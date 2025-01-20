Best Clubs in Rome for Dancing

Where to go clubbing in Rome: here are the best nightclubs in the Eternal City.

Rome is filled with great clubs. But before you dance the night away, keep in mind that the real fun doesn’t start till midnight! So take your time, enjoy an aperitivo, or maybe indulge in a wine tasting experience. The options are endless. And once you’re ready to stomp your feet, head on over to one of these nightclubs in Rome! Just a heads up, most of the following nightclubs are open from September to the beginning of May. From May till September, check out our summer hangouts guide.

Check out the top nightclubs in Rome to dance the night away!

ROME NIGHTLIFE GUIDE

Best Bars in Rome

Top Places for Aperitivo in Rome

Best Clubs in Rome

Rome’s Speakeasies

Best Rooftop Bars in Rome

Best Wine Bars in Rome

Any Given Monday at Teatro Centrale

Via Celsa, 6 (Piazza Venezia)

facebook.com/anygivenmondayagm

Who said Monday nights are for staying at home? Since 2009, Any Given Mondays’ parties have been injecting the Italian capital with vitality. Imagine this: a distinct fusion of indie-rock, electronic, house, and techno music – it’s a Monday night on the town unlike any other.

Any Given Mondays’ evenings are renowned for their inclusive atmosphere, drawing a varied crowd that encompasses students, hipsters, artists, Rome’s intellectual elite, Erasmus students, the most devoted club aficionados, and even DJs and musicians. Any Given Mondays (AGM) is universally recognized as the ultimate choice for a Monday night out in Rome.

The new venue for AGM is the Teatro Centrale, just steps away from Piazza Venezia. Entry fee €5.

Why go? Because for 15 years, Rome’s Monday nightlife has been exclusively Any Given Monday.

Read the full review of Any Given Monday

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14 (Trastevere)

alcazarlive.it

An all-new concept in the heart of Trastevere where live music, Dj sets and much more comes to life for a night to remember. Open from Thursday to Sunday, Thursdays are dedicated to live music jam sessions, the rest of the weekend has several other shows on deck, too. International guests, dj sets, comedy shows, and multiple other acts are also part of the long list of events happening at Alcazar Live. On Sunday they await you with a brunch and a market next to live DJ sets. The night is young and goes on till the after-hours as the place transforms itself into a dance floor. Alcazar Live is the perfect place to indulge in cocktails – from classic to mixology – and dance the night away in an atmosphere that takes you back in time.

Why Go? For their jam sessions, tribute nights and great live performances.

Aforisma

Via del Tritone, 118 (Barberini)

Aforisma

Aforisma, a hip, two-floor locale in the heart of Rome is fast becoming one of the city’s hottest hangouts. Head upstairs and you’ll stumble upon a sleek space reminiscent of a New York-style apartment, with wide glass windows that look out onto Via del Tritone–an exclusive loft, overlooking the splendid Piazza Barberini. A dinner club that combines the intimacy of a cocktail bar with the sophistication of a restaurant of another era. Warm textures, intense greens, vintage woods and golden browns grant the comfort and the unique atmosphere for a chic evening, among the notes of a sax, on Chesterfield sofas and parades of gourmet courses.

Why go? For a stylish night out in Piazza Barberini with chillout music and Dj set.

Baronato Quattro Bellezze

Piazza di Panico, 23 (Historical Center)

baronato4bellezze

Just a stone’s throw from the Teatro delle Bellezze (where parties often continue late into the night) lies Baronato Quattro Bellezze. An ethereal, surreal, provocative, and tiny place, yet always bustling. Especially on Tuesdays, when you’ll encounter music, experimentation, and a truly unique atmosphere.

Why go? For a unique and surreal atmosphere

Campo Magnetico

Vicolo delle Grotte, 3 (Historical Center)

campomagneticoroma

Campo Magnetico transforms from a bar into an exclusive members-only club at 11pm, where artistic and sonic experimentation take center stage. Expect jam sessions, DJ sets, and live performances that push the boundaries of creativity.

Why go? For an exclusive atmosphere right in the heart of Rome

Chorus Cafe

Via della Conciliazione, 4

choruscafe.it

Chorus Café, a restaurant and cocktail bar near the Vatican, transforms into a lively nightclub after dinner. From Thursday to Saturday, after 10 PM, the lights dim and the DJ starts playing. Guests can dance the night away or enjoy cocktails in the lounge.

Drink Like Italians: Cocktail-Making Class in the heart of Rome Enjoy your mixology experience in Rome’s historic centre and learn how to prepare the most famous Italian cocktails: Spritz and Negroni. Next to that, our bartender will explain how to pair these drinks with food. Want to learn more? Get your answers in a cool atmosphere at Il Marchese while sipping on your own handmade Negroni and enjoying an italian aperitivo. BOOK NOW

Circolo degli Illuminati

Via Giuseppe Libetta (Ostiense)

circolodegliilluminati.it

Il Circolo degli Illuminati has become one of the reference points for Roman nightlife. With many different clubrooms, the club offers a wide variety of musical genres. The main room usually hosts House – Tech House nights, Room02, Hip Hop, and Room3 is the perfect place to relax while sipping on a cocktail with chill music. Circolo degli Illuminati also includes a new Salotto, an open-air green area where you can have an aperitivo, dinner, or cocktail with dj-sets from Thursday to Sunday. On Fridays, get ready for Game, a night dedicated to student crowds, with three clubrooms with different music genres. But Circolo degli Illuminati’s strongpoint is Minù: a weekly Techno & Electro Saturday night party held in 4 clubrooms that cannot be missed.

Why go? For their great tech house and electronic music and famous Minù Saturday night.

La Conventicola degli Ultramoderni

Via Di Porta Labicana, 32 (San Lorenzo)

laconventicoladegliultramoderni

This is not the kind of night club you’d expect, we’re not talking about big speakers, the sound of the bass that bounces inside us and makes us move… we’re talking about the highly refined, mind-opening and entertaining art of burlesque! With their Conventicola degli Ultramoderni, “Mirkaccio” and “Madame De Freitas” have lit a fire under Rome’s bar scene, carrying a style that can best be described as vaudeville meets variety show meets café chantant. Captained by the fantastic directors Mirkaccio Dettori, and Madame De Freitas – the Italian icon of post Burlesque variety shows – who are also regular performers at the club, the Conventicola is perfect for a special night out. Open Thursday through Saturday, shows start at 10 pm and continue until late night. Fridays and Saturdays are dedicated to burlesque shows.

Why go? For their unordinary and creative flow, burlesque and variety shows.

Fanfulla

Via Fanfulla da Lodi, 5 (Pigneto)

fanfulla5a.it

Fanfulla is a firm favourite for party-goers and cinema lovers. It is one of Rome’s best social clubs, always welcoming a mix of live bands and DJ’s. At Fanfulla you can experience different musical genres spacing from punk and rock, to pop and electro, or you can watch a nice arthouse movie. You will require an Arci membership card, but fear not: you can create your own on the spot. Don’t forget to check out their programming on their Facebook page.

Lanificio 159

Via di Pietralata, 159/1 (Nomentana)

lanificio.com

Although out of the city centre, this garage-style club hosts amazing parties. Their selection of DJ sets, especially L-Ektrica, is what brings party goers in their 20s and 30s back to this place every weekend for unique sound experiences. Lanificio also opens its doors to all varieties of live music.

Why go? For their cool garage-style club, live music and parties.

The Sanctuary Eco Retreat

Via delle Terme di Traiano, 4a

thesanctuaryecoretreat.com

Lovers of Voodoo Bar, this one’s for you. The Sanctuary is Voodoo Bar’s winter bar, located in between Parco del Colle Oppio and Parco di Traiano. A 1000 squared meter space that includes a spa, various restaurants, a wellness area and an area dedicated to artistic performances and shows. A wow tropical bar isn’t missing either, as well as resident Djs playing tunes till the after hours to get your feet stomping.

Why go? For its tropical style, Asian food and chillout vibe till late into the night.

Rashomon Club

Via degli Argonauti, 16/20 (Ostiense)

rashomonclub.com

Now active for more than 15 years, this club continues to be the centre of the most popular Roman nightlife. Always ahead of the latest trends in music and often also leading the fashion scene in the city, it’s one of the ultimate underground spots in Rome. Open only on Friday and Saturday from 11 pm. Music is quite consistent, mostly centred around Techno.

Why go? For an underground experience in Rome.

Room26

Piazza Guglielmo Marconi, 31 (EUR)

room26.it

Room 26 is a unique place in the Roman clubbing scene – 186 square metres of luminous led walls, projecting images and visual games that follow the rhythm of the club’s house and commercial music. The club is also one of the few in Rome that is active in the dancehall scene, with a dedicated party every Thursday: the long-running Milkshake Party.

Why go? For their top-notch sound system.

INSPIRATION

Rome Techno Guide

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina, 6 (Ponte Milvio)

naosrestaurant.com

Naos used to be an electrical equipment warehouse and it has now become a restaurant, cultural project and an elegant place of entertainment and leisure, bringing food, design, art and music together. Perfect for dinner or after dinner, Naos wins you over with dishes from the Greek cuisine with an Italian twist, a long, carefully selected wine list, signature cocktails and, most importantly, music! Naos hosts DJ sets and live music, which delight customers with sounds from various genres, multiple nights a week, making them dance until late hours!

Profumo

Via di Villa Lauchi, 1

profumoroma.com

Profumo is a concept, before being a location, a concept based on beauty as a multisensory experience. The place is magically enveloped in 10,000 square metres of parkland, influencing the ever-present floral art installations, where visitors can enjoy the most peaceful aperitifs. Profumo is also a restaurant, serving Mediterranean cuisine with new contemporary nuances. And finally, it is a cocktail bar populated by drinks that come in all shapes and colours. It is perfect for large events and it hosts cultural, musical and artistic nights from time to time. Keep up to date through their website and social media.

Qube

Via di Portonaccio, 212 (Tiburtina)

Qube has three levels of music from house, to jazz, to disco, so there’s always something for everyone. An amazing experience is the Muccassasina night on Fridays. This event has been going on for over 30 years. 2500sqm of pure uncensored ‘fun’, by far the most interesting night in the gay, lesbian and trans community – but this doesn’t exclude their straight friends. Avoid if easily shocked.

Why go? For a crazy night out.

Teatro delle Bellezze

Piazza dei Coronari, 1 (Center)

teatrodellebellezze

Teatro delle Bellezze is a gem in the heart of Rome. Situated above the restaurant Locanda Coronari, as you ascend the stairs, you’ll be greeted by a theatrical setting complete with a bar. Here, nearly every day of the week, guests can enjoy musical selections, DJ sets, and concerts while savoring their drinks. It’s a vibrant hub where the city’s energy converges with artistic expression.

Why go? For a unique setting and atmosphere.

Toy Room

Via degli Avignonesi, 73 (Barberini)

toyroomroma

London, Mykonos, Dubai, Los Angeles, Istanbul and now Rome. These are the names of the big cities that have given life to one of the most exclusive clubs in the world, Toy Room. Not your common dance club and a place where dress code has never been so important. Located in the heart of the dolce vita, Toy Room guarantees a fantastic night out. The club is filled with brights signs and walls covered in graffiti. And the unmissable Frank, the iconic beat mascot, dances with you in the middle of the dance floor all night long.

Why go? For its in-vogue crowd, contemporary design and hip-hop music.

Explore more places