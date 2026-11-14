The 2021 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

The 2027 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

Discover the 22 Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome

Rome isn’t just known for its breathtaking monuments, history and beauty. Its great restaurant scene makes it a marvel for foodies. And we’re not the only ones to say so, the Michelin guide seems to like Rome quite a bit.

The 72th edition of the Michelin Guide in Italy was presented recently, awarding 22 restaurants in Rome with Michelin stars! Specifically, one restaurant in Rome has three Michelin stars, four restaurants have two Michelin stars and 17 restaurants have one Michelin star.

Heinz Beck’s La Pergola keeps its three Michelin stars, and Anthony Genovese’s Il Pagliaccio, Daniele Lippi’s Acquolina at The First Roma Arte and Domenico Stile’s Enoteca La Torre at Villa Laetitia all hold on to their two. They are now joined by Roy Caceres’s Orma, which moves up to two stars this year.

Rome has two new Michelin stars this year: Quid and Nomos Ante. Quid sits on the rooftop of Palazzo Marignoli in Piazza San Silvestro, where Colombian chef Juan Camilo Quintero cooks alongside Enrico Bartolini. Only six months after opening, it also won the Opening of the Year award. Nomos Ante, in the Regola district a short walk from Campo de’ Fiori, is the restaurant of Giulio Zoli, a Roman chef who trained at Anthony Genovese’s Il Pagliaccio.

In total, there are 17 one-Michelin-star restaurants in Rome: Pulejo, INEO, Pipero Roma, Il Convivio Troiani, Per Me Giulio Terrinoni, Achilli al Parlamento, Imàgo, Moma, La Terrazza, Marco Martini Restaurant, Aroma, All’Oro, Glass Hostaria, Zia, Idylio by Apreda, Nomos Ante, Quid.

If it’s a great meal you’re after, check out the Michelin-starred restaurants in Rome!

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3 Michelin stars



La Pergola

Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101 – Rome Cavalieri

La Pergola is the fine dining restaurant of the Rome Cavalieri, famous for its highly creative cuisine and spectacular views over the city.

2 Michelin stars



Il Pagliaccio

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 129/a

Il Pagliaccio offers contemporary, refined cuisine in an intimate dining room in the historic center, led by chef Anthony Genovese.



Enoteca la Torre

Lungotevere delle Armi, 23

Enoteca La Torre delivers an elegant gastronomic experience overlooking the Tiber, with signature dishes and an important wine cellar.



Acquolina

Via del Vantaggio, 14 – Hotel The First

Acquolina, inside The First hotel, is a gourmet restaurant with a strong maritime soul, serving modern, creative seafood dishes.



Orma

Via Boncompagni, 31

Orma is a fine dining restaurant on Via Boncompagni where technique, research and Mediterranean flavors blend in essential, contemporary dishes.

1 Michelin star



Aroma

Via Labicana, 125 – Palazzo Manfredi

Aroma is the restaurant of Palazzo Manfredi with a unique view of the Colosseum, where fine dining meets one of Rome’s most iconic panoramas.



Marco Martini Restaurant

Viale Aventino, 121

Marco Martini Restaurant combines contemporary, playful cuisine with a stylish setting and an outdoor space on the Aventine.



Moma

Via di S. Basilio, 42

Moma serves seasonal, creative author’s cuisine just a few steps from Via Veneto, in a modern and welcoming atmosphere.



Idylio by Apreda

Via di S. Chiara, 4/A – The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel

Idylio by Apreda, at The Pantheon Iconic Rome Hotel, reinterprets Italian cuisine with elegant, spice-driven and international influences.



Imàgo

Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 6 – Hotel Hassler

Imàgo, on the top floor of Hotel Hassler, offers refined gourmet cuisine with breathtaking views over Trinità dei Monti and central Rome.



Glass Hostaria

Vicolo del Cinque, 58

Glass Hostaria is the Trastevere gourmet address, serving contemporary, inventive cuisine in a sleek, design-forward setting.



Il Convivio – Troiani

Vicolo dei Soldati, 31

Il Convivio Troiani is a historic Roman restaurant, renowned for its author’s cuisine that enhances tradition and local ingredients.



Pipero Roma

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 250

Pipero Roma pairs impeccable service with contemporary dishes that reinterpret Italian cuisine with elegance and precision.



Per Me Giulio Terrinoni

Vicolo del Malpasso, 9

Per Me Giulio Terrinoni is a creative seafood restaurant near Via Giulia, known for its relaxed style and high-level cuisine.



All’Oro

Via Giuseppe Pisanelli, 23/25 – The H’All Tailor Suite

All’Oro offers boldly personal cuisine, reimagining Roman flavors in a playful yet gourmet key.



Pulejo

Via dei Gracchi, 31

Pulejo is a contemporary restaurant in the Prati district, where signature cuisine dialogues with flavors rooted in memory.



Zia

Via Goffredo Mameli, 45

Zia, in the heart of Trastevere, is a gastronomic bistrot serving essential, refined dishes with great attention to technique.



Achilli al Parlamento

Via dei Prefetti, 15

Achilli al Parlamento combines a gourmet restaurant with a historic wine shop, offering contemporary cuisine and a prestigious cellar.



La Terrazza

Via Ludovisi, 49

La Terrazza, on the top floor of Hotel Eden, serves high-end Italian cuisine in an elegant setting with sweeping views over Rome’s rooftops.



Ineo

piazza della Repubblica, 46

Ineo, inside the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi in Piazza della Repubblica, offers modern fine dining that blends technique with international inspirations.



Nomos Ante

Via di San Paolo alla Regola, 3

Nomos Ante, the gourmet restaurant of the Nomos Hotel near Campo de’ Fiori, is where Roman chef Giulio Zoli, formerly of Il Pagliaccio, serves contemporary cuisine with French and Asian influences.



Quid

Piazza San Silvestro, 8 – Palazzo Marignoli

Quid, on the sixth-floor rooftop of Palazzo Marignoli, brings together Roman flavors and South American roots in the cuisine of Juan Camilo Quintero and Enrico Bartolini.