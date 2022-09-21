For all wine lovers: La Strada Del Vino at Castel Romano Designer Outlet

A six-day event devoted to local enogastronomic excellency

From Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, and again from Sunday, September 30 to Wednesday, October 2, Castel Romano Designer Outlet in partnership with Latina-based La Strada Del Vino celebrates food and wine delicacies from all over the Lazio region, giving centre-stage to the most renowned local wineries.

This is a chance to discover and taste famous wines from some of the most prestigious labels from Lazio, including, Casale del Giglio, Cincinnato, La Valle dell’Usignolo, Carpineti, Pietrapinta and many others. Additionally, guests will get to savour exquisite gastronomic products from all over the region, including “his majesty the truffle”, thanks to the participation of Aaron Truffles. What’s more, all the tastings are free, as long as you sign up using the appropriate form.

To sign up you must be 18 or over, and once you completed and submitted the form, you will receive a confirmation email to attend the event. Make a gift to your palate and don’t miss this unique opportunity! Guests will also receive a takeaway gift: a proper sommelier’s wine glass to continue enjoying the art of wine back home.

LA STRADA DEL VINO

23-25 September & 30 September-2 October, 2022

Piazza del Foro Romano – Castel Romano Designer Outlet, Via del Ponte di Piscina Cupa, 64

Summer opening times: 10am – 8pm

designeroutletcastelromano.it