Food Festivals and Sagre around Rome

Sagre near Rome

Best Sagre around Rome in Summer 2023

Welcome to a gastronomic journey like no other! When in Rome, it’s not just about the iconic landmarks and ancient history; it’s also an opportunity to savor the delectable flavors that the region has to offer. As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, so do the lively food festivals and traditional “sagre” that fill the air with mouthwatering aromas and a contagious festive spirit.

The sagra is an Italian festival, organized in some towns, or regions, and is always linked to a local tradition or food celebrated in the course of the event. These events provide an authentic and immersive experience into the heart of Italian culinary traditions, celebrating local produce, regional specialties, and age-old recipes that have been handed down through generations.

This is our list of Sagre in the Lazio area in 2023.

  • Sagra Pizza Fritta e Arrosticini
    Fried pizza and arrosticini
    July 31 – August 4
    Fara Sabina (RI)
  • Sagra dei Cecapreti e della Bufaletta
    Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat
    August 3
    Villa San Stefano (FR)
  • Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini e Tartufo
    Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms and truffles
    August 6
    Arpino (FR)
  • Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
    Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
    August 6
    Ascrea (RI)
  • Fettuccine alla Trebulana
    Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana”
    August 5-6
    Monteleone Sabino (RI)
  • Sagra del Vino di Monticelli
    Monticelli wine
    August 8-9
    Esperia (FR)
  • Cantine in festa
    Wine Feast
    August 9-10
    Anticoli Corrado (RM)
  • Sagra delle Pappardelle
    Pappardelle pasta
    August 11-13
    Canale Montenaro (RM)
  • Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
    Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
    August 12-14
    Casaprota (RI)
  • Sagra della Pizza Fritta Nerolese
    Nerolese Fried Pizza
    13 August
    Nerola (RM)
  • Sagra della Lumaca
    Snails
    August 10-15
    Graffignano (VT)
  • Sagra degli Gnocchi
    Gnocchi
    August 16
    Canterano (RM)
  • Rajche
    August 19-20
    Subiaco (RM)
  • Sagra delle Strengozze
    Strengozze pasta
    August 24-25
    Cantalice (RI)
  • Sagra del Fagiolo
    August 30 – September 1
    Sutri (VT)
  • Sagra degli Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
    September 2-3
    Amatrice (RM)

