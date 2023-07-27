Food Festivals and Sagre around Rome

Best Sagre around Rome in Summer 2023

Welcome to a gastronomic journey like no other! When in Rome, it’s not just about the iconic landmarks and ancient history; it’s also an opportunity to savor the delectable flavors that the region has to offer. As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, so do the lively food festivals and traditional “sagre” that fill the air with mouthwatering aromas and a contagious festive spirit.

The sagra is an Italian festival, organized in some towns, or regions, and is always linked to a local tradition or food celebrated in the course of the event. These events provide an authentic and immersive experience into the heart of Italian culinary traditions, celebrating local produce, regional specialties, and age-old recipes that have been handed down through generations.

This is our list of Sagre in the Lazio area in 2023.

Sagra Pizza Fritta e Arrosticini

Fried pizza and arrosticini

July 31 – August 4

Fara Sabina (RI)

Sagra dei Cecapreti e della Bufaletta

Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat

August 3

Villa San Stefano (FR)

Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini e Tartufo

Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms and truffles

August 6

Arpino (FR)

Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini

Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms

August 6

Ascrea (RI)

Fettuccine alla Trebulana

Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana”

August 5-6

Monteleone Sabino (RI)

Sagra del Vino di Monticelli

Monticelli wine

August 8-9

Esperia (FR)

Cantine in festa

Wine Feast

August 9-10

Anticoli Corrado (RM)

Sagra delle Pappardelle

Pappardelle pasta

August 11-13

Canale Montenaro (RM)

Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini

Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms

August 12-14

Casaprota (RI)

Sagra della Pizza Fritta Nerolese

Nerolese Fried Pizza

13 August

Nerola (RM)

Sagra della Lumaca

Snails

August 10-15

Graffignano (VT)

Sagra degli Gnocchi

Gnocchi

August 16

Canterano (RM)

Rajche

August 19-20

Subiaco (RM)

August 19-20

Subiaco (RM)

Sagra delle Strengozze

Strengozze pasta

August 24-25

Cantalice (RI)

Strengozze pasta

August 24-25

Cantalice (RI)

Sagra del Fagiolo

August 30 – September 1

Sutri (VT)

August 30 – September 1

Sutri (VT)

Sagra degli Spaghetti alla Amatriciana

September 2-3

Amatrice (RM)

