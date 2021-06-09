Taste 400 different craft beers and 5 in-house produced draft beers and enjoy the UEFA Euro 2020 matches at Eataly’s Birrificio

If you were looking for a place to watch this year’s most important football championship, you’ve found it. From June 11 and July 11, Eataly’s Birreria becomes Birreria dello Sport. They will be broadcasting the matches on big screens as well as creating custom panini for each game. They have created a Panino Italia that will be available throughout the championship: Enkir bread made in Eataly’s bakery, with Piedmont Fassona burger, tomato cuore di bue from Eataly’s grocery selection, buffalo mozzarella and basil cream.

For every match the Italian team plays, the Birrificio will also create a sandwich for the opposite team that will be available two days before the game until two days after. For the inaugural match of Italy vs Turkey of June 11, the Panino Turchia is a piadina with chicken and lamb kebab, caramelized red onion, green peppers and chive mayonnaise, available until June 13.

From June 14-17, for Italy vs Swiss, Eataly is lining up their Panino Svizzera: crunchy toast with thyme-scented butter, emmentaler cheese, and San Giovanni Capitelli ham. For the Italy vs Wales match, from June 18-21, Panino Galles is a mini pizza with pulled lamb from Eataly’s butchery, stewed leek, provola and red beer reduction.

The Brewery

Beer has been rocking the scene for the past few years. And with Italian and international breweries emerging more and more, there’s a whole new wave dedicated to craft beers in the bel paese. If you want to taste one of the most amazing selections of craft beers in Rome, you need to get yourself to Eataly’s Birreria. Choose from a selection of 400 craft beers and taste Eataly’s very own draft beers (yes, Eataly has its own brewery in-house, and it produces 50,000 liters of beer per year).

But you shouldn’t come just for the beer. The setting is just as inviting. As you walk to the first floor of Eataly you’ll stumble upon the Birrificio, where an industrial style takes you by storm.

A long counter paired with stools, social tables, chairs covered in Cowboy style leather and even a large dehor with a separate smoking area await you. But I haven’t even gotten to the coolest part yet: there’s a system that allows the beer to flow directly from the tanks of the Brewery into the beer taps that line the bar. The system is called tank-to-tank, bringing Eataly’s craft beer directly from the Brewery’s tank into your glass (yes, beer is the protagonist even when it comes to the décor)!

Among Eataly’s production of craft beers you’ll find the Golden Eataly, the Genève Indian Pale Ale, the MCDXCII, the Bitter and the Chestnut Tripel. Not sure which one to order? Why not go for the beer tasting option for just €8.50! Feel like trying something different, Eataly’s brewers change things up for special occasions. And if you want a drink with a twist, there are even cocktails made with beer! But no worries wine lovers, you’ll find a nice selection of sparking, rose, white and red wines too.

But hey, a good old beer deserves to be paired with some good old food. I’m talking about juicy hamburgers and golden fries, yummy panini and hearty pasta dishes. Or better yet, why not go with Eataly’s pizza al padellino? The pizza dough is made with stone ground flour, and cooked in an iron pan inside the oven. The result? Fluffy and crispy at the same time. From the classic margherita to the broccoli alici and bufala, choose from 9 different types of pizze al padellino. Not into pizza? Not to worry. The Birreria’s menu is complete, and is equipped with a selection of antipasti, meat and seafood dishes, pasta and delicious desserts.

If you’re into football and live music, The Brewery also hosts live shows and is packed with large screens to catch the latest Italian football matches (Serie A), and the European Champion League. Does it get any better than this? It does if you’re a beer enthusiast! From encounters with brewers to dinners and courses, make sure to save your spot by checking out their website.