Enoteca Cavour 313

The historic Cavour 313 wine bar has a new face and will surprise you with its exquisite Italo-French soul.

Just a stone’s throw from the Imperial Forum, on that stretch of Via Cavour filled with tourist offerings, shines this historic wine bar. Founded in the early 1900s and transformed in 1978 into one of the first wine bars with table service in Rome, it now skillfully and excellently blends the wine and culinary traditions of both Italy and France.

The beautiful entrance door, adorned with the timeless inscription “Vini e liquori nazionali ed esteri” (National and Foreign Wines and Spirits), welcomes you into a 200-square-meter space spanning the dining area, kitchen, and wine cellar.

The new identity of this historic establishment is the work of Josephine Lamuniere, a Parisian-born entrepreneur with deep passion and experience in the food and wine industry, and Pulika Calzini, the only remaining member of the previous ownership.

The venue now boasts a broader food offering than before, thanks to the addition of an open-view kitchen that supports two distinct dining experiences: a “smart” wine bar menu in the tasting room and a gourmet menu in the restaurant area. Here, the two young, highly accomplished chefs Riccardo Bernabei and Antonio Sarnataro bring their creativity to life.

The goal—which, in our opinion, they have successfully achieved—is to provide a high-quality destination in a highly touristy area, skillfully blending Italian and French culinary traditions and preparation techniques, all expertly paired with a carefully curated wine list.

Focus on Wine

A historic wine bar at its core, wine remains at the heart of Cavour 313’s project. With around 200 labels and a continuous pursuit of excellence, the focus is on natural, organic, and biodynamic wines, while still honoring the great classic selections. The wine list features all the major wine regions of Italy and France, with the aim of pairing wine and cuisine based on their terroir of origin.

For wine and food enthusiasts, special tasting events are also planned, featuring evenings dedicated to winemakers and producers.

The Wine Tasting Area with Gastronomy

At the entrance, the wine tasting area offers an all-day-long food service, featuring a wide selection of cured meats and cheeses. The menu ranges from a creative take on the classic Oeuf Mayonnaise to a veal tartare with tuna sauce, capers, and katsuobushi. Guests can also enjoy crispy, perfectly executed frites—which are said to be among the best in the city—alongside a unique savory Maritozzo.

The Restaurant

The restaurant area offers an intimate dining experience with a maximum of 35 seats. The menu follows the classic Italian structure, featuring appetizers, first courses, second courses, and desserts, along with the option of a tasting menu.

A standout dish is the “Spaghettino come una Soupe à l’Oignon”, a unique fusion that combines the flavors of Italian pasta with a French culinary classic.

Other noteworthy dishes include:

Leek, miso, black lentils, truffle, and pomegranate

Roasted cauliflower tortello with blue cheese and truffle

“Diavola-style” duck with steamed eggs, liver, and an herb salad

For lunch, the restaurant offers the wine bar menu along with three rotating seasonal dishes.

INSPIRATION

Best Restaurants in Rome’s Monti Neighbourhood

Address Via Cavour, 313 Opening time Tue-Sat 12pm – 11pm Contacts 06.6785496 cavour313.it