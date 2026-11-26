Christmas Markets in Rome 2026

The best Rome Christmas Markets in 2026/2027

From the historic stalls of Piazza Navona to design and vintage markets in Trastevere, Testaccio and Ostiense, here are the best Christmas markets in Rome for 2026, with dates, opening hours and addresses for each.

Whether you’re hunting for handmade gifts, mulled wine or a festive afternoon out, you’ll find the right one below, and if you’d rather give an experience than an object, we’ve got that covered too.

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Piazza Navona Christmas Market

1 December 2026 – 6 January 2027

The historic and traditional Christmas market in Piazza Navona is back! Wander through the grandiose Piazza Navona as you stop between local vendors offering sweets, chestnuts, artisanal crafts and artwork. You are sure to be entertained by the festive holiday rides, nativity scene and live performers, all of which are surrounding the architectural beauty of Bernini’s Quattro Fiumi, the church of Sant’Agnese in Agone, and Palazzo Pamphilj.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHRISTMAS WORLD Christmas World at Villa Borghese 28 November 2026 – 10 January 2027

Every day 10am-8pm



Villa Borghese, Viale del Galoppatoio Not a traditional market but a full Christmas village, and the best pick on this list if you’re coming with kids. Over 40,000 square meters of Villa Borghese are turned into themed sets inspired by New York, Paris, London and Berlin, with an ice rink of about 900 square meters, rides, two parades a day, Christmas shows and Santa’s house. There’s a food area and an official Christmas World store for gifts. Tickets start at €11.50, with rides and food extra. Buy tickets for Christmas World

Read our full guide

Merkat*: Alcazar’s Christmas Market

5-6, 12-13, 19-20 December 2026

10am-8pm



Via Cardinal Merry del Val, 14 (Trastevere)

For Christmas, Merkat*, Alcazar Live‘s vintage and made-in-Italy market, runs for three weekends in a row inside the historic Cinema Alcazar in Trastevere, now a venue for concerts, DJ sets and stand-up comedy. The stalls mix carefully chosen vintage clothing and accessories with Italian-made products, which makes it a good place for gifts you won’t find in chain stores. With six market days, you can look around on the first Saturday and come back later to buy, and the last weekend is still open just before the 25th. Pets are welcome and entry is free. When the stalls close at 8pm, Alcazar Live carries on with its usual evening program.

Unconventional Market Xmas Edition

5 December 2026

11am-8pm

Mediterraneo al MAXXI, Via Guido Reni 4A

8 December 2026

11am-9pm

Madame, Via Torrita Tiberina

This holiday season, Unconventional Market returns with two dates dedicated to emerging brands, artisans and independent designers. It’s a chance to meet the makers, discover new talent and find original, handmade Christmas gifts far from mass production.

On Saturday, December 5, the Christmas Edition comes to Mediterraneo al MAXXI with fashion, accessories, design and craft, from 11am to 8pm with free entry. A DJ set starts at 4pm and runs into the evening.

On Tuesday, December 8, for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the market returns to Madame, the venue where it all began, for a daytime party with DJ sets.

Looking for a Gift That Isn’t Another Object?

If you’re shopping for someone who already has everything, give them a day in Rome instead. Our experiences make easy Christmas gifts for friends visiting the city or for anyone who lives here: a mosaic workshop in Trastevere, a pottery class, a market tour and cooking class in Campo de’ Fiori, or a wine tasting with Italian fine wines, cured meats and cheeses.

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Giftland(ino): not your usual gift

7-8, 12-13, 19-20 December 2026

10am – 8pm

Opificio Italiacamp – Via Luigi Pierantoni, 2a

In December, GIFTLANDino returns: it’s the smaller edition of Giftland, Vintage Market Roma’s Christmas market. After the closure of San Paolo District, it moves to L’Opificio Italiacamp, a former marble works just off Viale Marconi. The market runs on December 7 and 8, for the Immaculate Conception holiday, and on the weekends of December 12-13 and 19-20.

Each weekend brings 80 different exhibitors, including independent brands, artisans and makers, many of them in Rome for the first time. You’ll find crafts, ceramics, design, vinyl, vintage, Christmas decorations and artisan panettone. Among the marble and industrial architecture there’s mulled wine, Christmas treats and live sets, while kids get free workshops and Santa’s letterbox.

Discover our selection of the best

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Christmas Village at Eur

27 November 2026 – 10 January 2027

10am – 11pm

EUR Lake, between Viale Oceania and Viale America

The Christmas village returns to the shores of the EUR Lake, with illuminated arches, a heated food & drink area serving traditional specialties, local products, Lazio wines and festive sweets, and a monumental nativity scene. Children can visit Santa’s House and his elves, while everyone can ride the Ferris wheel on Viale Oceania, the village’s landmark.

INSPIRATION

The Best Events in December in Rome

Ficus al Massimo “Christmas Edition”

5-6-7-8, 12-13, 19-20 December 2026

10.30am-8pm

Garum Museo e Biblioteca della cucina – Via dei Cerchi, 87

Ficus al Massimo Xmas Edition is the unmissable Christmas market in the heart of Rome: among ancient busts, capitals, and the scents of ginger and cinnamon, it has become a true Advent institution. Carefully selected vendors guarantee originality and quality: over 2,000 unique gift ideas for locals and visitors in search of the perfect present, all wrapped in an elegant and magical atmosphere.

Piazza Mazzini Christmas Fair Market

29 November 2026 – 6 January 2027

9am – 7.30pm

Piazza Mazzini

This year-round vintage market gets into the holiday cheer as it transforms into a Christmas Fair. Discover a range of unique, vintage Christmas crafts, gifts, decorations and more.

Ethica Christmas Village

until January 10, 2027

Mon-Fri 12 pm – 8 pm, Sat-Sun 10 am – 8 pm

Città dell’Altra Economia – Largo Dino Frisullo

Ethica, a Christmas village dedicated to fair trade and the solidarity economy, comes to the Città dell’Altra Economia in Testaccio. Its stalls sell fair-trade goods, crafts, quality food, books from independent publishers and educational toys. There’s also a café, free events and workshops and, from December, an ice skating rink.

Unique Market

5-6, 12-13 and 19-20 December 2026

Sat 11am – 8pm; Sun 10am – 7.30pm

Industrie Fluviali, Via del Porto Fluviale 35

For Christmas, Unique Mkt returns to Industrie Fluviali for three weekends, with different exhibitors each time. The stalls feature handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, illustrations, lamps, candles, clothing, vintage and gourmet food, sold directly by independent artisans and designers. There are also cyanotype, kintsugi and color workshops, plus a plant-based food corner with mulled wine. Entry by voluntary donation.

The Green Market – Christmas Edition

8 December 2026

10.30am-7.30pm



Hacienda – Via dei Cluniacensi, 68 (Tiburtina)

On 8 December, The Green Market returns to Hacienda with a Christmas edition bringing together over 50 independent artisans, designers and small producers. Expect jewelry, clothing, ceramics, illustrations, design objects, plants and eco-friendly products, all handmade and sold directly by the people who made them. A good place to find Christmas gifts you won’t see in the usual shops.

Japan Days Christmas Edition

12-13 December 2026

10am – 7.30pm

Atlantico Live, Viale dell’Oceano Atlantico 271D (EUR)

The Christmas edition of Japan Days moves this year from the Ippodromo delle Capannelle to Atlantico Live in EUR, on Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13. It’s Rome’s big Christmas matsuri and the last Japanese culture event of the year, with traditional and pop culture side by side.

The market area is full of crafts, design, collectibles and curiosities from Japan, whether you’re looking for an original gift or a little treasure for yourself. There are also special guests, workshops, entertainment for families and kids, and a food area serving Japanese street food. Tickets cost €5 in advance on Boxol and €6 at the door.

Emergency Solidarity Christmas

21 November – 24 December 2026

Mon: 2pm-7.30pm; Tue-Sun: 11am-7:30pm

Infopoint Emergency Roma, Via IV Novembre 157/B

If you want to give back this Christmas, visit Emergency’s Christmas Shop, the charity pop-up inside the Emergency Infopoint, open until December 24. You’ll find Emergency-branded t-shirts, planners, calendars and notebooks, gift baskets with chocolate, cookies and tea, and handmade products from the countries where the organization works. All proceeds support Emergency’s projects.

Mercatino di Natale San Lorenzo

20 December 2026

10am-8pm



Piazza dei Sanniti 9A (San Lorenzo)

On Sunday, December 20, Palazzo San Lorenzo, the neighborhood’s cultural center for cinema, theater, live music and stand-up, opens its rooms to a one-day Christmas market curated by Merkat*, the vintage and made-in-Italy market best known for its weekends in Trastevere. Among the stalls you’ll find vintage clothing and new items, jewelry, collectible vinyl, eyewear and plenty of gift ideas, all just a few days before Christmas. There’s food, a bar and live music throughout the day, plus activities for kids, so it works just as well for a family outing as for a coffee and a dig through the records. Entry is free.