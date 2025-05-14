A Night at the Colosseum: Explore the Arena and Underground by Moonlight

Night tours at the Colosseum are back — every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 PM to midnight

Starting Tuesday, May 13, the “A Night at the Colosseum” initiative returns — a guided tour that offers the rare opportunity to visit the Flavian Amphitheater after dark, including areas usually closed to the public.

The 60-minute tour includes the first level of the monument, the arena floor, and the underground tunnels — a truly unmissable chance to uncover the secrets of Rome’s most iconic landmark.

The Night Tour

Special evening openings are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 PM to midnight, with last entry at 10:30 PM. Tours are conducted in small groups of up to 25 people per slot.

The visit, available in both Italian and English, unfolds like a story — told from the perspective of the spectators who once filled the Colosseum, as well as that of the gladiators themselves.

The guide will describe in detail what a typical day was like inside the monument, from wild animal hunts (known as venationes) to the munera, the gladiator combats — who were admired and cheered like today’s football stars.

The Tour Itinerary

The night tour begins at the northern entrance arch, once the main access point for emperors. From the arena floor, visitors enjoy a striking view of the cavea while learning about the grand spectacles once offered to the Roman public.

The tour then leads into the underground area, featuring the new permanent exhibition:

“Spectacles in the Colosseum Arena: The Protagonists”, curated by Alfonsina Russo, Federica Rinaldi, and Barbara Nazzaro.

This immersive exhibition highlights the lives of gladiators and wild animals involved in the shows, with dramatic elements like:

A holographic projection of gladiators emerging from the darkness

of gladiators emerging from the darkness A 2nd-century AD mosaic depicting a hunting scene

depicting a hunting scene Ancient graffiti , oil lamps , and lift mechanisms used to bring fighters and beasts to the arena

, , and used to bring fighters and beasts to the arena Full-scale replicas of gladiator armor, from the retiarius to the murmillo

A powerful blend of history and technology brings the Colosseum’s arena back to life.

From May 13 to September 30, 2025

Flavian Amphitheater – Piazza del Colosseo, 1

Guided tour times (in Italian and English):

From 8:00 PM to midnight

Tickets:

€50.00 full price (includes Full Experience ticket €24.00 + guided tour €26.00)

(includes Full Experience ticket €24.00 + guided tour €26.00) €28.00 reduced price (Full Experience ticket €2.00 + guided tour €26.00)

(Full Experience ticket €2.00 + guided tour €26.00) €26.00 for those eligible for free admission — covers the guided tour only

colosseo.it/evento/una-notte-al-colosseo-2025