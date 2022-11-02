November Markets in Rome

Discover all the markets planned for this month in Rome!

Vintage lovers can’t miss the V-market at Ragusa Off on November 12-13, where you can wander around vendors selling illustrations, clothing and furniture while being accompanied by music, food and beverage. On the same weekend, take a Japanese detour at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle, with spectacles and labs dedicated to Japanese culture, together with a wellness area and food corners where you can taste some traditional food. The Città dell’Altra Economia in Testaccio hosts the Green Market; an eco-sustainable festival with art, culture, wellness and nature. Here you find a good selection of artisans and brands, yoga classes and a kid’s area.

From 11 to 13 November, the Pratibus District hosts the Vintage Invaders, a true vintage invasion! Search through the many selected items, weigh them and buy them by the kilo.

Don’t forget to make a visit to Alcazar’s Market too, open on all weekends. One of the most vibrant markets in Rome, the Alcazar Live Market Trastevere features vintage, artisanal, Made in Italy, and handmade objects. Not to mention lots of music and the possibility of brunch beforehand.

Moreover, if you are passionate about music, don’t miss the Roma Vinyl Village, at the Città dell’Altra Economia on 26-27 November, with many exhibitors and DJs.