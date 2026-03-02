The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Rome

Your ultimate guide to navigating a celiac-friendly Rome

One of the most nerve-recking parts of traveling to Italy with a gluten intolerance or allergy is exactly that which excites most people: the traditional pizza, the homemade pasta, the fresh bread. For those with celiac disease, it can be an outright nightmare.

All the worry will end right now though, with this list of the best gluten-free restaurants in Rome. They all have set-apart gluten-free kitchens, so there is no concern over cross-contamination. The only part you need to remember is to say “gluten-free” or in Italian “senza glutine” when you order.

New Food Experience

Via Germanico, 190 (Prati)334 793 0430

Nestled in the heart of the elegant Prati district, New Food Experience offers a unique dining experience where guests can savor every dish worry-free, as everything on the menu is gluten and lactose-free. From antipasti to desserts, every aspect of the menu caters to customers’ dietary needs. With locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, handpicked by the chef from the nearby Mercato Trionfale, everyone can safely indulge in the delicious foods on offer.

La Soffitta Renovatio

Piazza del Risorgimento, 46a (Vatican)06.68892977

Just a short walk from St. Peter’s Basilica and Via Cola di Rienzo, La Soffitta Renovatio already stands out for its unique story. Born from the legacy of La Soffitta in Via dei Villini, which closed in 2005 after 40 years, it represents a true rebirth, and it delivers on its promises.

Set in a charming space below street level, it offers a cosy, peaceful atmosphere, a quiet oasis right in the middle of the city’s bustle. The menu focuses on classic Roman and Abruzzese cuisine, honouring the owners’ roots, with great attention to ingredient quality, many of them sourced from regional producers.

A real plus for celiac diners: the restaurant is AIC-certified and particularly careful with gluten-free needs. A tradition that never goes out of style, as their website says, and we agree.

Mama Eat

Via di S. Cosimato, 7/9 (Trastevere) | Viale di Tor di Quinto, 21 | Mama Eat Lab Borgo Pio, 28 (Vatican)06.5806222 | 06.5740874 | 06.45508771

This is my absolute favorite gluten-free restaurant in Rome, mainly because of the desserts. Their menu offers a wide variety of options, with both gluten-free and normal choices. The servers are very friendly, but the restaurant can get crowded, so try to call ahead for a table on the weekends. The must try? The tiramisù, which is available in pistachio and coffee! Just a heads up, the house red wine is not my personal favorite, but the white is sure to impress!

Il Secchio e l’Olivaro

Via delle Sette Chiese 188 (Garbatella), Via del Porto Fluviale 3 (Ostiense)Ostiense: +39 065745897 / Garbatella: +39 065120022

Secchio e l’Olivaro offers a wide selection of gluten-free delights, all made in-house. From organic gluten-free craft beer to fried foods, from bruschetta to pizza, each dish is made with high-quality ingredients. The entire production process is homemade and takes place in a dedicated environment free from contamination. The gluten-free pizzas are served plated, thin, crispy, and light. The fried foods are made with homemade breadcrumbs for a unique crunchiness. Not to be missed are the over 20 varieties of bruschetta, each with original and flavorful toppings.

Écru

Via Acciaioli, 13 (Piazza Navona)06.68804282

Écru is a lifesaver and a delight for people who are gluten intolerant or simply prefer to avoid it. Their raw food menu offers a wide variety of options, including colourful fruit and vegetable salads, veggie sushi, avocado tartare, chickpea hummus and more. They are open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, but do not follow the ordinary Italian eating rhythms: you can mix it all up and have breakfast at dinner, with a bowl of fruit and muesli, have lunch for breakfast with one of their salads and so on.

Il tulipano nero

Via Roma Libera, 15 (Trastevere)06.68804282

Il Tulipano Nero is a traditional osteria located near the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere. The place is rightly well-known for being one of the first in Rome to offer its entire menu in a gluten-free version. Alongside classic Roman dishes, they also serve traditional Roman-style pizza: thin and crispy, baked strictly in a wood-fired oven.

Straforno

Via del Casale di San Basilio, 19 (San Basilio)06.4100667

Along with their classic menu, this Roman pizzeria has launched a gluten-free pizza and bread selection. Thanks to their vast indoor and outdoor space, which counts 750 squared meters total, they were able to dedicate a separate kitchen to gluten-free cooking, with ad hoc tools, ingredients and equipment. The must tries on the menu are the “Strafornazzo” and the “Stra-stuffed”.

Pandalì

Via di Torre Argentina, 3 (Pantheon)06.68136731

This is a bakery with brownies, mini pizzas, fresh bread and other sweets. The flavor is not typical American-style, so don’t go expecting this. It’s not necessarily a restaurant, but rather a “on the go” stop for breakfast and lunch.

La gallina bianca

Via Rosmini, 5-12 (Termini)06.4743777

Close to Termini Station, for travelers and non-travelers. Restaurant, pizzeria, and steakhouse where you can taste selected Italian meats. Here you can find grilled specialities and pizza, both Roman and Neapolitan, cooked in a wood oven. Excellent homemade desserts. They promise attention to customers and guarantee preparation without flour, refinement in preparations and genuineness. They keep their promises fairly well, combining them with a careful service.

Pizza in Trevi

via di San Vincenzo 30-30/A (Trevi) | Via della Mercede,32 (Spagna)06.6785986

Pizza in Trevi is a super handy spot in the historic center, just steps from the Trevi Fountain, and it’s often praised by gluten-free diners looking for a reliable option. It’s part of the AIC program (Italian Coeliac Association) and offers a dedicated 100% gluten-free menu, with production handled in a separate lab to help minimize cross-contamination.

You’ll find both classic Roman dishes (including some iconic pasta options in gluten-free versions) and traditional Roman-style pizza, with carefully selected ingredients and generally attentive service for guests with celiac disease. Besides the Trevi location, they also have another venue on Via della Mercede, close to the Spanish Steps, which is perfect if you’re in the area for shopping or exploring around Via del Corso.

Mangiafuoco Pizza & Grill

Via Chiana, 37 (Trieste)06.85357255

This restaurant, away from the more touristy areas, is an ideal choice for those with celiac disease, as the entire menu can be prepared gluten-free. The selection is wide and inviting, with delicious fried starters, first courses featuring handmade pasta, grilled meats, and naturally leavened Neapolitan pizza baked in a wood-fired oven, with original topping combinations.

Grezzo Raw Chocolate

via Urbana, 130 (Monti) | Piazza Mattei, 14 (Jewish Ghetto) | Piazza Euclide, 39 (Parioli)06.483443 (Monti) | 06.83980261 (Ghetto) |06.45753810 (Parioli)

Grezzo Raw Chocolate is a project founded in 2014 to contribute to people’s well-being and improve quality of life on the planet through revolutionary plant-based products made using innovative cold-preparation techniques.

Here, all products, from chocolate bars and pralines to brownies, cakes, biscuits, spreads, and gelato, are gluten-free and made in a laboratory that does not use gluten in any form.

Voglia di Pizza

Via dei Giubbonari, 33 (Campo de’ Fiori)06 .6875293

This restaurant, located near Campo di Fiori, has essentially nearly every type of pizza you could want. And to top it all off, they offer gluten-free beer to accompany your pizza and other pasta, salad and dessert options.

Pantha Rei

Via della Minerva, 18/19 (Pantheon)06.89021922

Don’t be discouraged from walking down the tiny street by the Pantheon with this restaurant. While the menu is a bit small, the service is very good and the staff take extra care for those with celiac disease. The place offers both gluten-free and regular options, plus classic Roman dishes and traditional Roman-style pizza.

Le Altre Farine del Mulino

Via di Porta Cavalleggeri, 155 (Vatican)06.64400017

This bakery is owned by a woman who has been celiac since she was very little, so they organize their bakery so that everything is without gluten. They offer a full spread for breakfast, change to accommodate the lunch crowd with sandwiches and then are prepared with a full gluten-free apperitivo later in the evening. Everything is handmade from scratch and they have little cakes, donuts, fresh baked bread and so much more.

Il Veliero

via Albalonga, 46/50 (San Giovanni)06.77209731

Just outside southern Rome, in the very central Piazza Re di Roma, Il Veliero serves Mediterranean cuisine, with both meat and fish options, also available gluten-free. Set in a nautical-style atmosphere, it’s a little island of relaxation and flavor, AIC-certified, with good food, friendly service, and excellent value for money. A great choice for an evening with friends, with peace of mind and plenty of taste.



