The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others At Rome’s Auditorium

An unmissable open air concert for film and music enthusiasts on 2 August 2024.

No other composer has influenced the film world in the past two decades as much as Hans Zimmer. The German-born film score composer and music producer has won two Oscars, four Grammys, and has been nominated for three Emmys and a Tony.

He has composed music for over 150 films, including The Lion King, Dune, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die.

If you’ve always dreamed of hearing your favorite film scores live, there’s an event just for you. On 2 August 2024, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone, in the Cavea, an open-air concert will feature the music of Hans Zimmer and others.

This concert promises an immersive audiovisual experience for all age groups, from film enthusiasts to families. Led by the Lords of the Sound Orchestra, this performance showcases Zimmer’s iconic compositions alongside those of other cinematic maestros.

Dive into the extraordinary soundtracks from films like Dune, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and many other high-level productions. You’ll be transported through a cinematic journey like no other, featuring light installations, laser projections, and selected film clips.

The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others

2 August 2024

Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

Cavea

Tickets:

From €39

auditorium.com