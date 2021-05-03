World Class Cocktail Festival in Rome from 3-10 May 2021

The best bartenders and cocktail bars are waiting for you

World Class Cocktail Festival has organized a series of experiences, webinars, gatherings and masterclasses for cocktail lovers over the course of a week this May. Both online and offline, the best mixologists and bartenders in Rome await you during the World Class Cocktail Week, mixing from the most glamorous bars and restaurants of the Eternal City.

18 Roman bars are celebrating along, including:

Drink Kong

Freni e Frizioni

Jerry Thomas Speakeasy

Argot

Blend

Proj3ct C1bo

Club Derrière

Kubla Khan

Latteria International Bar

Marco Martini

Rude Centocelle

Spirito

Tree Folks

Tyler Ponte Milvio

Wisdomless Club

La Zanzara

Madeleine

Zuma.



They will also be participating in the most prestigious international bar competition, World Class Bartender of the Year. The final round will be held in Madrid in July.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE EVENTS AND MASTERCLASSES

INSPIRATION

Best Bars in Rome

May 3-10

Various bars in Rome

worldclasscocktailfestival.com