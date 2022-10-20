Recognized yet again as the best group of schools for language travel in Italy

Entering its 45th year, the Italian language school in Rome Scuola Leonardo da Vinci has once again won the ST Star Awards in London. This recognition again confirms the Scuola Leonardo da Vinci’s position in Italy as the top school group for language stays in 2022.

On September 3rd, more than 600 industry professionals attended the Star Awards ceremony in London. For the second time in a row, the Leonardo da Vinci School in Rome earned the coveted prize which ranks the organization as the best group of schools for the organization of language stays in Italy by international operators in the tourism sector.

Their students’ satisfaction with their language training is continually on the rise—as made apparent by the growing rates of student enrollment with the Leonardo da Vinci School located in the heart of Rome’s historic center at Piazza dell’Orologio. Hundreds of students each month attend their Italian language and culture courses in addition to participating in many elective programs and activities organized between the Capital and the surrounding villages of Lazio.

The reasons for this success are multiple and are reflected by just a glance at our social networking metrics. In Rome alone, the school’s Instagram page boasts a digital community of former and future students that is made up of more than 5,000 followers.

After the study travel industry has been so severely tested in recent years due to the pandemic, the innovative approaches of new generations have allowed the Leonardo da Vinci School group to transform this crisis into an opportunity for growth.

The Director of the Leonardo da Vinci School in Rome, Pier Alberto Merli, has commented on the recent news as follows:

“While we are celebrating this milestone, our staff continues to work tirelessly. The students of the Marco Polo-Turandot program have just arrived, American university study abroad programs are still ongoing, and the autumn edition of the Dolce Vita program is in full swing and with such a high rate of student enrollment that it now represents the greatest of many accomplishments in recent years. Let’s keep this momentum going!”

Guido Poggi, the Administrative Director of the Leonardo da Vinci School in Rome, underlines the utmost importance of synergistic collaboration across the many departments, offices, and school staff that work every day to maintain the characteristic quality of the school group.

This award confirms the Leonardo da Vinci School in Rome’s present and future trajectory to continue fostering community and further our language learning opportunities both within and outside of the classroom.

