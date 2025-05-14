Activities&Tours, Features, Hot Topics / News

A Night at the Colosseum: Explore the Arena and Underground by Moonlight

Night tours at the Colosseum are back — every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 PM to midnight

Starting Tuesday, May 13, the “A Night at the Colosseum” initiative returns — a guided tour that offers the rare opportunity to visit the Flavian Amphitheater after dark, including areas usually closed to the public.

The 60-minute tour includes the first level of the monument, the arena floor, and the underground tunnels — a truly unmissable chance to uncover the secrets of Rome’s most iconic landmark.

The Night Tour

Special evening openings are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 PM to midnight, with last entry at 10:30 PM. Tours are conducted in small groups of up to 25 people per slot.

The visit, available in both Italian and English, unfolds like a story — told from the perspective of the spectators who once filled the Colosseum, as well as that of the gladiators themselves.

The guide will describe in detail what a typical day was like inside the monument, from wild animal hunts (known as venationes) to the munera, the gladiator combats — who were admired and cheered like today’s football stars.

a night at the colosseum

The Tour Itinerary

The night tour begins at the northern entrance arch, once the main access point for emperors. From the arena floor, visitors enjoy a striking view of the cavea while learning about the grand spectacles once offered to the Roman public.

The tour then leads into the underground area, featuring the new permanent exhibition:
“Spectacles in the Colosseum Arena: The Protagonists”, curated by Alfonsina Russo, Federica Rinaldi, and Barbara Nazzaro.

This immersive exhibition highlights the lives of gladiators and wild animals involved in the shows, with dramatic elements like:

  • A holographic projection of gladiators emerging from the darkness
  • A 2nd-century AD mosaic depicting a hunting scene
  • Ancient graffiti, oil lamps, and lift mechanisms used to bring fighters and beasts to the arena
  • Full-scale replicas of gladiator armor, from the retiarius to the murmillo

A powerful blend of history and technology brings the Colosseum’s arena back to life.

From May 13 to September 30, 2025
Flavian Amphitheater – Piazza del Colosseo, 1

Guided tour times (in Italian and English):
From 8:00 PM to midnight

Tickets:

  • €50.00 full price (includes Full Experience ticket €24.00 + guided tour €26.00)
  • €28.00 reduced price (Full Experience ticket €2.00 + guided tour €26.00)
  • €26.00 for those eligible for free admission — covers the guided tour only

colosseo.it/evento/una-notte-al-colosseo-2025

