Contemporary art gallery in Via Margutta

Sesto Senso Art Gallery has been promoting young rising artists as well as those well-established in the contemporary art scene since it opened in 2008. In 2013 the Gallery moved to Via Margutta, the old center of Rome’s foreigners quarter which is now widely known as the artists’ quarter. Sesto Senso believes that each artwork must be beautiful for beauty’s sake, that it should go beyond temporary trends and always be able to evoke a sixth sense in the eye of the beholder. They are not limited to visual arts but also organize events about poetry, literature, photography music, sculpture and design.

Among the many artists collaborating with Sesto Senso are Antonio Tamburro, Mario Sughi, Vanni Saltarelli, Nag Arnoldi, Giorgio Celiberti, Gigino Falconi, Paul Beel, Friedrich Eigner, Raffaello Ossola, Irene Petrafesa, Marco Tamburro.

Sesto Senso has an e-shop, an international delivery service and offer a free consulting service to try out their artworks in various spaces before a purchase is made. They also offer wedding list service and rent their art works for long periods of time.

Antonio Tamburro

Luci e ombre, 140×140 cm, olio e acrilico su tela – 55×55 inches, oil and acrylic on canvas.

Their next exhibition is Stanze dell’Anima / Rooms of the Soul by Antonio Tamburro, opening on May 27 until June 30.

No longer just a decorative setting, the room itself takes center stage. The four walls of a room witness so many of our activities and emotions, including our loneliness, pleasure, sadness, and routines. Between the abstract and the figurative, Antonio Tamburro painted the innermost state of being of a room, to parallel it with our own sensations. We see tables, cigarettes, meals, flashbacks, human bodies… some rooms don’t have floors or ceilings but only shadows and colors. Beyond a door, we see a sequence of lyrical and vibrant images introducing us to a map of the soul.