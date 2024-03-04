A guide to Roman nightlife, day by day

Discover where to go out in Rome, every day of the week.

Ever wonder what’s happening on a slow Tuesday night in Rome? Ever wanted to go out in Rome but you just have no idea of what’s going on and where? Well, let’s see if this article can help you out.

Any Given Monday

Monday

Let’s start with the saddest day of the week, Monday. Mondays have always been the one night a week where you just want to stay home and not talk to anyone but for those who are looking for some excitement, for those who just broke up with their girlfriend and don’t want to mope around or if you’re simply visiting and don’t want to stay in your hotel room then we suggest checking out the parties organized by Any Given Monday (@agmonday). AGM has been around for 15 years in Roma and it’s a staple in Rome’s nightlife. The parties are usually organized in different venues but for now and for the foreseeable future they will be held at Teatro Centrale, a very nice venue in the heart of Rome on Via Celsa 6, near Piazza Venezia.

The parties usually start around 11pm and end at 4am. Any Given Mondays offers a unique mix of indie-rock, pop, reggaeton, electronic, house, and techno music. Keep in mind the age range for the AGM events are usually in the mid-to-early twenties but beggars can’t be choosers, especially on a Monday night.

Baronato Quattro Bellezze

Tuesday

Next up we have Tuesday and here we suggest you check out Baronato Quattro Bellezze, a very interesting art gallery that hosts parties ONLY on Tuesday nights from 7pm to midnight. This place is a mysterious tavern where music and drinks go hand in hand, a definitely must-see at the moment. This venue is also located in the center on Via Di Panico 23, a 10-minute walk from the Vatican.

INSPIRATION

Speakeasy Bars In Rome

Lost In Events

Wednesday

Next up we have our beloved Wednesday – on this day we suggest you check out Lost In Events (@Lostinevents) as they organize a nice evening out every Wednesday night but always in a different location. They have been around for a few years, the music is great, and the venues are always fun. Check their Instagram page to stay updated on their events.

Thursday

Thursday, we have a double whammy for you all–first we look at Club Arciliuto (@clubarciliuto) which is not a real club but a historic theatre, the Arciliuto Theatre, that organizes a club night every Thursday from 7:30pm (if you want to get some food first) or from 11pm till 2am if you just like to go dance and drink. This place is on Piazza di Montevecchio 5, a two-minute walk from Piazza Navona.

The second spot we recommend on Thursdays is the more famous Sanctuary (@thesanctuaryecoretreat) It’s been open for years now but Thursday nights are still the go-to-night for this place, and the experience will not disappoint, they are open till 4am and are located on Via delle Terme di Traiano 4a, a 10-minute walk from the Colosseum.

Teatro delle Bellezze

Weekend

Finally we reach the weekend, where everyone wants to go clubbing or listen to live music. Now we have the opposite problem; where do we go that’s not a tourist trap? Where does the cool crowd hang out? Well one new spot that just opened is the Teatro Delle Bellezze (@teatrodellebellezze) located on Piazza dei Coronari 1. This place is actually open Tuesday to Saturday till 2am, it’s definitely the spot to check out if you enjoy good music and good drinks. It’s conveniently located above the restaurant Locanda Coronari, making it easy to grab a bite before or after your visit.

Another great place to check out on the weekend is Alcazar Live, one of Rome’s most frequented venues in the heart of Trastevere . Here you can enjoy aperitivo and a dj-set until late night. You’ll find concerts by international and Italian artists as well as disco and house dj-sets. Alcazar is the perfect place to dance the night away.

If you’re looking for an unforgettable Burlesque show, La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni is the perfect spot. This space allows for the strongest underground artists to take the stage and perform their art, hosting about a dozen, vastly different artists each night. This venue is like nowhere else in Rome. Shows start at 10 pm and run until late.

Osteria delle Coppelle

Sunday

And finally, last but not least we reach Sunday evening. After a relaxing Sunday brunch we need a night out too say goodbye to the week, but maybe we don’t want to exaggerate or maybe you do, well whatever it is you are looking for we suggest you check out Osteria Coppelle on Piazza delle Coppelle 54, a 2-minute walk from Piazza Navona. This restaurant will organize a DJ-set every Sunday night from 8pm to 2am with a very special surprise happening at 11pm (we cannot write about it), so go check it out. Do not confuse Osteria Coppelle with the other restaurants on Piazza delle Coppelle, as they all have similar names. Always contact @Lostinevents if you want to go.

Just in case you find yourself stranded and cannot go to the above-mentioned parties, one location that is always near, and dear to this writer’s heart, is the Salotto42 lounge in Piazza di Pietra, a 5-minute walk from the Trevi Fountain. This location is open every night from 6pm to 2am, you can go for a classic Roman aperitivo or simply for a drink, the vibe is right and the service is great.