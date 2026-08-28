Vinòforum 2022 – Lo Spazio del Gusto

Vinòforum 2026: the most important wine event in Rome

Rome’s biggest wine event returns to Villa Borghese from September 7 to 13

The 23rd edition of Vinòforum returns to Rome from September 7 to 13, 2026, once again in the stunning setting of Piazza di Siena in Villa Borghese. Over seven evenings, visitors can taste their way through 3,200 labels from 800 wineries, alongside a line-up of acclaimed chefs, restaurants and producers.

Beyond the tasting stands, the program features guided tastings, show cooking sessions and signature dinners bringing together top chefs, master pizzaioli and industry experts to celebrate the flavors and terroirs of Italian and international food and wine.

What’s on the program

At the heart of the event are the Wine Top Tastings, twice-nightly masterclasses guiding the public through some of the most prestigious wineries and surprising terroirs in Italy and beyond.

Back by popular demand are the Casa Barolo tastings, dedicated to one of Italy’s noblest wines: Barolo and the wines of the Langhe.

This year’s edition also welcomes the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium as a special partner, with guided tastings and events marking the Rome launch of the first Parmigiano Reggiano Tasters Course, starting in October. Olive oil lovers can join Unaprol and Evooschool for guided tastings of Italian extra virgin olive oil, exploring different cultivars and food pairings.

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The Night Dinner

The gastronomic highlight of the week is The Night Dinner series, organized in collaboration with La Molisana. This year’s theme, Human Factor. Past. Present. Future, pays tribute to the human touch in the culinary arts. Each dinner unfolds in several acts (memory, gesture, vision), accompanied by images and music, turning the evening into an immersive experience paired with great wines.

Alongside the dinners, the Temporary Restaurants return with the theme Rome: Roots and Future, weaving the city’s culinary traditions together with their most contemporary interpretations: over 20 restaurants and 40 dishes across 7 days.

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Pizza takes the stage

Pizza lovers are in for a treat with Pizza d’Autore, co-produced with Molino Caputo: six exclusive dinners hosted by some of Italy’s most respected masters of the craft, exploring unexpected pairings of doughs, flours and premium ingredients.

Vinòforum will also host the final of La Città della Pizza, the national competition dedicated to discovering Italy’s emerging pizza talent. On Sunday, September 13, seven finalists will compete for the title of best up-and-coming pizzaiolo of the year.