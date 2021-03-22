Rome E-Prix: everything you need to know

After last year’s cancellation due to the coronavirus, the Rome E-Prix will be back in Rome on April 10th 2021. For the third year, the ancient streets of Rome will welcome the world’s fastest electric cars as the FIA Formula E Championship debuts in the city later this year.

Formula E remains a new concept in the world of motorsport but it has attracted big money sponsors and some of the hottest racing talent on the planet since its inception in 2014. Here’s what to expect when the race comes to the Eternal City…

What is Formula E?

Formula E is a class of motorsport only using electric-powered cars. The Championship is now into its seventh season, having started in Beijing in 2014. Races all take place on temporary city-centre circuits, encapsulating some of the most impressive sites in the world – not least in Rome.

The cars have a limited maximum power set to 180 kilowatts. The scoring system is akin to Formula One, but the driver with the fastest lap recieves an additional bonus point.

Where will the Formula E track in Rome be?

The track will be situated on the southern outskirts of the city in the Eur Neighbourhood.

The Formula E World Championship has detailed a revised circuit for its third visit to the heart of Rome’s EUR district. The start line will be positioned in Largo Parri, there will be a 180 degree turn around the obelisk (in Piazza Marconi) and a stretch that will connect the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (the picturesque Colosseo Quadrato) with the Palazzo dei Congressi.

How will the racing progress?

There will be ample time to catch a glimpse of the cars in the city centre with two practice sessions in the morning before the hour-long qualifying at noon. Qualifying has a different look to that of traditional racing. Drivers are divided into four groups of five and given six minutes to clock their best time. The top five fastest drivers then race off in a Super Pole shoot-out to determine the make-up of the grid. The race itself will last for approximately 50 minutes. Drivers are forced to make one mandatory pit stop during the race to change into a second charged-up electric car.

Who are the drivers and teams?

There are 24 drivers signed up for the 2021 calendar, each with two cars on the grid. DS Techeetah’s António Félix da Costa won last year’s driver’s championship and is defending his crown for the same team. Other teams include BMW Andretti, Mercedes Team, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Rokit Venturi Racing, Tag Heuer Porsche and Jaguar Racing.

Where can I buy tickets?

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will not be possible to attend the event in person.

How can you watch it?

You can watch every race in the Championship on Sky Sport Arena or on free-to-air TV courtesy of Mediaset’s Canale 20.