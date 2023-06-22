Day Trip from Rome to Assisi

Uncover one of the best-preserved medieval towns in the world

At only 175 kilometers away from Rome, embark on an unforgettable day trip to Assisi, a remarkable UNESCO World Heritage site. Nestled amidst the rolling hills of Umbria and the enchanting forests of Monte Subasio, this Italian gem stands as one of the finest-preserved medieval towns worldwide. Immerse yourself in its awe-inspiring landscapes, wander through its charming medieval streets, explore historically significant buildings, and savor a delightful culinary experience featuring game meat and truffles.

Best Things to see in Assisi

Basilica di San Francesco

The Basilica of San Francesco di Assisi is undoubtedly the most renowned site in Umbria and one of the most visited in Italy. With frescoes by Cimabue, Lorenzetti and Giotto, it served as a bridge between medieval and modern art, this basilica witnessed a remarkable period of artistic exchange, showcasing the works of prominent artists of the time. The Basilica di San Francesco is made up of two superimposed churches. The lower one houses Giotto’s frescoes of the life of San Francesco. Don’t miss the crypt on the lower level of the lower basilica. In the upper part, during the holidays, a beautiful giant nativity scene is mounted accompanied by projections depicting the life of San Francesco.

CLICK TO BOOK: ASSISI WALKING TOUR WITH ST.FRANCIS BASILICA VISIT

Piazza del Comune

As it did centuries ago, the cultural and political heart of Assisi beats within the picturesque Piazza del Comune. Here you’ll find the main monuments, such as the Temple of Minerva, Palazzo dei Priori currently serving as the Council Hall, and the Fontana dei tre leoni.

Church of Santa Maria Sopra Minerva

In the historic center of Assisi, located at Piazza del Comune, the splendid Church of Santa Maria Sopra Minerva was constructed within an ancient Roman temple dedicated to the goddess Minerva, from which it derives its name.

Eremo delle Carceri

For a great walk in nature, visit one of the Franciscan shrines known as Eremo delle Carceri. You can reach it by car or embark on a rewarding uphill hike. While there, don’t miss the opportunity to have lunch at La Stalla, a rustic trattoria offering grilled meat or polenta.

La Rocca Maggiore

For breathtaking panoramic views of the town’s medieval layout, ascend to La Rocca Maggiore and take a leisurely stroll along its ancient walls.

Piazza Santa Chiara

Piazza Santa Chiara, home to the Basilica of Santa Chiara, presents a magnificent view of the Umbrian countryside.

Il Bosco di San Francesco

Nestled at the base of the grand Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi lies an unspoiled slice of the Umbrian landscape known as il Bosco di San Francesco – a true paradise on earth, radiating tranquility and serenity.

INSPIRATION

Day Trip From Rome To Orvieto

Where to eat in Assisi

Trattoria Pallotta, Vicolo Della volta Pinta, 3

Located in Piazza del Comune, right across from the Temple of Minerva, Trattoria Pallotta awaits at the end of the arch known as “Volta Pinta.” Treat yourself to a delicious meal of pigeon or strangozzi pasta with mushroom sauce.

Trattoria degli Umbri, Piazza del Comune, 40

For local gastronomic tradition head to Trattoria degli Umbri in Piazza del Comune.

Il Vicoletto – Vicolo dei Macelli Vecchi, 1 | Osteria Piazzetta dell’erba, Via S. Gabriele dell’Addolorata, 15/b

For a more gourmet experience that will tantalize your taste buds, Il Vicoletto and Osteria Piazzetta dell’erba, which are both situated in the heart of Assisi.

CLICK TO BOOK: ASSISI AND ORVIETO DAY TRIP FROM ROME

How to get from Rome to Assisi

Train From Rome to Assisi

Traveling from Rome to Assisi by train is hassle-free. Departing from the central train station, Rome Termini Station, trains leave for Assisi several times a day.

The trains arrive at the small Assisi station. From here, take a brief 10-minute journey on a local bus to Piazza San Pietro stop, and you’ll find yourself immersed in the heart of Assisi’s captivating atmosphere.

Car from Rome to Assisi

The average travel time from Rome to Assisi by car is just over two hours, and the captivating Italian countryside has much to offer along the way.

Bus from Rome to Assisi

Buses like FlixBus and Sulga Autolinee depart from Roma Tiburtina bus station and arrive at Piazza San Pietro Assisi, from where you can take a local bus to reach the city center. Sometimes this bus ride might require a change at Perugia Piazza Partigiani station.