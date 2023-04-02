Exploring medieval heritage: enchanting castles to visit near Rome

A journey through history and beauty

Rome is famous for its ancient monuments, but also boasts a wealth of imposing castles and fortresses dating back to the Middle Ages. From impressive citadels to picturesque palaces, these architectural marvels offer a glimpse into the region’s rich and fascinating past. Whether you are a history buff, nature lover or simply looking for a day trip from the hectic capital, these splendid castles are a must-see. In this article, we take you on a journey through Lazio‘s beautiful countryside, showing you the very best castles to discover and the easiest ways to reach them from Rome.

Bracciano Castle

Located in the town of Bracciano, this castle is known for its unique medieval architecture and stunning views of Lake Bracciano. The castle dates back to the 15th century and was once home to several noble families. To get there from Rome, take the regional train from Roma Ostiense to Bracciano station, which takes about an hour. From there, the castle can be reached on foot in 20 minutes. Fun fact: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got married there!

Santa Severa Castle

This picturesque castle is located on the coast near the town of Santa Marinella, about 50 km northwest of Rome. It dates back to the 11th century and is built on the site of an ancient Roman settlement. To get there, take the regional train from Roma Termini to Santa Severa station, which takes about an hour. From there, the castle is a 10-minute walk away. One of the unique features of the Castle of Santa Severa is its location basically right on the beach, providing visitors with a breath-taking view of the sea and a one-of-a-kind castle experience.

Soriano nel Cimino Castle

This beautiful castle is located in the town of Soriano nel Cimino, about 100 km north of Rome. It dates back to the 12th century and is built on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside. To get there, take the regional train from Roma Termini to Orte station, which takes about an hour. From there, take a local bus to Soriano nel Cimino, which takes about 20 minutes.

Vulci Castle

Located in the municipality of Montalto di Castro, about 120 km northwest of Rome, Vulci Castle is a beautiful example of medieval architecture. It dates back to the 12th century and is built on a hill overlooking the surrounding countryside. To get there, take the regional train from Roma Termini to Montalto di Castro station, which takes about 2 hours. From there, the castle is a 10-minute walk.

Bolsena Castle

Located in the town of Bolsena, this castle is known for its unique mix of medieval and Renaissance architecture. It dates back to the 12th century and is located on the shores of Lake Bolsena. To get there, take the regional train from Roma Termini to Orvieto station, which takes about an hour. From there, take a local bus to Bolsena, which takes about 30 minutes. Both Bolsena Castle and Bracciano Castle have in common their proximity to beautiful lakes, which adds to their charm and historical significance. But while Bracciano Castle is a grandiose fortress with a magnificent interior, Bolsena Castle is a charming and intimate medieval castle, perfect for those who want to experience a more rustic and authentic atmosphere.