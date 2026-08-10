Food Festivals and Sagre around Rome

Best Sagre Around Rome and Across Lazio

Welcome to a gastronomic journey like no other! When in Rome, it’s not just about the iconic landmarks and ancient history; it’s also an opportunity to savor the delectable flavors that the region has to offer. As the sun-drenched days of summer arrive, so do the lively food festivals and traditional “sagre” that fill the air with mouthwatering aromas and a contagious festive spirit.

The sagra is an Italian festival, organized in some towns, or regions, and is always linked to a local tradition or food celebrated in the course of the event. These events provide an authentic and immersive experience into the heart of Italian culinary traditions, celebrating local produce, regional specialties, and age-old recipes that have been handed down through generations. Most of these festivals take place in charming villages just outside the city, making them the perfect excuse for a day trip from Rome.

This is our list of Sagre in the Lazio area in 2026.

  • Festa Cozze e Pecorino
    Mussels and pecorino cheese
    July 23 – August 2
    Fiumicino (RM)

  • Sagra della Ciccia
    Mixed grilled meat
    July 31 – August 2
    Canale Monterano (RM)

  • Sagra dei Cecapreti e della Bufaletta
    Cecapreti pasta and buffalo meat
    August 1
    Villa Santo Stefano (FR)

  • Fettuccine alla Trebulana
    Fettuccine pasta “alla Trebulana”
    August 1-2
    Monteleone Sabino (RI)

  • Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
    Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
    August 2
    Ascrea (RI)

  • Sagra del Vino di Monticelli
    Monticelli wine
    August 6-7
    Esperia (FR)

  • Cantine in festa
    Wine Feast
    August 7-8
    Anticoli Corrado (RM)

  • Sagra delle Pappardelle
    Pappardelle pasta
    August 7-9
    Canale Monterano (RM)

  • Sagra della Pizza Fritta Nerolese
    Nerolese Fried Pizza
    August 8-9
    Nerola (RM)

  • Sagra della Lumaca
    Snails
    August 11-16
    Graffignano (VT)

  • Sagra delle Fettuccine con i Funghi Porcini
    Fettuccine pasta with porcini mushrooms
    August 12-13
    Casaprota (RI)

  • Sagra delle Strengozze
    Strengozze pasta
    August 20-23
    Cantalice (RI)

  • Sagra della Tellina
    Tellina clam
    August 21-30
    Ostia (RM)

  • Sagra dell’Agnello
    Lamb
    August 21-31
    Rocca Priora (RM)

  • Sagra della Nocciola
    Hazelnut
    August 21-23 & 28 – September 1
    Caprarola (VT)

  • Rajche
    August 23-25
    Subiaco (RM)

  • Sagra del Pizzutello
    Pizzutello grapes
    August 29-31
    Tivoli (RM)

  • Sagra degli Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
    August 30 – September 1
    Amatrice (RI)

  • Sagra del fagiolo
    Bean
    August 29 – September 1
    Sutri (VT)

  • Fiera mondiale del Peperoncino
    World Chili Pepper Fair
    August 28 – September 6
    Rieti

See Also

BEST SUMMER HANGOUTS
BEST ROOFTOPS
BEST THINGS TO DO IN ROME
CURRENT EXHIBITIONS
WHAT TO DO IN ROME DURING AUGUST
AUGUST IN ROME: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE
THE BEST DAY TRIPS FROM ROME