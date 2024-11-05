A Hidden Gem of Baroque Art and Devotion in Rome’s Jewish Ghetto

Tucked away in the heart of Rome, the Church of Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli is a stunning example of Baroque artistry and a site of deep historical and spiritual significance. This lesser-known treasure, situated near the Jewish Ghetto and the bustling Piazza Venezia, offers visitors an intimate glimpse into Rome’s rich religious heritage. Known for its intricate decorations, its miraculous icon, and its devotion to the Virgin Mary, Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli provides a serene space for reflection and appreciation of Rome’s artistic legacy.

A History Rooted in Miracles and Devotion

The church’s origins trace back to the 6th century, when a small chapel was erected to house an icon of the Virgin Mary. This icon, believed to be miraculous, was reputedly commissioned by Saint Galla as a plea for divine protection. In the 17th century, Pope Alexander VII commissioned architect Carlo Rainaldi to design the current Baroque structure, transforming the small chapel into the grand church we see today. Built between 1659 and 1667, it has since been a center for Marian devotion.

Architectural Beauty by Carlo Rainaldi

The architecture of Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli reflects the distinctive style of Carlo Rainaldi, a master of Baroque design. The church’s facade, with its Corinthian columns and statues of saints, offers a stately and inviting entrance. Inside, Rainaldi’s touch is even more pronounced, with stunning altarpieces and harmonious proportions that draw the eye upward. The richly decorated nave and the luminous dome give visitors a sense of awe and reverence. Rainaldi’s design emphasizes both the grandeur and intimacy of the space, creating an atmosphere that perfectly suits its devotional purpose.

The Miraculous Icon of the Virgin Mary

At the heart of Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli is its most cherished artifact: the miraculous icon of the Virgin Mary, known as “Madonna of the Portico.” This icon, surrounded by gold and candles, has been credited with protecting the city from various plagues and disasters over the centuries. Many Romans and pilgrims come to this church specifically to venerate this image and seek Mary’s intercession.

Art and Decoration: A Baroque Masterpiece

The church is filled with intricate decorations and artwork typical of the Roman Baroque style. The altar, adorned with gold leaf and angelic sculptures, is a masterpiece in itself. Paintings by artists such as Sebastiano Conca and Luca Giordano further enhance the church’s beauty, depicting scenes from the life of Mary and other Biblical stories. These works immerse visitors in a world of vibrant color and expressive imagery that evoke Rome’s rich artistic tradition.

Visiting Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli

While less crowded than other Roman churches, Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli provides an equally rewarding experience for those who appreciate art, history, and spirituality. It is open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to explore its serene interior and learn about the history behind its sacred objects.

In Rome’s historic center, this church stands as a testament to faith, artistic achievement, and the enduring beauty of Baroque architecture. A visit to Santa Maria in Portico in Campitelli offers a peaceful escape from the city’s busy streets, inviting all to pause and reflect amid its timeless splendor.

Address

Piazza di Campitelli, 9 (Jewish Ghetto)

Opening times

7am-12.30pm, 3.30pm-7pm

Info

santamariainportico.it