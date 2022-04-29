The Planetarium of Rome reopens

Discover the secrets of planet Earth and broaden your horizons through looking at the stars

The Universe is vast and infinite, but it will feel a bit more familiar thanks to the reopening of Rome’s Planetarium. It is based in the Museum of the Roman Civilisation, in the EUR district.

Egyptians built their pyramids following the constellations and ancient Greeks elaborated philosophical theories on the stars. The Romans were especially interested in the celestial world from a pragmatical point of view. A specific arrangement of the stars could indicate the sea route and the alternation of light and darkness was already well known as an instrument to count days and hours.

For instance, meridians were widely used across the Roman Empire. One of the most impressive is Augustus’s obelisk in Montecitorio square, which served as the official “clock” of the Empire.

In ancient Rome, astrology was used an essential navigation tool.

Nowadays, thanks to advanced technology, we can navigate into the Ether guided by the knowledgeable staff of the Planetarium. People are able to travel intergalactic distances while comfortably laying down on an armchair. The Planetarium has been inaugurated on the capital’s 2275th birthday on 21st April with a ceremony attended by Rome’s Mayor and the Cultural Councillor.

Stunning stellar shows and astrology sessions for kids

The guided visit “Ritorno alle stelle” accompanies visitors on an immersive journey through constellations, galaxies, and black holes, to broaden your knowledge of our spazio celeste.

Per aspera ad astra: Through hardships to the stars

The Planetarium of Rome presents a 14-meter dome, with 92 seating places, and is one of the largest planetariums in Italy. The 4K laser projection system is animated by the highly advanced Sky Explorer software. This software makes it possible to simulate an entire virtual universe that is continuously changing: from the movements of the stars in the sky to the three-dimensional flyover of planets, galaxies, and crossing space and time to the edges of the known world.

Planetario di Roma – Museo della Civiltà Romana

Piazza Giovanni Agnelli, 10 (Eur)

Tickets: from € 6,50 to € 9,50

(According to current regulations a Super Green Pass and FFP2 mask are required to attend the Planetarium shows.)

planetarioroma.it