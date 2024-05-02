Rome’s hidden treasures: a guide to unforgettable adventures for every age and interest.

Welcome to our ultimate guide on the best fun things to do in Rome! Whether you’re a young adult seeking adventure, a family with kids looking for memorable experiences, or a night owl eager to explore the city after dark, Rome offers an abundance of activities to suit every taste and budget. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, this comprehensive guide covers it all.

Discover exhilarating activities for free, unconventional experiences that will surprise you, and unique adventures that will leave a lasting impression. Let’s dive into the vibrant tapestry of Rome’s culture, history, and entertainment, and uncover the most exciting and unforgettable experiences awaiting you in the Eternal City.

Discover Rome’s Unusual Foods

Carciofi alla Giudia

Alright, buckle up for a culinary rollercoaster ’cause we’re about to dive into Rome’s most unusual food tour! First stop, get your taste buds ready for some ‘Jewish artichokes‘ in the Jewish Ghetto – crispy, golden, and addictive. Next, scoot over to Testaccio, a regular stomping ground for foodies, and snag a bite of the quinto quarto (offal) if you dare.

Feeling adventurous? Try the pajata (intestines of an unweaned calf) – it’s a Roman delicacy that’ll have your palate doing somersaults. Don’t miss out on the trapizzino, a pizza-pocket filled with drool-worthy classics like oxtail stew.

Wrap it up with a gelato but go for quirky flavors like black sesame or blue cheese. Remember, when in Rome, eat as the Romans do – maybe with a side of fearless fun!

Rome Food and Market Tour with Tastings Visit Rome’s largest market and several other foodie venues. Enjoy over 25 tastings of high quality Italian products, including pizza, pastry, pasta, wine, and more. Finish off your tour with a taste of authentic Italian gelato. Learn more

Visit the Capuchin Crypt

Looking for something spooky? Try a visit to the Capuchin Crypt on Via Veneto – a macabre masterpiece lined with monk bones. It is several small chapels located under the church of Santa Maria della Concezione that’s walls are lined with the remains of about 3,700 skulls. The arrangement of the skulls and other bones are equally captivating and creepy. It’s not your average art gallery, but it’s a definite must-see for the morbidly curious.

Explore the Street Art in the Ostiense District

Seeking some Roman art that is different from the standard classical era artworks in the museums? Hit the Ostiense District and get your fill of incredible street art. This place is a canvas for renowned artists who’ve turned these streets into a feast for the eyes. Snap some pics of these vibrant and edgy murals!

Stroll around, grab an espresso, or hop on vespa tour and watch as the walls tell you tales of modern-day Rome. Ostiense is where ancient history shakes hands with urban cool, and let me tell you, they get along just fine. Dive into this colorful world, and who knows, you might just bump into an artist creating their next masterpiece. Fun, artsy, and a little rebellious – Ostiense’s street art scene is an undefined must-see for your Roman holiday.

Street Art Vespa Tour of Rome: the Best Street Art of the Eternal City Witness incredible forgotten buildings and hidden walls flourish in color and drawings on this street art tour of Rome on the back of a Vespa. See millenary buildings and ancient ruins smoothly blend with this new disrupting form of art. Learn more

Take a Cooking Class with a Local Chef

Ready to channel your inner chef in the Eternal City? Sign up for a cooking class with a local Roman chef! You’ll craft perfect pasta, and prepare a classic Italian tiramisu. It’s hands-on, it’s delicious, and hey, it’s a skill you can flaunt at your next dinner party.

Do not miss your chance to spice up your trip and your culinary game. Plus, you’ll get to eat your homework—talk about a tasty lesson! Whether you’re a young adult looking for an epic foodie experience or hunting for a family-friendly activity that’ll keep the kids entertained, this is a must-do.

Get ready to don that apron and cook up a storm, Roman style!

Pasta and Tiramisu Making Class This experience incorporates both a cooking class as well as a visit to one of the cities most popular gourmet food shops for delicious tastings. Learn more

Discover the Secret Keyhole View of St. Peter’s Basilica

Oh, you’re in for a treat with this one! Make your way to the Aventine Hill, where a nondescript door hides a mind-blowing peek at St. Peter’s Basilica. This secret keyhole view is tucked inside the Priory of the Knights of Malta, and it’s not just a quirky hole in the wall – it frames the basilica perfectly through a lush garden avenue.

It’s a magical experience, and the best part? It’s free! So go ahead, play a little game of “I spy” with the grand St. Peter’s Basilica. It’s a view you are guaranteed to remember for a lifetime!

Try All the Flavors of Gelato!

Gelato is a must-taste while you are in Rome! So, if you were looking for an excuse to go for a sweet treat, here it is! Roman gelato shops feature a vast array of flavors, so be sure to branch out and try something new while you are here.

If you would like to learn the secret to tasty gelato you can try this hands-on gelato making class. It is perfect for adults and kids to experience the process of gelato making in the laboratory of an authentic Roman gelateria.

Learn To Make Gelato in an Authentic Roman Gelateria Learn to make gelato with our hands-on gelato-making class in Rome. It’s fun for adults and it’s fun for kids too! Learn more

Explore Rome on a Vespa

Cruising around Rome on a Vespa is the epitome of cool – it’s like starring in your own Italian movie! Imagine zipping through the bustling streets, wind in your hair, as you dart from one iconic landmark to another.

It’s not just a ride; it’s your ticket to feeling like a local, and truly experiencing the vibrant Roman atmosphere. Plus, it’s a nifty way to dodge the slower pace of tourist traffic. For young adults seeking a dash of adventure, it’s one of the most exhilarating fun things to do in Rome.

There are tons of different options for touring around Rome. You can enjoy a vespa sidecar tour, a vintage vespa tour, or a vintage car tour of Rome. Choose which mode of transportation best fits your style and have fun! Just remember to wear your helmet and live the dolce vita responsibly.

Visit a Rooftop

Rooftops in Rome are like pizza with the perfect crust – simply a must! Imagine sipping on a Spritz while catching a golden sunset with the silhouette of St. Peter’s Basilica in the skyline. It’s not just a drink; it’s a scene straight out of a chic Italian film.

Rooftop bars are a playground for young adults, offering not just killer views but also a vibe that’s buzzing even more than a Vespa on cobblestones. And when the stars come out, these high-rise hotspots turn into a nocturnal festa – think live DJs, swanky cocktails, and a crowd that’s dressed to impress. Ascend to one of Rome’s sky-high oases for a night or twilight to remember!

