World Class Cocktail Festival in Rome from 3-10 May 2021

World Class Cocktail Festival has organized a series of experiences, webinars, gatherings and masterclasses for cocktail lovers over the course of a week this May. Both online and offline, the best mixologists and bartenders in Rome await you during the World Class Cocktail Week, mixing from the most glamorous bars and restaurants of the Eternal City.
18 Roman bars are celebrating along, including:
- Drink Kong
- Freni e Frizioni
- Jerry Thomas Speakeasy
- Argot
- Blend
- Proj3ct C1bo
- Club Derrière
- Kubla Khan
- Latteria International Bar
- Marco Martini
- Rude Centocelle
- Spirito
- Tree Folks
- Tyler Ponte Milvio
- Wisdomless Club
- La Zanzara
- Madeleine
- Zuma.
They will also be participating in the most prestigious international bar competition, World Class Bartender of the Year. The final round will be held in Madrid in July.
May 3-10
Various bars in Rome