Food Festivals and Sagre around Rome – summer 2026

Best Sagre Around Rome and Across Lazio

Welcome to a gastronomic journey like no other! When in Rome, it’s not just about the iconic landmarks and ancient history; it’s also an opportunity to savor the delectable flavors that the region has to offer. As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, so do the lively food festivals and traditional “sagre” that fill the air with mouthwatering aromas and a contagious festive spirit.

The sagra is an Italian festival, organized in some towns, or regions, and is always linked to a local tradition or food celebrated in the course of the event. These events provide an authentic and immersive experience into the heart of Italian culinary traditions, celebrating local produce, regional specialties, and age-old recipes that have been handed down through generations. Most of these festivals take place in charming villages just outside the city, making them the perfect excuse for a day trip from Rome.

This is our list of Sagre in the Lazio area in 2026.

Festa Cozze e Pecorino

Mussels and pecorino cheese

July 23 – August 2

Fiumicino (RM)





Mussels and pecorino cheese July 23 – August 2 Fiumicino (RM) Sagra della Ciccia

Mixed grilled meat

July 31 – August 2

Canale Monterano (RM)





Mixed grilled meat July 31 – August 2 Canale Monterano (RM) Sagra dei Cecapreti e della Bufaletta

Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat

August 1

Villa Santo Stefano (FR)





Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat August 1 Villa Santo Stefano (FR) Fettuccine alla Trebulana

Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana”

August 1-2

Monteleone Sabino (RI)





Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana” August 1-2 Monteleone Sabino (RI) Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini

Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms

August 2

Ascrea (RI)





Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms August 2 Ascrea (RI) Sagra del Vino di Monticelli

Monticelli wine

August 6-7

Esperia (FR)





Monticelli wine August 6-7 Esperia (FR) Cantine in festa

Wine Feast

August 7-8

Anticoli Corrado (RM)





Wine Feast August 7-8 Anticoli Corrado (RM) Sagra delle Pappardelle

Pappardelle pasta

August 7-9

Canale Monterano (RM)





Pappardelle pasta August 7-9 Canale Monterano (RM) Sagra della Pizza Fritta Nerolese

Nerolese Fried Pizza

August 8-9

Nerola (RM)





Nerolese Fried Pizza August 8-9 Nerola (RM) Sagra della Lumaca

Snails

August 11-16

Graffignano (VT)





Snails August 11-16 Graffignano (VT) Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini

Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms

August 12-13

Casaprota (RI)





Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms August 12-13 Casaprota (RI) Sagra delle Strengozze

Strengozze pasta

August 20-23

Cantalice (RI)





Strengozze pasta August 20-23 Cantalice (RI) Sagra della Tellina

Tellina clam

August 21-30

Ostia (RM)





Tellina clam August 21-30 Ostia (RM) Sagra dell’Agnello

Lamb

August 21-31

Rocca Priora (RM)





Lamb August 21-31 Rocca Priora (RM) Sagra della Nocciola

Hazelnut

August 21-23 & 28 – September 1

Caprarola (VT)





Hazelnut August 21-23 & 28 – September 1 Caprarola (VT) Rajche

August 23-25

Subiaco (RM)





August 23-25 Subiaco (RM) Sagra del Pizzutello

Pizzutello grapes

August 29-31

Tivoli (RM)





Pizzutello grapes August 29-31 Tivoli (RM) Sagra degli Spaghetti alla Amatriciana

August 30 – September 1

Amatrice (RI)





August 30 – September 1 Amatrice (RI) Sagra del fagiolo

Bean

August 29 – September 1

Sutri (VT)





Bean August 29 – September 1 Sutri (VT) Fiera mondiale del Peperoncino

World Chili Pepper Fair

August 28 – September 6

Rieti

See Also