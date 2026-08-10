Food Festivals and Sagre around Rome

Best Sagre Around Rome and Across Lazio
Welcome to a gastronomic journey like no other! When in Rome, it’s not just about the iconic landmarks and ancient history; it’s also an opportunity to savor the delectable flavors that the region has to offer. As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, so do the lively food festivals and traditional “sagre” that fill the air with mouthwatering aromas and a contagious festive spirit.
The sagra is an Italian festival, organized in some towns, or regions, and is always linked to a local tradition or food celebrated in the course of the event. These events provide an authentic and immersive experience into the heart of Italian culinary traditions, celebrating local produce, regional specialties, and age-old recipes that have been handed down through generations. Most of these festivals take place in charming villages just outside the city, making them the perfect excuse for a day trip from Rome.
This is our list of Sagre in the Lazio area in 2026.
- Festa Cozze e Pecorino
Mussels and pecorino cheese
July 23 – August 2
Fiumicino (RM)
- Sagra della Ciccia
Mixed grilled meat
July 31 – August 2
Canale Monterano (RM)
- Sagra dei Cecapreti e della Bufaletta
Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat
August 1
Villa Santo Stefano (FR)
- Fettuccine alla Trebulana
Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana”
August 1-2
Monteleone Sabino (RI)
- Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
August 2
Ascrea (RI)
- Sagra del Vino di Monticelli
Monticelli wine
August 6-7
Esperia (FR)
- Cantine in festa
Wine Feast
August 7-8
Anticoli Corrado (RM)
- Sagra delle Pappardelle
Pappardelle pasta
August 7-9
Canale Monterano (RM)
- Sagra della Pizza Fritta Nerolese
Nerolese Fried Pizza
August 8-9
Nerola (RM)
- Sagra della Lumaca
Snails
August 11-16
Graffignano (VT)
- Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
August 12-13
Casaprota (RI)
- Sagra delle Strengozze
Strengozze pasta
August 20-23
Cantalice (RI)
- Sagra della Tellina
Tellina clam
August 21-30
Ostia (RM)
- Sagra dell’Agnello
Lamb
August 21-31
Rocca Priora (RM)
- Sagra della Nocciola
Hazelnut
August 21-23 & 28 – September 1
Caprarola (VT)
- Rajche
August 23-25
Subiaco (RM)
- Sagra del Pizzutello
Pizzutello grapes
August 29-31
Tivoli (RM)
- Sagra degli Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
August 30 – September 1
Amatrice (RI)
- Sagra del fagiolo
Bean
August 29 – September 1
Sutri (VT)
- Fiera mondiale del Peperoncino
World Chili Pepper Fair
August 28 – September 6
Rieti