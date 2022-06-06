Vinòforum 2022 – Lo Spazio del Gusto

Vinòforum is back for its 19th year in a row. Come experience the biggest and unforgettable culinary and spirits event the city offers

From Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 19, the 19th edition of Vinòforum – Lo Spazio del Gusto, the most important wine and food event in Central and Southern Italy, returns to Rome.

The immense space of Tor di Quinto Park (12,000sqm) will host more than 800 Italian and international wineries, along with starred chefs, restaurants, wine bars and gastronomic realities of various kinds– all brought together with the common purpose of promoting Italian food and wine culture.

Don’t miss The Night Dinner, which comprises of ten dinners, one for each evening of Vinòforum, with limited seating and available by reservation only. Here, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy three dishes presented by great chefs, paired with cocktails signed by Massimo D’Addezio.

This event will present a novelty for Vinoforum, in the form of a stage dedicated to Pizza d’Autore, where some of the most important Italian master pizza makers will be protagonists, accompanying the public on an innovative journey to discover the combination between pizza and great Italian wines.

Among the scheduled events is the Wine Top Tasting: every evening a tasting and technical meeting (reserved for professionals and great wine lovers) is held by oenologists and great tasters; a reservation is required. And, not to forget business, during the event there will also be space for the Business Lounge, where the space is dedicated to the companies that want to get in touch exclusively with the specialized public through business-oriented activities.

June 10 – 19

Parco di Tor di Quinto

Via Fornaci di Tor di Quinto, 10

Sun – Thurs 7pm – 12am, Fri – Sat 7pm – 1am

Entry fee: €20 (including 1 glass + 10 wine tastings)

vinoforum.it