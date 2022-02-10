Day trip from Rome to Orvieto

Soak in medieval history and panoramic views from atop this Southern Umbrian hilltop town

Orvieto is a beautiful medieval town located north of Rome on a high hill overlooking the Umbrian countryside. It is famous for its prominent cathedral, painted ceramics, and DOC white wine.

Soak in the views, stroll through the streets and enjoy an excellent meal at any of the town’s excellent restaurants. This striking village is easily accessible through a one-hour train ride from Termini Station and certainly worth paying a visit.

Orvieto Cathedral

The most famous attraction is Orvieto’s 14th century Gothic Duomo with its impressive facade that mimics the style of Florence’s Duomo. Make sure to visit the frescoes inside by Luca Signorelli in the Cappella di San Brizio, which is said to have inspired the Sistine Chapel. Allow yourself to become lost in the tapestry of colors and patterns covering every wall, and gaze up at the church’s ceiling which remains in its original condition.

Torre del Moro

For great panoramic views of the town’s medieval layout and the surrounding countryside, climb the Torre del Moro, the large clock tower that stretches 47 meters over town. If you can do so, time your visit with sunset for a very photogenic experience. Note that you can take an elevator up to the 2nd floor but will need to climb the remaining 200 steps on foot. The clock also sounds every quarter past the hour, so mind your ears!

Anello della Rupe

If you have time, the Anello della Rupe is a gorgeous walking trail that runs along the volcanic rock on which the Orvieto is built on. It takes about 1 to 1.5 hours to circumnavigate the entire town on this trail but you can do a shorter walk by entering or leaving the trail at any of its 5 entrances.

The Etruscan necropolis in Orvieto

There is an Etruscan necropolis and a little church built into the rock along the trail, which offers an opportunity to be immersed in nature just steps away from the town. Please note there are some steep hills.

Be sure to visit the network of underground caves that run underneath the entire village. More than 1,200 caves are carved into the rock underneath Orvieto, which you can easily get lost in exploring. Take a tour of the caves and see a medieval olive oil press, narrow Etruscan well, and pigeon-trapping holes, among other curiosities of this 2,500-year-old destination.

St. Patrick’s Well

Next, make your way to St. Patrick’s Well (Pozzo di San Patrizio) which stands tall on the eastern edge of the hilltop town. Built in the 16th century to provide water to Orvieto’s inhabitants, it now remains a popular attraction for tourists looking to descend 200 feet down into the depths of the village. The well was constructed under Pope Clement VII when he took refuge in Orvieto during the 1527 Sack of Rome. To stand at the top and look down to the bottom of the shaft is awe-inspiring enough, but if you can brave the walk back up, descend to the bottom and make a wish.

For a breathtaking view of the Umbrian hillside, walk to the West end of Via Malabraca. Stop at one of the benches along the edge of the grassy park and take in the surrounding countryside. If you’re lucky, you will be greeted by one of the village’s many cats who are well fed and cared for by locals and visitors alike.