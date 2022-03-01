Via Urbana

A street like no other in Monti

This friendly little street begins at the Cavour Metro station and continues on towards the Termini station. While the street seems rather small upon first glance, one could spend hours strolling down the beautiful, lively street in Monti. Looking left and right, you would notice that shops, restaurants and studios litter every inch of the street. There’s something for just about everyone, young and old, as long as you are willing to do some exploring. Not only is the street lovely, but the whole atmosphere is extraordinary to witness. The people are friendly, open, and are willing to talk to a complete stranger on the street about photography (at least in my experience). If you’re in the area, I highly recommend visiting this wonderful street. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Stepping out from the Metro or rounding the corner you would find yourself facing Groovin, a unique retail store that ties together music, art, and clothes while emphasizing underground trends and themes. Records hang on the walls and hip, modern clothes catch your eye as you gaze throughout the store.

Head up the street for a little bit and you’ll find yourself in front of Yama Tattoo. Simply glancing inside this Tattoo Studio, you would discover a vibrant and vibey atmosphere filled with plants and artwork. Instantly, you can tell that art and design are at the center of what they do.

Nextdoor sits U 63, which displays only chic and fashionable items throughout their whole store. Each item is beautifully designed and elegantly displayed, creating a unique shopping experience.

Zia Rosetta is the perfect place to stop if you’re looking for something light and delicious. They aim to combine the tastiness of street food with a passion for healthy foods.

Just across the street is lol, a fashionable and ethically-driven clothing store which combines fashion, art and design into a unique shopping experience. Simply walking inside takes your breath away as you’re greeted with vibrant colors and creative designs.

Elena Kihlman is a Finnish designer with Russian roots who hosts her collection in her showroom on Via Urbana. Here you can find unique and refined interior design items perfect for anyone who loves design.

If you’re still hungry, be sure to check out this innovative “design restaurant” that ties together recycled furniture with uniquely prepared dishes. Urbana 47 has even been featured in Elle Decor magazine!

Via Urbana is not short on incredible restaurants to try, like Ristorante Broccoletti. A comfortable atmosphere, delicious food, and friendly people, what more could you ask for?

One of my favorite locations on the block, I nearly overlooked Cine Detour on my first trip down the street. When I came back later that evening, a line of people stood outside of the theater waiting to get a ticket. As a cinephile myself, I was thrilled by this discovery and will surely come back for a screening.

Svbvra Bovtiqve is a boutique I plan on visiting again soon. As soon as I walked into the store, the worker greeted me, and happily told me about where each shoe was made and what kind of leather was used. The store was filled with absolutely stunning shoes and clothing.

“Round and proud to be Italian” that’s the motto of this historic pizzeria from Pescara. Trieste is all about tradition, flavor, and a respect for high- quality ingredients.

This interior design store called Rigodritto Interiors is truly breathtaking. Every item in the store is elegant and unique, creating an atmosphere straight out of a fairytale.

Maido features street food from Osaka, Japan. Their feature dish is Okonomiyaki which is an omelet with flour, cabbage, and eggs prepared on a special plate where they add items such as meat, cheese, or shrimp. The Okonomiyaki is finally topped with a special sauce.

Èstro Studio is everything beautiful and stylish all in one place. This studio first caught my attention when I saw the beautiful jewelry displayed in the windows. When I went inside, I was pleasantly surprised to find equally stunning items displayed inside, along with a lovely photo of Audrey Hepburn.

The aesthetic of Aromaticus is absolutely marvelous. Both the interior and exterior are filled with lush, green plants which pairs nicely with their selection of Vegan and Vegetarian dishes.

Grezzo follows principles of gourmet raw food: if ‘organic, fair-trade, and gluten free’ are part of your philosophy, this is the place to be! Embracing the evolution of the healthy sweet, all of their delicious cakes, pies, creams and cookies are made with high quality ingredients. Case and point: Grezzo’s goodies are guilt-free.

One of the first second-hand/consignment stores to open in the Eternal City, Moll Flanders: Maison de Recouture consigns and sells new and used contemporary designer clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women at unbeatable prices.