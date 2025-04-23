Toward the Conclave: The Key Steps After the Death of Pope Francis

As the Catholic world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, a series of solemn rituals and traditions unfold in the heart of Rome, guiding the Church from loss to renewal. Here’s what to know about the key events leading to the election of the next Pope.

The Rites and Riturals following the deatch of a Pope

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell confirms the Pope’s death in the Pauline Chapel, gently tapping his forehead three times with a silver hammer and calling him by his baptismal name. The Ring of the Fisherman is then ceremonially broken, symbolizing the end of the pontificate. The Pope’s apartments are sealed and will remain closed until a new pontiff is elected.

Lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica

From April 23 to 25, the Pope’s body lies in state in an open casket inside St. Peter’s Basilica. The Basilica will remain open until midnight on April 23 and 24. Breaking with tradition, Pope Francis will be buried in a single wooden coffin, rather than the traditional three (cypress, lead, and oak).

The Funeral Ceremony

On Saturday, April 26 at 10 AM, the funeral of Pope Francis will be held in St. Peter’s Square. Attended by heads of state and religious leaders from around the globe, the ceremony will be, as the Pope requested, simpler in form but dignified—“like that of any Christian.”

A Simple Resting Place

Instead of the Vatican Grottoes, Pope Francis asked to be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, between the Pauline Chapel (home to the icon Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel. His grave will be modest, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.

Novendiali: Nine Days of Prayer

Following the funeral, a traditional nine-day period of mourning begins, known as the novendiali. Each day, special Masses and prayers are held for the soul of the deceased Pope.

Preparing the Conclave

The conclave must begin within 15 to 20 days of the Pope’s death—by May 10 at the latest. Of the 252 current cardinals, only 135 are under the age of 80 and therefore eligible to vote. The youngest voting cardinal is 45 years old and from Ukraine. During the conclave, eligible cardinals are sequestered inside the Sistine Chapel, which is sealed to ensure total secrecy.

How the Conclave Works

The cardinals vote up to four times per day until a two-thirds majority is reached. If no Pope is elected, the ballots are burned with chemicals that produce black smoke. When a new Pope is chosen, white smoke rises from the chimney—announcing to the world the election of a new Bishop of Rome.

What About the Jubilee?

Despite the mourning period, the Jubilee Year remains active. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that all scheduled celebrations, including the Teen Jubilee on April 27, will go ahead as planned.

Harry Greb murales

A Tribute in Trastevere

Street artist Harry Greb paid tribute to Pope Francis with a mural in Trastevere. The artwork, found on Via della Pelliccia, honors the Pope’s humility and closeness to the people.

If You’re Visiting Rome During This Time

Travelers to Rome should expect large crowds, enhanced security, and restricted access to key sites. St. Peter’s Basilica may have long lines during the viewing period. Santa Maria Maggiore may also see limited access due to preparations for the funeral and burial.

The Vatican Museums will remain open, except for the Sistine Chapel and Vatican Gardens, which will close approximately a week before the conclave begins and reopen a few days after it concludes.

While it may be disappointing to miss certain highlights, visiting Rome during this historic transition offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience—witnessing tradition, mourning, and renewal unfold in the heart of the Church.