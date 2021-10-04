“Via Veneto Contemporanea” – Erwin Wurm on the street of Dolce Vita

Via Veneto Contemporanea: an open-air exhibition in Via Veneto of the works of award-winning Austrian artist Erwin Wurm. Curated by Catherine Loewe in collaboration with Roma Culture, this free and outdoors exhibition promises fourteen different pieces from Wurm; among them his famous Fat House (2003) and Big Mutter (2015) all placed along the street of Dolce Vita, beginning at the Aurelian walls.

For Wurm Rome is a first, and seeing Rome’s prestigious street covered in quirky contemporary art is worth a walk. Take a stroll to see for yourself!

Till 14 November, 2021

Via Veneto

culture.roma.it/appuntamento/via-veneto-contemporanea/