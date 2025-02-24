Shell Libreria Bistrot: A new hang-out space for booklovers and not

Where creative souls can meet and mingle

Tucked right in front of Villa Paganini’s park in the Salaria-Trieste neighbourhood, Shell Libreria Bistrot is more than a place to buy books or simply a lunch spot – it is one-of-a-kind cultural hub.

For all those who do love food, reading and connecting with other artsy souls, this place could become a go-to strategic location whether for a well-deserved moment of peace, or a gathering with friends and work colleagues. Recently renovated by the nearby Schiattarella Associates studio, the venue blends industrial charm with contemporary design, creating a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for book lovers, foodies and creatives. The bistrot offers plenty of seating, from wooden tables ideal for small groups to stylish leather armchairs overlooking the peaceful park – perfect for solo visitors. Families with children will also find a welcoming space where they can meet with friends, and discover new children books at the same time.

Food, books and exciting events

The Bistrot’s gastronomic offer is curated by Lele Gabellone who focuses on local artisanal suppliers and products. Partnering with esteemed Roman names such as Caffè di Aliena, Beppe Giovale (a well-known shop in the Jewish Quarter for cheese), and Fattoria Faraoni for high-quality meats, Shell ensures a seasonal, ever-evolving menu. The food offer presents Italian traditional dishes such as filled ravioli, coda alla vaccinara, fettuccine al ragù, as well as internationally inspired plates. Sandwich pastrami, avocado toasts and fried pan eggs feature among the brunch selection. If you are hungry I would suggest ordering a couple of plates and mix and match with the table. Otherwise, the helpful staff will help you choose a more filling option. Guests can start their day with breakfast from 9 AM, grab a bite for brunch, enjoy fresh and flavorful lunch options, and wind down with an early aperitif.

Shell Libreria Bistrot’ shelves can hold more than 10,000 manuscripts, with special attention dedicated to independent literature and foreign languages books – including English, French and Spanish to start with. Although the cultural project runs around the architectural studio, the venue is also set to develop its own identity through collaborations with independent publishers and cultural institutions.

Finally, Shell constantly organizes a program of readings, exhibitions, and meetings. The full agenda can be found here.

If you are looking for a quite corner to read, drink a coffee or grab a tasty meal, Shell Libreria Bistrot is your go-to destination in Rome. With its unique offer of books, food and cultural programming, it promises a modern and refreshing experience.

Vicolo della Fontana, 28 – Villa Paganini

Opening hours: Tuesday & Wednesday 8:30am – 5pm, Thursday 8:30am – 9pm, Friday 8:30am – 10pm, Saturday 11am – 10 pm, Sunday 11am – 5pm

Shell Libreria Bistrot