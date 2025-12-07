Choir and Music Concerts in Rome’s hidden churches

Lift your spirits to angelic heights this Christmas season with the most haunting and inspiring live concerts throughout December and January, in the most unique churches in Rome which may have missed your radar. From world class organ and piano performances of Bach, Chopin and Mozart, Soprano solos of classic Puccini and Verdi to a heart melting children’s choir, Romeing has you covered.

INSPIRATION

16 Must-Visit Churches In Rome

Christmas Gala

From 5 to 21 December, eleven churches across Rome will host a series of free concerts and recitals as part of Christmas Gala, the evocative festival organised by the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma together with the Department for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Roma Capitale.

Scheduled on all weekends leading up to Christmas, as well as on 8 and 17 December, the event blends art and spirituality with a programme ranging from sacred music to gospel, from opera arias to traditional Christmas carols.

On stage, framed by the solemn atmosphere of these sacred spaces, are the talented young artists of the Scuola di Canto Corale and the Fabbrica Young Artist Program, with the special participation of local choirs from across Rome, in a captivating weave of lights, voices and emotions.

Free admission until seats are fully booked

Programme

Friday 5 December, 7:30 pm – Church of Santi Francesco e Caterina Patroni d’Italia (Stazione Trastevere)

Saturday 6 December, 7:00 pm – Church of Sant’Andrea Corsini (Gregna Sant’Andrea)

Sunday 7 December, 8:30 pm – Church of Santa Lucia (Della Vittoria district)

Monday 8 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Giuseppe all’Aurelio (Aurelio district)

Friday 12 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Giovanni Battista de Rossi (Appio–Latino)

Saturday 13 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Romano Martire (Pietralata district)

Sunday 14 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Giovanni della Croce (Colle Salario)

Wednesday 17 December, 7:30 pm – Basilica of San Vitale al Quirinale (historic centre)

Friday 19 December, 7:30 pm – Church of Santa Maria Domenica Mazzarello (Don Bosco district)

Saturday 20 December, 8:30 pm – Church of Santa Maria Causa Nostrae Laetitiae (Villaggio Breda)

Sunday 21 December, 7:00 pm – Church of Santa Maria dell’Olivo (Settecamini)

Church of Saint Patrick

Via Boncompagni, 31

stpatricksamericanrome.org

Christmas Eve – Friday, December 24

4:30 PM: Children’s/Family Mass

7:00 PM: Christmas Concert and Carolling

7:30 PM: Our Christmas Eve “Midnight” Mass (with full choir)

Christmas Day – Friday, December 25

9:00 AM and 10:30 AM

Chiesa di Sant’Agnese in Agone

Piazza Navona

13 December 2025 at 5pm

Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona

19 December 2024 at 5.45pm

Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona

1 January 2026 at 5pm

Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona

3 January 2026 at 5pm

Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR TICKETS

Palazzo Pamphilj

Via S. Maria dell’Anima, 30

21, 28 December 2025; 4, 11, 18, 25 January 2026 at 5.30pm

Open Air Opera Aperitif At Terrazza Borromini with Dinner

12, 19 December 2025; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 January 2026 at 5.30pm

Open Air Opera Concert: Best Arias and Love Duets

19, 28 December 2025; 9, 16, 23, 30 January 2026 at 7.30pm

Opera Dinner: Dining During an Opera Interlude

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR TICKETS

Palazzo Doria Pamphilj

Via del Corso, 305

20, 27 December 2025 at 7pm; 10, 17, 24, 31 January 2026 at 7pm

Opera Serenades at The Princess secret apartment, Palazzo Doria Pamphilj

Entry fee from €96

21 December 2025 at 8.30pm

Christmas Music from Rome At Palazzo Doria Pamphilj

Entry fee from €60

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR TICKETS

Capuchins Crypt – Church of S. Maria Immacolata

Via Veneto, 27

29 December 2025 at 4.45pm

Baroque Christmas Concert in Capuchins Crypt

Tickets: from €84

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Chiesa Sant’Antonio in Campo Marzio

Via dei Portoghesi, 2

www.ipsar.org

6 December 2025 at 6.30pm

Organ Concert

13 December 2025 at 6.30pm

Gianpaolo di Rosa



Gianpaolo di Rosa 13 December 2025 at 6.30pm

Gianpaolo di Rosa

Basilica di San Paolo Fuori Le Mura

Piazzale San Paolo, 1

2025 dates to be updated

Basilica di San Paolo Entro Le Mura

Via Napoli, 58

9, 16 December 2025 at 8.30pm; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January 2026 at 8.30pm

La Traviata in Rome: The Original Opera by Giuseppe Verdi

Tickets: from €65

13, 26, 28 December 2025 at 6.30pm; 9, 16, 23, 30 January 2026 at 6.30pm

The Three Tenors in Rome with Dinner

Tickets: from €99

8, 15 December 2025 at 8.30pm; 5, 12, 19, 26 January 2026 at 8.30pm

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Meets Bach’s Masterpieces

Tickets: from €61

21, 22 December 2025 at 6.30pm

Grand Christmas Concert in Rome

Tickets: from €45

31 December 2025 at 8pm

I Virtuosi dell’opera di Roma: New Year’s Concert

Tickets: from €54

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Chiesa di San Luigi dei Francesi

Piazza San Luigi dei Francesi

no concerts scheduled

Chiesa di San Giovanni dei Fiorentini

Piazza dell’Oro, 1

no concerts scheduled

Chiesa di Santa Maria dell’Anima

Via Santa Maria dell’Anima

no concerts scheduled

Basilica di S.Alessio all’Aventino

Piazza S.Alessio

no concerts scheduled

Basilica di San Lorenzo in Damaso alla Cancelleria

Piazza della Cancelleria, 1

sanlorenzoindamaso.it

no concerts scheduled

Chiesa Evangelica Valdese

Via IV Novembre, 107

8-12, 15-19, 22-23 December 2025 at 6pm; 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30 December 2025 at 6pm

Chopin & Italian Friends Concerts with Traditional Italian Dinner

Tickets from €77

every day at at 7.30pm

Opera da Camera di Roma: The Most Beautiful Opera Arias

Tickets from €45

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Ponte Sant’Angelo Methodist Church

Piazza di Ponte Sant’Angelo, 68

23, 26, 30 December 2025 at 7.30pm

Christmas Opera Concert

Tickets from €40

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

All Saints Church

Via del Babuino, 153

13, 28 December 2025; 3, 31 January 2026 at 8.30pm

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Chiesa Anglicana All Saints in Rome

29 December 2025 at 8.30pm

The Three Tenors in Concert at Chiesa Anglicana All Saints

30 December 2025; 2 January 2026 at 8.30pm

La Traviata at Chiesa Anglicana All Saints in Rome

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Oratorio del Gonfalone

Via del Gonfalone, 32

11 December 2025 at 8.30pm

La zingarella di Leonardo Leo



La zingarella di Leonardo Leo 18 December 2025 at 8.30pm

The Magic of Christmas with Chopin



The Magic of Christmas with Chopin 21 December 2025 at 11am

Concert and guided tour



CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS