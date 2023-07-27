Food Festivals and Sagre around Rome

Best Sagre around Rome in Summer 2023
Welcome to a gastronomic journey like no other! When in Rome, it’s not just about the iconic landmarks and ancient history; it’s also an opportunity to savor the delectable flavors that the region has to offer. As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, so do the lively food festivals and traditional “sagre” that fill the air with mouthwatering aromas and a contagious festive spirit.
The sagra is an Italian festival, organized in some towns, or regions, and is always linked to a local tradition or food celebrated in the course of the event. These events provide an authentic and immersive experience into the heart of Italian culinary traditions, celebrating local produce, regional specialties, and age-old recipes that have been handed down through generations.
This is our list of Sagre in the Lazio area in 2023.
- Sagra Pizza Fritta e Arrosticini
Fried pizza and arrosticini
July 31 – August 4
Fara Sabina (RI)
- Sagra dei Cecapreti e della Bufaletta
Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat
August 3
Villa San Stefano (FR)
- Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini e Tartufo
Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms and truffles
August 6
Arpino (FR)
- Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
August 6
Ascrea (RI)
- Fettuccine alla Trebulana
Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana”
August 5-6
Monteleone Sabino (RI)
- Sagra del Vino di Monticelli
Monticelli wine
August 8-9
Esperia (FR)
- Cantine in festa
Wine Feast
August 9-10
Anticoli Corrado (RM)
- Sagra delle Pappardelle
Pappardelle pasta
August 11-13
Canale Montenaro (RM)
- Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
August 12-14
Casaprota (RI)
- Sagra della Pizza Fritta Nerolese
Nerolese Fried Pizza
13 August
Nerola (RM)
- Sagra della Lumaca
Snails
August 10-15
Graffignano (VT)
- Sagra degli Gnocchi
Gnocchi
August 16
Canterano (RM)
- Rajche
August 19-20
Subiaco (RM)
- Sagra delle Strengozze
Strengozze pasta
August 24-25
Cantalice (RI)
- Sagra del Fagiolo
August 30 – September 1
Sutri (VT)
- Sagra degli Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
September 2-3
Amatrice (RM)