Giro d’Italia 2023: a Roman Grand Finale

This year the final stage of the famous cycling event starts and ends in Rome

In 2023 the Giro d’Italia will end its journey in the Capital for the fifth time in its history, after 1911, 1950, 2009 and 2018, and for the 49th time Rome will also host a stage finish.

The last stage of the Giro d’Italia, ending precisely on the 28th of May, consists of a 17.6-kilometre circuit that the riders will have to complete five times, departing from EUR in front of the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (known as the Square Colosseum) and ending at the Imperial Forums.

The circuit crosses many of Rome’s landmarks. In succession: the Colosseum, the Imperial Forum, the Lungotevere, the Ara Pacis, Villa Borghese, Castel Sant’Angelo, the Circus Maximus and the Baths of Caracalla. It also passes in front of extraordinary places such as Piazza Navona, Piazza del Popolo and the Tiber Island, not to mention that part of the ride that runs along a stretch of Via della Conciliazione, putting cyclists right in front of the magnificence of St Peter’s Basilica.

From a cycling point of view, the route does not include many technical difficulties. The sections with sanpietrini, the charming but uncomfortable traditional Roman pavement, are kept to a minimum and are in good condition.

The passage of Villa Borghese presents a short but dry climb. Most of the roads are wide and well paved and there is a subway of about 200 metres before turning towards Piazzale Flaminio and the ascent of Villa Borghese, holding the promise of a shady and perhaps cooler stretch.

The very last kilometres are mostly flat, on wide, straight roads, with wide curves in the last three kilometres and a final 700-metre-long, 8-metre-wide straightaway with a slightly uphill sanpietrini surface.

This event will paint the city pink, the mother colour of the race, fill it with wheels that will silence the hubbub of cars, and those who enjoy cycling will see it from wonderful and unique perspectives.

MAY 28

Start: Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana

Finish line: Imperial Forums