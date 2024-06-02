Rome’s Most Stylish Restaurants and Bars

Eat and drink in style in these trendy spots in Rome.

Rome may be renowned for its cozy trattorie and osterie, but there’s also an abundance of stylish and fashionable restaurants in Rome, cocktail bars, and more. While it’s true, Milan is the Italian capital of design, Rome still has its fair share of trendy restaurants and bars waiting to be discovered! Get ready to swoon as you take in the dreamy decor.

The following places are a “must-visit” for any design lover!

RECOMMENDED:

Julep Bar at Hotel de La Ville

Step into a world of timeless charm and eclectic elegance at the Julep Bar at Hotel de La Ville, a masterpiece designed by the visionary Tommaso Ziffer. The interior of the Julep Bar is a mesmerizing fusion of vibrant patterns, contemporary furniture, and sumptuous fabrics, creating a captivating atmosphere. Ziffer’s distinctive style is evident in every detail, from the intricate tile work to the luxurious furnishings, evoking a sense of grandeur and refinement. While you are there make sure to try a specialty cocktail inspired by the spice trade in Venice.

Visit for: a unique cocktail inspired by the Cockney slang of 19th century London.

Via Sistina, 69 (Centro Storico) 06.97793715 roccofortehotels.com

Bulgari Bar

Not far from Piazza del Popolo, the Bulgari Bar embodies an ambiance of timeless sophistication and warmth. Bathed in a gentle amber glow, the atmosphere exudes an elegant allure, inviting patrons to unwind in style. The bar’s interior is adorned with handcrafted Murano glass accents, adding a touch of artisanal charm to its refined setting. As you walk inside, the rich tones of black marble lend an air of opulence, perfectly complementing the warm amber hues. Every detail has been carefully curated to create an atmosphere that is both luxurious and inviting.

Visit for: a sophisticated aperitivo with fresh oysters.

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 10 (Centro Storico) bulgarihotels.com

Elio at Hoxton Hotel

Welcome to Elio, where dining is not just a meal, but a joyous celebration. The idea of conviviality is at the heart of everything Chef Sarah Cicolini does: expect social tables and maxi portions.



They also embrace the art of not taking themselves too seriously: the décor is refined, yet playful and colorful. We absolutely love the gorgeous wooden curved chairs and unique pattern cushions. Elio’s welcoming energy makes it the perfect place to enjoy a meal with family or friends: the offer spans from breakfast to dinner and includes the international weekend brunch.

Visit for: a relaxed Sunday brunch with friends.

Largo Benedetto Marcello, 220 (Parioli) 06.94502727 thehoxton.com

Il Marchese

Whether you’re in the mood for a sophisticated cocktail, a taste of carbonara, or simply soaking in the ambiance, Il Marchese should be on your list. This beautiful spot in Rome’s centro storico unites the best of two worlds: a bar with elegant French accents and a traditional Roman restaurant. The décor is stunning: think rich brown hues, pompous chandeliers, brass accents, velvelts, and light greenery sprinkled throughout.



Another thing that makes Il Marchese stand out is that it is the first Amaro Bar in Europe. It offers more than five hundred labels of Amaro, in addition to incredible signature cocktails. Each Amaro offers a unique texture and flavor profile, ranging from citrusy to floral, tonic to mentholated.

Visit for: a taste of Il Marchese’s Amaros, perfectly paired with complementary dishes.

Via di Ripetta, 162 (Centro Storico) 06.90218872 ilmarcheseroma.it

Jade Bar at Edition Hotel

The Jade Bar, nestled within the Edition Hotel, is an intimate sanctuary of modern elegance and refined luxury. With only twelve seats, this exclusive destination offers an unparalleled experience for discerning guests seeking sophistication and style. You’ll sip on a curated selection of seasonal based cocktails. As you enter the Jade Bar, you are enveloped by floor-to-ceiling green marble and the soft shadows casted by the lighting. The lighting, colors and textures of the space craft a striking backdrop for an unforgettable evening.

Visit for: a romantic and intimate after-dinner cocktail.

Salita di San Nicola da Tolentino, 14 (Barberini) 06.45249000 editionhotels.com

Pacifico at Palazzo Dama

If you need a break from Italian food, try Pacifico which offers Peruvian cuisine and a unique pisco bar. Pacifico’s design styles offer modern sophistication that harmoniously intertwines with Roman tradition to create an enchanting oasis of elegance. Nestled amidst lush seating, Pacifico offers stunning views of their pool, evoking a sense of tranquility and escape.

While crown molding adorns the ceilings, chandeliers illuminate their gallery wall. It proudly displays a curated collection of old and new paintings, bridging the gap between past and present.

Visit for: a delicious Peruvian dinner surrounded by lush palms and sparkling crystal chandeliers.

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 2 (Popolo) 06.3207042 palazzodama.com

Adelaide at Hotel Vilòn

Welcome to Adelaide Restaurant, where every corner tells a story and every detail sparks curiosity. This bohemian space is adorned with large artworks that command attention and invite you to marvel at their beauty while sipping on a glass of wine.

Here, nothing is ordinary or mundane – each element of decor is thoughtfully curated to create an atmosphere that is intriguing and inspiring. You’ll find subtle touches of Japanese design which pairs well with the eclectic vibe of the bar and restaurant. Your taste buds will also be delighted as you experience exceptional Mediterranean dishes carefully crafted by Executive Chef Gabriele Muro.

Visit for: a taste of Mediterranean cuisine, featuring a seasonal menu.

Via dell’Arancio, 69 (Centro Storico) 06.878187 hotelvilon.com

La Libreria at Hotel Eden

La Libreria is a truly unique space–you’ll feel as though you’ve stepped into the private living room of a sophisticated host. Exclusive artworks adorn the walls, while their unique illustrated lampshades cast a soft glow. These golden tones and backlit bookcases exude a sense of timeless luxury.

At La Libreria, you can enjoy an authentic Italian breakfast in the morning and a variety of tasty snacks throughout the day. A “secret bar” allows you to savor classic or innovative cocktails during aperitivo hour, as well as liqueurs, whiskey, and Italian grappa after dinner.

Visit for: an Italian breakfast while you enjoy a good book.

Via Ludovisi, 49 06.47812765 dorchestercollection.com