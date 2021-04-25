The Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill reopen on April 26st

After another closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Colosseum Archeological Park reopens on Monday April 26st 2021. Many things have changed for those planning on visiting the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, including new safety measures, tickets and opening hours. Let’s take a look at the new guidelines to visit the Colosseum Archeological Park.

Face masks, body temperature & social distancing

Wearing your face mask is mandatory throughout the whole Colosseum Archeological Park. You must practice social distancing and your body temperature will be taken at the entrance.

New tickets & mandatory online reservation

The only purchasable ticket at this time is the standard 24h Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine Hill ticket, without access to the arena, costing €16 and valid for 24 hours. The recently introduced reduced ticket called A.R.T. (afternoon reduced ticket costing €9.50 to access the park every day from 2pm) is not available for purchase at this moment. The Forum Pass SUPER ticket and Full Experience 48h ticket are currently unavailable until further notice.

Tickets must be purchased online from either the official website of the Colosseum or the new App, ParcoColosseo.

New opening hours

The new opening hours of the Colosseum Archeological Park are from Monday to Sunday from 10.30am to 7.15pm (last entry at 6.15pm).

Colosseum Ticket guidelines

If you’d like to visit the Colosseum, you must reserve your ticket online and choose your time slot. Access to the Colosseum is strictly available from the Valadier abutment, accessible by single-ticket holders as well as groups of up to 14 people (with the adequate distance), which will be able to enter every 15 minutes and who will always be accompanied along the visit.

The “Colosseum, Forums, Palatine” 24h ticket is still available, but visitor access is temporarily restricted to the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine, with no connection to the common area of the Imperial Forums.