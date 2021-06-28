The Silvano Toti Globe Theatre is back from June 30

A corner of England in the green heart of Villa Borghese

To commemorate the iconic Roman actor and performer Gigi Proietti, the Globe Theatre has officially changed its name to Gigi Proietti Globe Theatre Silvano Toti in 2021. With a new name and after a long period of closure and lots of hard work to implement the new anti-covid safety procedures, the Globe Theater is back for its 18th edition. If you’ve never been to the famed theater, imagine seeing Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in an Elizabethan theatre, the classic round structure that housed Shakespeare’s masterpieces. Now imagine seeing this timeless production in Italian, in Rome; Villa Borghese to be exact.

This summer 2021 you can experience Shakespeare’s famous plays in the beautiful, open-air Gigi Proietti Globe Theatre, a re-creation of the famous Globe in London. Their season kicks off on June 30 with Romeo and Juliet, as directed by late Gigi Proietti himself (till July 25). From July 29 till August 8, the famed Twelfth Night (or what you will), revisited by Loredana Scaramella, will be in store, followed by Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Riccardo Cavallo from August 10 to 15.

August continues with Measure For Measure from August 19th and 29th. In September, Venus and Adonis (September 1-5 and 9-12) and Falstaff and The Merry Wives of Windsor (September 17-October 3) and then in October Love’s Labour’s Lost (October 7-10).

Additionally, non-Shakespeare performances will include: Tutta Scena in July, Intestamè directed by Carlo Ragone and Loredana Scaramella, and Giuseppe Zeno in Faust inspired by Christopher Marlowe, written and directed by Stefano Reali with Monica Dugo.

The Globe Theater season will also host “Al Globe con Mamma e Papà”, a series for children that will be held on Saturdays and Sunday mornings at 11am with Riccardino III (a prequel of sorts to Richard III), Something Rotten in the State of Denmark (inspired by Hamlet), and Grandma Lia(r) and Her Three Nieces (loosely inspired by King Lear).

Built to resemble a classic Elizabethan theatre, the Globe features upper and lower balcony sections that wrap around the stage as well as a standing area that allows audience members to become part of the action. The beautiful venue and amazing summer program provide audiences with a truly authentic experience, and make the Globe the ideal place to spend an evening under the stars enjoying the best of Shakespeare.

____

2021 PROGRAMME

Romeo and Juliet

June 30 – July 25 (Wednesdays-Sundays, 9pm)

___

Tutta Scena

July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 (9pm)

___

Twelfth Night (or what you will)

July 28 – August 8 (Wednesdays-Sundays, 9)

___

Intestamè

August 2-3, 24-25, September 21 (9pm)

___

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

August 10 – 15 (9pm)

___

Measure For Measure

August 19 – 29 (Thursdays-Sundays, 9pm)

___

Venus and Adonis

September 1 – 5, 9 – 12 (weekdays 9pm, weekends 6pm)

___

Giuseppe Zeno in Faust

September 7-8 (9pm)

___

Falstaff and The Merry Wives of Windsor

September 17 – October 3 (Wednesdays-Fridays 9pm, weekends 6pm)

___

Love’s Labour’s Lost

October 7 – 10 (weekdays 9pm, weekends 6pm)

___

Al Globe con Mamma e Papà: Riccardino III

July 10-11, September 11-12, October 2-3 (11am)

___

Al Globe con Mamma e Papà: Something Rotten in the State of Denmark

July 17-18, August 28-29, September 18-19 (11am)

___

Al Globe con Mamma e Papà: Grandma Lia(r) and Her Three Nieces

July 24-25, September 4-5, 25-26 (11am)

TILL OCTOBER

Largo Aqua Felix (Piazza di Siena), Villa Borghese

9.00 pm

