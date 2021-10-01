Jazz festival ‘Dal Tramonto all’Appia: Around Jazz’ returns after a successful first edition in the Appia Antica Archaeological Park hosting Italian artists and talents from all over the world

A deep orange sky, the open feel of the countryside, and jazz notes intertwining with ruins that are centuries old: this is the set of the second edition of the jazz festival “Dal Tramonto all’Appia – Around Jazz”, taking place between the 1st and 10th of October at the Mausoleo di Cecilia Metella inside the Appia Antica Archaeological Park.

Mausoleo di Cecilia Metella

A group of extremely talented national and international artists will populate the festival bringing an eclectic set of sounds ranging from the most traditional to the most experimental forms of the genre. They include gems of the Italian jazz scene, such as the pianists Ramberto Ciammarughi and Antonio Faraò, the trumpeter Fabrizio Bosso, and the drummer Roberto Gatto, as well as international performers, including the Mexican drummer and singer Israel Varela, the Argentinian saxophonist Javier Girotto, and many others. Additionally, Around Jazz this year has introduced a rainproof concert hall and the Village – a food and drink area dedicated to socialising and meeting the musicians.

THE PROGRAMME

Antonio Faraò John De Leo, Roberto Gatto Alessandro Haber, Ramberto Ciammarughi Fabrizio Bosso, Fabio Zeppetella Javier Girotto Cinzia Tedesco, Stefano Sabatini, Luca Pirozzi e Pietro Iodice Seamus Blake, Reinaldo Santiago, Nelson Veras (7pm)

Flavio Boltro e Simone La Maida, Leo Caligiuri, Ares Tavolazzi e “Checco” Capiozzo (9pm) Gegè Telesforo, Max Ionata Stefania Tallini, Matteo Bortone, Gregory Hutchinson. Special guest, Stefano Di Battista Israel Varela

Evening shows will take place at the Mausoleo di Cecilia Matella at 7pm and 9pm and matinees at the Chiesa S. Nicola at 11am.

Tickets (single €15/€10) are sold 9am-9pm all throughout the festival. Get them at the door or pre-book them, and find out about the different ticket offers by contacting 0743.222889 or info@ticketitalia.com

1 – 10 October, 2021

Mausoleo di Cecilia Metella – Via Appia Antica, 161

Concerts begin at 7pm & 9pm. Matinees at 11am.

Entry fee: €10-15

Reservations

0743.222889 – info@ticketitalia.com