How to Vote in the US Presidential Elections From Italy

American citizens living or studying in Italy can vote in the US presidential elections – here is how.

2024 is an important election year in the United States. Did you know that American citizens in Rome, Italy (or anywhere else) have the right to vote even when they are abroad? We spoke with Ms. Kelly Feeman, Volunteer Coordinator for Italy for Vote From Abroad, a non-partisan organization helping US citizens living or studying abroad register to vote and request their ballot from abroad.

On November 5, 2024, the United States of America will vote for their next President and they will be making an important choice between Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee former President Donald Trump. The election is on the front page of news outlets globally, and yet, many US citizens are not aware of a key detail: that they can cast their vote for the presidential election (or any election) even if they are not at home in the United States.

But they can, “if they are just abroad temporarily, permanently, or even have never lived in the US. As long as you are a US citizen you have the right to vote,” said Kelly Feeman. What matters is registering on time.

How does voting from Italy work for US citizens?

Voting from abroad is different from voting by mail-in ballot back in the US. It’s a two-step process. First, you have to register to vote from abroad, which is a one-time action. Then you must request your overseas ballot, which must be done every year.

You can take care of both steps simultaneously using a form called an FPCA (Federal Postcard Application). The form is simple to fill out, you can do so online. “US citizens abroad are guaranteed the right to vote by federal law and we have some special privileges,” continued Feeman. “For example, we can receive our ballot by email 45 days before the election, this is to give us time to get our ballots back to the US on time. Ballots will be sent out for the General Election to overseas voters this year on 21 September!”

The tricky part is that every state has different rules about deadlines and how to return your ballot. Ms. Feeman explains: “Some states allow for some form of electronic return, the other half require ballots to be returned by postal mail. So, as an overseas voter you need to be sure to follow the instructions given to you by your state carefully and we recommend following up with your Local Election Office to make sure that your ballot was received and counted.”

While some states allow US citizens to register to vote on election day, US citizens abroad should really try to get their ballot requests in as early as possible. This is because in some cases they must return their ballots by postal mail, so the sooner they make the request the sooner they will receive their ballots. Also, sometimes a Local Election office may have a query about a voter’s application. Making the request as early as possible will allow for ample time to sort out any queries or problems. Vote from Abroad recommends voters to submit the FPCA every year in January. Then the voter is good to go for any elections the entire year.

You can find all the information you need about your state’s rules here and it doesn’t stop here! The helpful volunteers at Vote From Abroad are available for 1:1 appointments to assist you, you can book one here.

Why is it important for US citizens to vote from abroad?

According to Feeman, the estimate of US citizens abroad is 6.5 million. “Our votes from abroad were the margin of victory in key races in 2020 and 2022,” says Feeman, “for example our votes in Georgia were the margin of victory in the Senate runoff that gave Democrats the majority in the Senate with Senators Warnock and Osoff. So, our votes from abroad can and have been the margin of victory in tight races. Also think of it, there are potentially more people voting from abroad than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont combined!”

With those facts in mind, it’s hard to forget how important voting is, even if you are currently residing in Italy. “Voting from abroad is important because voting is the number one way that citizens can make an impact,” Feeman continues. “Sometimes people think that ‘their vote doesn’t count because they’re just a drop in the ocean’ But voting allows you to influence policies, hold politicians accountable, shape the future, combat voter suppression.”

When asked if she has any tips for students studying abroad in Rome, Italy this fall at one of the many American and international universities in the Eternal City, Ms. Feeman suggested: “Register to vote in your state before leaving for your study abroad destination you can do so at vote.org or rockthevote.org then once you arrive at your study abroad destination you can request your overseas ballot at votefromabroad.org This will simplify and speed up the process for you.”

If you don’t, it’s not too late. Vote From Abroad organizes various registration drives and is always happy to answer any questions about registering to vote from abroad and requesting your ballot. You can follow them on social media at votefromabroad and students.votefromabroad or email them at votefromabroaditaly@gmail.com.

Make your vote count!