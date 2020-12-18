What to do at Rome’s Bioparco Zoo

Visiting the zoo in Rome

Visit one of the oldest and most renowned zoos in all of Italy, for an exciting and wholesome day out! Inaugurated in 1911 and situated in the historical park of Villa Borghese, the Rome Bioparco is ideal for families and photography enthusiasts who wish to escape the busy city for a while to enjoy natural surroundings and an array of animals.

Even open during COVID-19 in compliance with the government guidelines, the park will be turning 110 on 5th January 2021! This is a highly appreciated zoological garden that offers various different stimuli and foliage to encourage more natural behaviour from the 1,114 animals – as if they were in their wild habitats. Bioparco meets the European conservation guidelines with the mission of giving their animals and plants the right care and treatment.

Animals to see at the zoo

On the last recorded count there were 222 species in the park. Some species include giraffes, lions, tigers, elephants, chimpanzees, hippopotamus, camels, komodo dragons and brown bears. Plenty of fun can be had for children whilst they look out for their favourite animals and informative signs can be found next to the enclosures.

Attractions

In addition to the animals, there are other activities available, aimed mainly for children:

A train ride, the “Bioparco Express”, a small train ride for visitors to sit on and trundle around the park to see the sights at a faster speed.

A play area for children to burn off their energy!

A theatre and selection conference rooms where animal-centred entertainment and zoological presentations are given throughout the year.

Plenty of picnic areas.

A Shop.

Bioparco Map

download the map

Prices and Opening Times of the Bioparco

1 Jan – 27 Mar: 9.30am – 5pm

28 Mar – 25 Oct: 9.30am – 6pm

26 Oct – 31 Dec: 9.30am – 5pm

Extended Opening Hours:

28 Mar – 27 Sept: 9.30am – 7pm

Saturdays, Sundays and holidays

Last entrance 60 minutes before closing time.

Closed on: Christmas Day

Bioparco Ticket Prices

Standard Entry: €16

Reduced Entry (for children under 10 & over 65s): €13

Children below 1 metre: free

Where is the zoo in Rome?

Viale del Giardino Zoologico, 1 (Villa Borghese)