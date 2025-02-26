All About Colosseum Tickets and How To Avoid Cancellations

Your ultimate guide to buying Colosseum tickets and avoiding cancellations.

Visiting the iconic Colosseum in Rome is a must for anyone traveling to the Eternal City, but before you go, it’s important to navigate the ticketing process to make sure you get the most out of your experience.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Colosseum tickets, along with how to avoid the hassle of cancellations and long wait times.

Colosseum Tickets: Romeing’s Tips

Purchase Tickets from the Official Website

First things first, purchase your tickets directly from the official Colosseum website at colosseo.it.

While third-party services like Viator and GetYourGuide may offer tickets, they essentially act as marketplaces and are not the direct providers. This means there’s a risk they might not be able to secure tickets, potentially leading to last-minute cancellations or availability issues. To minimize any stress, buying directly from the official site is your safest bet.

Skip the Lines with Timed Tickets

Long ticket lines are common at the Colosseum, often stretching up to 1 to 3 hours during peak times. To avoid this, it’s highly recommended to book timed entry tickets in advance. This will allow you to skip the line and make the most of your time in Rome.

When to Buy

Tickets are released 30 days in advance, and new slots are made available daily. For example, tickets for February 16th would be released on January 16th. Make sure to plan ahead and book early to ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred time.

Colosseum Ticket Options

Here’s a breakdown of the different ticket options you can choose from based on your interests and the time you have available.

– The 24-Hour Colosseum Ticket

If you’re short on time, the 24-Hour Colosseum ticket is an excellent choice. This ticket grants access to the Colosseum’s first and second levels, as well as the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill.

However, it does not include access to the Arena Floor or Underground.

The 24-Hour Colosseum ticket is priced at €16 for adults, €2 for Europeans aged 18-25, and free for children under 18. With 24 hours to explore, it’s perfect for a quick visit.

– The Full Experience Ticket

For those with more time, the Full Experience Ticket offers 48 hours of access to the Colosseum, including the Arena Floor, first and second levels, the Roman Forum, and Palatine Hill.

This option also includes access to the SUPER sites (exclusive sites near the Colosseum) such as:

House of Augustus

House of Livia

The exhibition rooms of Domus Tiberiana

Santa Maria Antiqua

Curia Iulia

There are two variations of the Full Experience Ticket:

Full Experience with Underground Access : This option is the most exclusive, granting access to the Colosseum Underground—a restricted area that often sells out quickly. It’s a fascinating part of the Colosseum, where gladiators and animals were once kept before they entered the arena.



: This option is the most exclusive, granting access to the Colosseum Underground—a restricted area that often sells out quickly. It’s a fascinating part of the Colosseum, where gladiators and animals were once kept before they entered the arena. Full Experience with Arena and Third Level Access: This version includes access to the Colosseum Arena, the third level, and the Attic. The third level offers a stunning view of both the Colosseum and the surrounding city, while the Attic reveals the top architectural features of the monument. Although this ticket does not include the Underground, it’s perfect if you want to explore the Colosseum from different heights.

All Full Experience tickets are priced at €24 for adults and are free for children under 18.

– The Forum Pass SUPER

If you’re particularly interested in the Roman Forum, the Forum Pass SUPER is the ticket for you. While it doesn’t provide entry to the Colosseum, this pass grants 24-hour access to the Roman Forum and several SUPER Sites. This option costs €18 for adults and is free for children under 18.

Book a Guided Tour

When planning your trip to the Colosseum, keep in mind that the best ticket for you will depend on how much time you have and what you want to see. If you’re a first-time visitor or want to dive deeper into the history of the Colosseum, consider booking a guided tour of The Colosseum and Roman Forum. Not only will you skip the long lines, but you’ll also learn a wealth of fascinating facts about the monument and its history.

Guided tours can be booked in advance allowing you to plan ahead and secure your spot even before the 30-day booking window opens.

You can find many Colosseum tours on the Romeing Shop.

Colosseum Tours Options: