Best places to shop for souvenirs in Rome

The Best Souvenir & Gift Shopping in Rome

When visiting Rome, you’ll probably want to bring home something other than the miniature Colosseums sold on every corner. These shops sell souvenirs worth the suitcase space, from Murano glass and original photographs to Italian coffee, herbal cosmetics and handmade Christmas ornaments.

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Glassy Venezia

Via Principe Amedeo, 7 (Termini Station / Teatro dell’Opera)

instagram.com/glassyvenezia/

Located between Termini and Repubblica metro stops, this cozy little boutique offers a wide variety of accessories and home decor made out of the authentic Venetian Murano Glass. The Guetta family brought the iconic Murano trademark and opened their store here in Rome over two decades ago. Here, you can find a unique jewelry piece or a decorative artwork of your liking to bring back as a memorable gift. Bold and vibrant colors of Murano glass are one of the signature Italian cultural attributes.

Read the full review of Glassy Venezia

Astrologo Silverware & Jewelry

Via Buonarroti, 20 (Vittorio Emanuele); Via Merulana, 10 (Santa Maria Maggiore)

astrologoargenterie.it

Equal parts classic jeweler and gift shop, Astrologo offers a little bit of everything under one roof. Inside, fine gold chains and personalized silver pieces sit alongside religious items, hand-painted ceramics, and gifts for life’s milestones. Whether you’re designing a custom charm bracelet or choosing a keepsake box, it’s the kind of place where you drop in to browse and leave with a piece of Rome that feels truly personal.

Read the full review of Astrologo

Trevimage

Via della Rotonda, 10 (Pantheon)

Shop online here: www.romeing.it/shop/artisan/trevimage/

Just around the corner from the Pantheon, this small family-run studio is where photographer and designer Carlo De Gori sells his own pictures of Rome. His style is easy to spot: classic statues and monuments brought to life with bursts of color, paint splashes and graphic overlays. Every photo is an original, some in numbered editions, and comes in all sizes and formats, from small prints to large pieces on canvas, plexiglass or metal, which can be customized on request. Too big for your suitcase? Trevimage also ships internationally.

Castroni

Via Cola di Rienzo, 196/198 (Prati); Via Frattina, 79 (Centro Storico); Via Flaminia, 28/30/32 (Flaminio); and more

castroni.it

When visiting Italy, the food is definitely something you’re going to remember. At Castroni you’ll find some of the best Italian products to take home with you. Their lovely selection of quality and well-packaged products include coffee, tea, sweets, jams, sauces, olive oils, wines and much more. This is the perfect place for foodies to find treats to keep Italy alive after the holiday ends.

Elvis Lives

Via di S. Francesco a Ripa, 27 (Trastevere)

shop.elvislives.it/

In Rome’s lively Trastevere neighborhood, Elvis Lives is a quirky concept store that blends rock ‘n’ roll with Roman-inspired design. Far from a typical tourist shop, it stocks original graphic tees, bold socks, pins, tote bags and pop-culture novelties. A good stop for music fans and design lovers looking for a Roman souvenir that isn’t the usual one.

INSPIRATION

Shopping and Artisan boutiques in Trastevere

Antica Erboristeria Romana

Via di Torre Argentina 15 (Largo Argentina)

anticaerboristeriaromana.it

Rooted in Italian heritage, Antica Erboristeria Romana combines traditional herbalism with pharmaceutical expertise. Inspired by Italian nature and wellness, they create natural beauty and personal care products using specialized botanical ingredients. It’s a perfect stop for travelers looking to take home Italian herbal cosmetics, natural skincare, and botanical wellness gifts.

Spazio Decore

Via di S. Chiara, 59/A (Pantheon)

spaziodecoreroma.it

Located a few steps from the Pantheon, Spazio Decore is a boutique that doubles as a creative showcase for local artists and emerging talents. The collection highlights original fine art prints, crafts, clothing, and design objects that draw inspiration from Rome’s neighborhood culture and street art scene, making it a must-visit destination for travelers looking to take home a genuine piece of the Eternal City.

Sempre Natale

Via della Scrofa, 93 (Navona/Pantheon)

semprenataleroma.com

If you decorate a Christmas tree every year, this is the souvenir shop for you. A few minutes’ walk from Piazza Navona, on Via della Scrofa, “Sempre Natale” (meaning “Always Christmas”) is the only shop in Italy entirely dedicated to glass Christmas ornaments, and it’s open all year round. Here you’ll find over a thousand vintage-style decorations, mouth-blown and hand-painted by master artisans in Italy, Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. The shop also makes its own Rome-inspired pieces.

Sant’Eustachio il Caffè

Piazza Sant’Eustachio, 82 (Navona/Pantheon)

caffesanteustachio.com

Less than 200 meters from the Pantheon, this café is known for serving some of the best coffee in Rome, so it’s worth stopping in for one of its signatures, like the Gran Caffè. Afterward, browse the coffee-themed souvenirs, from bags of Sant’Eustachio beans to moka pots, cups, tote bags and sweets. If you run out of time or want to keep the ritual going at home, they also ship worldwide through their online shop.

Booktique

Via della Stelletta, 17 (Navona/Pantheon)

booktique.info

Tucked away close to the Pantheon, Booktique is a multi-brand concept store that invites visitors to slow down and enjoy a thoughtful dose of retail therapy. It features an inspired interior showcasing a curated selection of books alongside fashion, art, and design objects. Beyond reading material, Booktique is a destination for original souvenirs and creative gifts to take home, from handcrafted ceramics and artistic posters to custom postcards and magnets.

Emporio Centrale

Largo del Teatro Valle, 1 (Argentina/Pantheon)

emporiocentrale.com

Just steps from Largo Argentina, you’ll find Emporio Centrale, a charming shop with classic Italian designs. The store offers a collection of everyday objects ranging from kitchenware and cosmetics to timeless stationery sourced exclusively from historic Italian manufacturers. Whether you are looking for houseware or elegant city-inspired keepsakes, it is the perfect spot to pick up a meaningful souvenir with authentic Italian craftsmanship to bring home with you.

Porta Portese Flea Market

Piazza di Porta Portese (Trastevere/Marconi)

If you like flea markets, this is where you can find something unique and well-priced. This Sunday flea market is huge, the biggest in Rome. Here you’ll find anything from leather jackets and Italian silk ties, to books and antiques. Visit in the early morning and spend a few hours here experiencing another side of Roman life while searching for something unique to take home with you.

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