Rome Independent Cinema Festival 2024

The Rome Independent Cinema Festival is back for its annual edition, taking place on 8th and 9th October at Casa del Cinema

The Rome Independent Cinema Festival (RICF) is known for showcasing a diverse range of feature and short films. This year, the festival stays true to its mission of bringing independent cinema to the big screen, spotlighting up-and-coming filmmakers from around the world.

Established in 2018, the RICF has become a vital part of Rome’s cultural calendar. The festival’s goal is simple: to provide a platform for independent filmmakers, celebrating creativity and offering audiences thought-provoking films. Each year, the festival grows more dynamic and diverse, featuring films from across the globe that explore a variety of themes, genres, and aesthetics.

This event is free and perfect for non-Italian speakers, as all the movies are either in English or have English subtitles.

This year’s edition will feature films from Poland, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Italy, among others. Each day opens with a feature film followed by a curated programme of short films.

Day 1 kicks off with Ramona at Midlife, a feature by American playwright and director Brooke Berman. The film delves into the struggles and transformations of a middle-aged woman facing existential dilemmas. The shorts programme that follows will be led by Beneath a Mother’s Feet (UK), a film by Elias Suhail, and includes four other shorts.

On Day 2, the spotlight shifts to Hanna Nobis’s documentary Polish Prayers, a bold and moving exploration of a Polish Catholic activist’s journey toward LGBTQIA+ activism. The day’s shorts programme will showcase seven films, including the animation Fracti by Lavinia Petrache, Origines-Genesi by Italian director Amir RA, and Tennis, Orange by Sean Pecknold, which premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival and screened at the Annecy Animation Festival.

With this exciting lineup, the Rome Independent Cinema Festival promises a rich cinematic experience for film lovers and indie enthusiasts.

Rome Independent Cinema Festival

8-9 October 2024

Casa del Cinema

Largo Marcello Mastroianni, 1

Films are in English or with English subtitles

www.romafestivale.com