Choir and Music Concerts in Rome’s hidden churches

Lift your spirits to angelic heights this Christmas season with the most haunting and inspiring live concerts throughout December and January, in the most unique churches in Rome which may have missed your radar. From world class organ and piano performances of Bach, Chopin and Mozart, Soprano solos of classic Puccini and Verdi to a heart melting children’s choir, Romeing has you covered.
Christmas Gala
From 5 to 21 December, eleven churches across Rome will host a series of free concerts and recitals as part of Christmas Gala, the evocative festival organised by the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma together with the Department for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Roma Capitale.
Scheduled on all weekends leading up to Christmas, as well as on 8 and 17 December, the event blends art and spirituality with a programme ranging from sacred music to gospel, from opera arias to traditional Christmas carols.
On stage, framed by the solemn atmosphere of these sacred spaces, are the talented young artists of the Scuola di Canto Corale and the Fabbrica Young Artist Program, with the special participation of local choirs from across Rome, in a captivating weave of lights, voices and emotions.
Free admission until seats are fully booked
Programme
- Friday 5 December, 7:30 pm – Church of Santi Francesco e Caterina Patroni d’Italia (Stazione Trastevere)
- Saturday 6 December, 7:00 pm – Church of Sant’Andrea Corsini (Gregna Sant’Andrea)
- Sunday 7 December, 8:30 pm – Church of Santa Lucia (Della Vittoria district)
- Monday 8 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Giuseppe all’Aurelio (Aurelio district)
- Friday 12 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Giovanni Battista de Rossi (Appio–Latino)
- Saturday 13 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Romano Martire (Pietralata district)
- Sunday 14 December, 7:30 pm – Church of San Giovanni della Croce (Colle Salario)
- Wednesday 17 December, 7:30 pm – Basilica of San Vitale al Quirinale (historic centre)
- Friday 19 December, 7:30 pm – Church of Santa Maria Domenica Mazzarello (Don Bosco district)
- Saturday 20 December, 8:30 pm – Church of Santa Maria Causa Nostrae Laetitiae (Villaggio Breda)
- Sunday 21 December, 7:00 pm – Church of Santa Maria dell’Olivo (Settecamini)
Church of Saint Patrick
Via Boncompagni, 31
stpatricksamericanrome.org
- Christmas Eve – Friday, December 24
4:30 PM: Children’s/Family Mass
7:00 PM: Christmas Concert and Carolling
7:30 PM: Our Christmas Eve “Midnight” Mass (with full choir)
- Christmas Day – Friday, December 25
9:00 AM and 10:30 AM
Chiesa di Sant’Agnese in Agone
Piazza Navona
- 13 December 2025 at 5pm
Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona
- 19 December 2024 at 5.45pm
Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona
- 1 January 2026 at 5pm
Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona
- 3 January 2026 at 5pm
Viva Vivaldi: The Four Seasons in Piazza Navona
Palazzo Pamphilj
Via S. Maria dell’Anima, 30
- 21, 28 December 2025; 4, 11, 18, 25 January 2026 at 5.30pm
Open Air Opera Aperitif At Terrazza Borromini with Dinner
- 12, 19 December 2025; 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 January 2026 at 5.30pm
Open Air Opera Concert: Best Arias and Love Duets
- 19, 28 December 2025; 9, 16, 23, 30 January 2026 at 7.30pm
Opera Dinner: Dining During an Opera Interlude
Palazzo Doria Pamphilj
Via del Corso, 305
- 20, 27 December 2025 at 7pm; 10, 17, 24, 31 January 2026 at 7pm
Opera Serenades at The Princess secret apartment, Palazzo Doria Pamphilj
Entry fee from €96
- 21 December 2025 at 8.30pm
Christmas Music from Rome At Palazzo Doria Pamphilj
Entry fee from €60
Capuchins Crypt – Church of S. Maria Immacolata
Via Veneto, 27
- 29 December 2025 at 4.45pm
Baroque Christmas Concert in Capuchins Crypt
Tickets: from €84
Chiesa Sant’Antonio in Campo Marzio
Via dei Portoghesi, 2
www.ipsar.org
- 6 December 2025 at 6.30pm
Organ Concert
- 13 December 2025 at 6.30pm
Gianpaolo di Rosa
Basilica di San Paolo Fuori Le Mura
Piazzale San Paolo, 1
2025 dates to be updated
Basilica di San Paolo Entro Le Mura
Via Napoli, 58
- 9, 16 December 2025 at 8.30pm; 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 January 2026 at 8.30pm
La Traviata in Rome: The Original Opera by Giuseppe Verdi
Tickets: from €65
- 13, 26, 28 December 2025 at 6.30pm; 9, 16, 23, 30 January 2026 at 6.30pm
The Three Tenors in Rome with Dinner
Tickets: from €99
- 8, 15 December 2025 at 8.30pm; 5, 12, 19, 26 January 2026 at 8.30pm
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Meets Bach’s Masterpieces
Tickets: from €61
- 21, 22 December 2025 at 6.30pm
Grand Christmas Concert in Rome
Tickets: from €45
- 31 December 2025 at 8pm
I Virtuosi dell’opera di Roma: New Year’s Concert
Tickets: from €54
Chiesa di San Luigi dei Francesi
Piazza San Luigi dei Francesi
no concerts scheduled
Chiesa di San Giovanni dei Fiorentini
Piazza dell’Oro, 1
no concerts scheduled
Chiesa di Santa Maria dell’Anima
Via Santa Maria dell’Anima
no concerts scheduled
Basilica di S.Alessio all’Aventino
Piazza S.Alessio
no concerts scheduled
Basilica di San Lorenzo in Damaso alla Cancelleria
Piazza della Cancelleria, 1
sanlorenzoindamaso.it
no concerts scheduled
Chiesa Evangelica Valdese
Via IV Novembre, 107
- 8-12, 15-19, 22-23 December 2025 at 6pm; 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30 December 2025 at 6pm
Chopin & Italian Friends Concerts with Traditional Italian Dinner
Tickets from €77
- every day at at 7.30pm
Opera da Camera di Roma: The Most Beautiful Opera Arias
Tickets from €45
Ponte Sant’Angelo Methodist Church
Piazza di Ponte Sant’Angelo, 68
- 23, 26, 30 December 2025 at 7.30pm
Christmas Opera Concert
Tickets from €40
All Saints Church
Via del Babuino, 153
- 13, 28 December 2025; 3, 31 January 2026 at 8.30pm
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Chiesa Anglicana All Saints in Rome
- 29 December 2025 at 8.30pm
The Three Tenors in Concert at Chiesa Anglicana All Saints
- 30 December 2025; 2 January 2026 at 8.30pm
La Traviata at Chiesa Anglicana All Saints in Rome
Oratorio del Gonfalone
Via del Gonfalone, 32
- 11 December 2025 at 8.30pm
La zingarella di Leonardo Leo
- 18 December 2025 at 8.30pm
The Magic of Christmas with Chopin
- 21 December 2025 at 11am
Concert and guided tour
What a wonderful post! Could it be updated for 2016?
sure! stay tuned!
Christmas Swing music concert featuring American/British Christmas classics from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Buble and more, in swing style! 15th December 2016, teatro Keiros (Piazza Bologna), €12/9.
http://www.teatrokeiros.it/15-dicembre.html
“Benvenuto Natale! Venite a celebrare una delle feste più belle dell’anno insieme alla cantante scozzese Emma Gordon, accompagnata dai favolosi musicisti del ‘Jingle Bell Quartet’. In uno spettacolo immerso nell’atmosfera natalizia che riuscirà a scaldare le ore di una fredda sera invernale, vi proponiamo tutte le classiche canzoni più amate di Natale di Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Bublé ed altri, rivisitate in chiave swing.”
Thank you ! Very interesting !
The famous German poet Goethe visited Rome 1787 at Christmas and wrote: “To speak again of church matters, I must tell you that on the night of Christmas Day we wandered about in troops, and visited all the churches where solemn services were being performed. One especially was visited, because of its organ and music: the latter was so arranged, that in its tones nothing belonging to pastoral music was wanting,—neither the singing of the shepherds, nor the twittering of birds, nor the bleating of sheep. On Christmas Day I saw the Pope and the whole consistory in St, Peter’s, where he celebrated high mass, partly before and partly from his throne. It is of its kind an unequalled sight, splendid and dignified enough…”