Ante
Via di San Paolo alla Regola, 3
Nomos Ante, the gourmet restaurant of the Nomos Hotel near Campo de’ Fiori, is where Roman chef Giulio Zoli, formerly of Il Pagliaccio, serves contemporary cuisine with French and Asian influences.
Quid
Piazza San Silvestro, 8 – Palazzo Marignoli
Quid, on the sixth-floor rooftop of Palazzo Marignoli, brings together Roman flavors and South American roots in the cuisine of Juan Camilo Quintero and Enrico Bartolini.
Every good spot in Rome, pinned.
Want all of Rome’s Michelin-starred restaurants on your phone? Our Rome Google Maps Guide pins every spot we recommend, from fine dining to everyday trattorias, straight into Google Maps and sorted by neighbourhood.