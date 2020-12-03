Christmas markets in Rome

The best Rome Christmas Markets in 2020/2021

Due to the global pandemic, all Christmas markets 2020/2021 are cancelled throughout Italy due to the risk associated with covid-19.

With the Christmas season in full-swing and the eternal city already illuminated in festive displays, what better time to sip some mulled wine and pick up some eclectic gifts at one of the many markets happening this month in Rome. [By: Lexi Doerfler]

Mercato Monti

30 Nov-1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22-23-24, 28-29 December

Hotel Palatino, Via Leonina 46 (Monti)

Monti is synonymous with vintage charm and hipster funk, and Mercato Monti is a stellar embodiment of this. Find ideal Christmas gifts ranging from clothes, accessories, and other artisanal treasures. For the month of December Mercato Monti doubles in size, dedicating two floors to promoting more than 50 young talents.

Piazza Mazzini Christmas Fair Market

1-27 December

Piazza Mazzini

8am – 8pm

This year-round vintage market gets into the holiday cheer as it transforms into a Christmas Fair. Discover a range of unique, vintage Christmas crafts, gifts, decorations and more.

Piazza Navona

2 December – 6 January

Piazza Navona

Mon – Fri from 9am – 1am, Sat – Sun from 9am – 2am

Wander through the grandiose Piazza Navona as you stop between local vendors offering sweets, chestnuts, artisanal crafts and artwork. You are sure to be entertained by the festive holiday rides, nativity scene and live performers, all of which are surrounding the architectural beauty of Bernini’s Quattro Fiumi, Saint Agnese Church, and Palazzo Pamphili.

Magico Natale ai Parioli

30 November – 15 December

Spazio Eventi Tirso–Via Tirso, 14 (Parioli)

Daily 9.30am – 8pm/9pm

Get ready for the third edition of Magico Natale ai Parioli, the Christmas market dedicated to a variety of products, from cachemire, coats and bags to home design, gastronomic treats and vintage clothes. Many days of shopping, food, live music and entertainment await you at Spazio Eventi Tirso.

Auditorium Parco della Musica

8 December – 6 January 2020

Viale Pietro De Coubertin, 30 (Parioli)

10am – 9pm

Escape to this winter wonderland oasis for a chance to show off your stuff on the ice rink. And don’t forget to enjoy the traditional Christmas market, packed with more than 30 stands featuring food from various Italian regions, artisan works and hand-crafted gifts.

Agora Market @Live Alcazar

1, 7/8, 14/15, 21/22/23, 29

Via Cardinal Merry del Val, 14 (Trastevere)

Saturdays 10am – 7pm, Sundays 10am – 9pm

Get your dose of holiday shopping at Agora – the new market in Trastevere that promotes quality and creativity. Taking place at Live Alcazar, an ex-movie theater in Trastevere, the market showcases design and artisan objects, emerging talents, collectors’ favorites, vintage items, fashion, music and craftwork. While you’re at it, enjoy the American-style Sunday brunch too paired with music!

Wave Market Christmas Edition

30 November – 1 December

PratiBus District–viale Angelico, 52 (Prati)

10am – 9pm

PratiBus transforms itself into a cozy Christmas oasis with its Wave Market Christmas Edition. Immerse yourself in a magical holiday atmosphere with a 2000mq area with a Christmas market, street food, exhibitions and festive vibes and browse through more than 100 stands to find the perfect gifts. Indulge in Christmas treats, music and so much more with your friends and family.

V Market: the Christmas City

14 – 15 December

PratiBus District–viale Angelico, 52 (Prati)

11am – 9pm

After last year’s success at Ragusa Off, Vintage Market is happy to announce that this year it will host its Christmas City at the 5000sqm Pratibus District. There will be four different areas dedicated to Christmas shopping, workshops and laboratories for children and adults, a food and beverage area and much more! A full-blown Christmas Market that merges two large, well-established formats: Vintage Market and Mercatino Giapponese. With more than 200 artisans from all over Italy exhibiting everything from vintage and handmade goods to vinyls, Polaroids and Japanese Crafts, it’ll be impossible not to find the perfect gift.

Met Christmas Place

14 – 15 December

MET – Piazzale di Ponte Milvio, 34 (Ponte Milvio)

10am – 6pm

The bustling Ponte Milvio neighbourhood is not only the perfect place to immerse yourself in the local nightlife scene! This year, the trendy MET Concept restaurant on Ponte Milvio’s piazza will be hosting a Christmas market where you will “eat, drink and be merry”! It’ll be filled with unique Christmas gift ideas, food and much more!

Natalino @Lanificio 159

8 December

Lanificio 159, Via di Pietralata 159/A

11am – 9pm

Save the date for the annual Natalino Christmas market on December 8th. This year, the widespread market will take place on 3 floors and the rooftop! It will offer fashion and gift items through over 80 Italian vendors, artisans and designers, children’s activities, workshops, brunch, street food with Made in USA recipes, DJ sets and live music!

Christmas Market at St. Paul’s Within the Walls

7 December

St. Paul’s Within the walls–Via Nazionale, 16a (Nazionale)

10am – 4pm

Get ready for crafts, food, bake sales, hot cocoa, Christmas games and entertainment at the annual Christmas Market at St. Paul’s Within the Walls. Come and meet Santa and spend a nice day in this beautiful church! The event is for the benefit of the Joel Nafuma Refugee Center. If you wish to book a table to sell goods please send them a message.

La Città del Natale at Ex Forlanini

7 – 21 December

Ex Forlanini–Piazza Carlo Forlanini, 1 (Monteverde)

12pm – 12am

Ex Forlanini transforms itself into a giant Christmas city in December! Dedicated to all families of Monteverde, La Città del Natale will be the ideal place to feel the holiday spirit! You’ll find over 5,000 gift idea from 65 artisanal brands from all over Italy. There will even be a street food area, pony rides, flower and Christmas plants area and creative workshops!

Mercatini di Natale

7 – 8 December

Città dell’altra economia–Largo Dino Frisullo

10am – 6pm

Christmas is coming to Testaccio! In a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with colored lights and magical melodies, La Città dell’Altra Economia is ready to welcome visitors. Craftsmen and intellectuals will propose their works and creations to make Christmas more original. Decorations, center pieces, cribs, typical objects and many ideas to give emotions. There will also be plenty gastronomic offers! From the handmade Perugia chocolate and the sweet creations of Natalino De Santis Maitre and Chocolatier, these fantastic treats will make the event sweeter and tastier

Vinyl Christmas Market

8 December

Goa Club–Via Giuseppe Libetta, 13

3pm – 2am

Let’s anticipate the Christmas holidays with the first edition of the annual Vinyl Christmas event at Goa! They’ll host some of Rome’s and Italy’s best sellers of records and memorabilia, eager to share their musical knowledge with all of us. It’s the perfect opportunity to find an original Christmas gift! The soundtrack of the day will be selected by a lineup of real fans and collectors from all over Italy, a unique and special melting pot united by a single passion … 180g of black plastic!

La Fabbrica degli Elfi

6 December – 6 January

Ragusa Off–Via Tuscolana, 179

Mon – Thur 10.30am-9.30pm, Fri 10.30am-12am, Sat 9.30am-12am, Sun 9.30am-11pm

Get ready for the biggest Christmas event in Rome at Ragusa off in the historic S.Giovanni/Tuscolano neighbourhood. The 6000sqm indoor space will host La Fabbrica degli Elfi–a Christmas wonderland for all ages. With over 200 exhibitors selling everything from craft products to yummy Christmas delights, Santa Claus’s house, Christmas musicals, 30 days of events and live performances and even an indoor ice skating ring, it’s surely going to be the perfect place to live this magical time of year.

Christmas Wonderland

20 December – 6 January

PratiBus District–viale Angelico, 52 (Prati)

10am – 11pm

While still a lot of mystery surrounds this Christmas market, what we do know is that it’s going to be an international Christmas village, bringing to Rome the essence of the holidays lived around the globe. Street food, an international market, light installations, the largest Santa Claus in Italy, a Snow Village (with actual snow), an ice-skating rink, a painting room, 40 shops, live performances and shows, and even an infinity room by Yayoi Kusama await you!