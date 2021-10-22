The Ultimate Cabaret & Burlesque Club in Rome

Step into this piano bar and burlesque club in Roma’s San Lorenzo

Each city has its bar scene. Whether that be a London kind of pub crawl, a Washington DC happy hour scene, or a Paris-like cafè view, each city has a particular way of greeting its customers. If you’re into a slightly grotesque and underground feel, almost as if you were in a David Lynch or Fellini movie, then you need to get yourself to San Lorenzo’s La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni. As soon as you step inside this burlesque club, you’re catapulted into a whole different world with an unordinary and creative flow, which is unparalleled not only in Rome, but also all of Italy.

The Conventicola is a space that allows for the strongest underground artists to take the stage and perform their art. Captained by the fantastic directors Sior Mirkaccio Dettori, and Madame De Freitas – the Italian icon of post Burlesque variety shows – whom are also regular performers at the club, the Conventicola is perfect for a special night out. The main show kicks off at 10pm with Mirkaccio at the piano singing blues and an Italian 900s repertoire, accompanied by the best swing musicians and/or international male and female burlesque stars. The main show lasts till 12.30am and reservations are highly recommended. Whether it be music, cabaret, beginning 1900s Italian songs and variety shows, illusionism, circus artistry, and more, the club is open to all performers – all at the top of their respective music genres.

Open Thursday through Saturday, shows start at 10pm and continue on until the wee hours of the night. With a unique interior design, and shows that will blow you away, La Conventicola also offers a rich cocktail menu that varies in flavour and strength; a perfect side to the performances. Sior Mirkacco explains how, at La Conventicola, “… time does not exist, societal conventions are dismantled, and everything comes together to create a magical potion.”

In addition, right by La Conventicola is the Atelier ULTRAMODERNO, the costume shop where M.me De Freitas designs Burlesque outfits for the theatre and other events; only open upon reservation. Furthermore, in case you are interested in Burlesque, variety and dance lessons you can attend the courses organised by La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni at their “ULTRASCUOLA“.

So, if you’re looking to spend a whimsical evening in Rome, Sior Mirkaccio and co-owner Madame De Freitas know how to make that happen. Also, catch the owners in their personal performances at La Conventicola; Sior starts the evening with a piano and song performance, whereas Madame takes the stage with her own cabaret number. It’s no coincidence that La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni has also become the go-to place for mainstream artists to unwind till the after-hours.