Experience the Roman rooftop life with us

Indulge in Italian-style aperitif, Dj-Set, networking and fun on the most beautiful rooftop terraces of the Eternal City. Jaw-dropping views, stunning locations, a great crowd and the perfect vibe await you.

Wednesday May 24th we are proud to organize the first party of the season, with RooftopLife Rome, on the new Paparazzo Rooftop in the heart of Prati district, on top of the beautiful Le Meridien Visconti Hotel.

Paparazzo Bar &amp; Rooftop at Le Meridien Visconti Rome
Entry is free from 7pm till midnight, but reservation is required. There will be a live band and the roof is covered, in case of rain. The night will also be sponsored by Zacapa who will give you all a sweet gift at the end of the night 😉

Standing room is available but we recommend to reserve a table to be more comfortable.

    May 24 | Paparazzo Rooftop Bar at Le Méridien Visconti Rome

    Via Federico Cesi, 37 (Prati). Start 7pm

    INFO

    Entry is exclusively on guest-list only.

    For table reservations contact +39.339.283.2380 via WhatsApp

